2 people hospitalized after crash on Friars Road near Snapdragon Stadium

By Karen Kucher
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Two people were sent to hospitals after a collision on Friars Road near Snapdragon Stadium late Wednesday morning, police said.

The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. on Friars Road near Interstate 15. Two cars — a Toyota Prius and a Lexus sedan — were involved, but details about what led up to the collision were not immediately available.

One person suffered major injuries and was taken to a hospital, said police Officer Lawanda Fisher.

A second person complained of back pain and also was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Friars Road was closed until about 2:20 p.m. No other information was available.

Staff reporter David Hernandez contributed to this report.

3:41 p.m. Sept. 21, 2022 : This story was updated with additional information.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

