Even 70 Year-Old Shoppers Say This $18 Retinol Body Cream Makes a Difference ‘In Just Two Short Weeks’

By Maya Gandara
 4 days ago

It may sound exhausting to keep an entirely separate body care regimen , but it’s incredibly vital to pay close attention to the skin on your body, even if it’s simply applications of a body lotion at bedtime. Areas like the hands, chest and neck are often the first to display signs of aging (which is totally natural), but leaning on products full of skin-loving ingredients—such as encapsulated retinol, coconut oil and grapeseed oil—can combat fine lines and wrinkles from appearing sooner.

The NatureWell Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream contains those three key ingredients; retinol boosts elasticity and firmness across areas of concern, grape seed oil ensures breakouts stay at bay, and coconut oil hydrates dry patches for a smoother, more youthful appearance. It’s dermatologist-tested and free of parabens, dyes, gluten, artificial colors, or flavors. And even better, a 16-ounce tub is on sale for just $18 at Amazon.

NatureWell Retinol Cream $17.99 (Originally $24.99)

Over 10,000 (!!!) five-star ratings from reviewers are here to back up its results; many have seen improved differences on anything from skin tone to fine lines within the course of a couple of weeks of use. Even more rave about its non-sticky feel and low level of fragrance.

“I’m in my seventies and in just two short weeks I definitely see a difference,” shared one shopper. “My wrinkles are filling in and smoothing out and my skin feels so soft. This is good stuff!”

“My sister swore by this and so I tried it. She was right! Those chest wrinkles we get when older… gone! Saggy neck area…gone! Face looks so much better wow!! 2 weeks in and I love it! Make a bigger bucket so I can sink into it,” raved a second.

Per the brand’s website , the retinol lotion was put through clinical tests, where 100 percent of subjects reported improved hydration after four weeks of use. Additionally, 83 percent of users saw improved skin radiance after six weeks.

One final review? “Cannot believe how great it is for my face as well as for my elbows and knees,” said another shopper. “Even my mother loves it. It is such a great price for the amount of moisturizer you get. Most people pay $50-$100 for one ounce of moisturizer and that’s ridiculous. This stuff is amazing. I cannot say enough. I will use this for as long as it’s available.”

In need of a new body lotion? For just $18, you really can’t go wrong with the NatureWell Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream —the massive tub will last you for ages.

