At every level, the Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) will attempt to win the trust of the fanbase back when they host the Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. Even if the Colts don’t come out with a win against a Chiefs team that looks to be in midseason form, a showing of competitiveness and fire to correct the ship would go a long way. Not many are expecting the Colts to walk away with a win, which might be in a position they’re more comfortable.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO