Kansas City, MO

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts looking to win fans trust back vs. rolling Chiefs

At every level, the Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) will attempt to win the trust of the fanbase back when they host the Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. Even if the Colts don’t come out with a win against a Chiefs team that looks to be in midseason form, a showing of competitiveness and fire to correct the ship would go a long way. Not many are expecting the Colts to walk away with a win, which might be in a position they’re more comfortable.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Indianapolis Colts: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Chiefs

The winless Indianapolis Colts will face the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season. It’s a competition between two teams with opposing backgrounds and going in different directions. We’ll go through our Indianapolis Colts Week 3 predictions for their game versus the Kansas City Chiefs down below.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
