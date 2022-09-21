ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

NFL World Reacts To Viral Dolphins Cheerleader

The Miami Dolphins are one of the hottest teams in the NFL - yes, that's a sentence that was just written. After years of middling play, the Dolphins appear to be a legitimate playoff contender this season. The addition of Tyreek Hill has elevated the play of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has lifted the team to a 2-0 start.
Mike Tomlin Makes Huge Decision on Mitch Trubisky After Rough TNF Loss

Following the Pittsburgh Steelers losing to rival Cleveland Browns 17-29, head coach Mike Tomlin made a huge decision about Mitch Trubisky’s position on the NFL team. Fox News reports that during a brief press conference following the Pittsburgh Steeler’s second straight loss, Mike Tomlin stated that Pittsburgh’s inability to stop Browns’ running Nick Chubb was their “greatest” mistake.
Jerry Jones reveals why Cowboys traded Amari Cooper

After posting back-to-back games with over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown, NFL veteran receiver Amari Cooper is making the Dallas Cowboys look pretty bad for trading him to the Cleveland Browns in return for just a fifth-round pick as fans blasted the decision on Thursday night. But apparently, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has his reasons.
Rex Ryan has interesting take on Mahomes-Allen debate

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are regarded as two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Both can win games with their arm or their legs, making them incredibly difficult to play against on defense. Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan, who made his name as a defensive coordinator, knows that as well as anyone. However, he had an interesting answer in a Thursday appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show” when asked which quarterback he would rather put together a defensive gameplan for.
NFL World Reacts To Bills Unfortunate Injury Report

The Buffalo Bills are dealing with some significant injury issues heading into Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Four players have been confirmed "out" and five are listed as questionable. The Bills defensive unit is severely depleted. Safety Micah Hyde (neck) and cornerback Dane Jackson (neck) are both...
NFL world reacts to Browns ‘meaningless’ last-second TD

While the Cleveland Browns have shown that they can lose games in spectacular fashion, they were about as safe as could possibly be on Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cleveland led 23-17 with only nine seconds left. Pittsburgh did have the ball but was on its own four-yard line and didn’t have a time out. Scoring would have required the Stanford band and several miracles. That didn’t happen.
Tyreek Hill’s message to Dolphins for massive clash vs. Josh Allen, Bills

The Miami Dolphins have been one of the most compelling teams through the first two weeks of NFL action, starting the season off with back-to-back wins. If they hope to make it three in a row, Tyreek Hill and co. have their work cut out for them in Week 3 with arguably the strongest team in the league in Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills coming into town.
Bills injury updates on S Micah Hyde, DL Ed Oliver

As the Bills head to South Florida for a noon matchup against a red-hot Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins, they have seen a tough challenge get tougher. Buffalo released an injury update on its website today reporting that the team expects to be without four starters: two in the secondary, in safety Micah Hyde and cornerback Dane Jackson, and two defensive tackles, Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips. Jackson, Hyde, and Phillips all left Monday night’s game with injuries, while Oliver will miss his second straight contest.
Rams' winning ways over Cardinals continue in Week 3

Matthew Stafford threw for 249 yards, Cam Akers and Cooper Kupp both scored touchdowns and the Los Angeles Rams used a stellar defensive effort to beat the Arizona Cardinals 20-12 on Sunday. The Rams (2-1) continued their dominance in the series of NFC West rivals, winning 11 of the past...
Drone delays Seahawks-Falcons game in 4th quarter

The Week 3 matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks was briefly delayed in the fourth quarter because of a drone appearing over Lumen Field. Both Falcons and Seahawks players were told to go to the sidelines as the drone issue got figured out. At the time, Atlanta was leading, 27-23, with 6:42 remaining in the game.
