The 1912 Construction of the Spectacular Bernard Corrigan HouseCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The country's first suburban outdoor shopping district was Kansas City's Country Club Plaza built 100 years agoCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Best Barbecue Restaurants in Kansas City (Opinion)Terry MansfieldKansas City, MO
Is Eric Bieniemy on the Move?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Could the Chiefs put Colts HC on Hot Seat?Chiefs Focus News And More.Indianapolis, IN
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
NFL World Reacts To Viral Dolphins Cheerleader
The Miami Dolphins are one of the hottest teams in the NFL - yes, that's a sentence that was just written. After years of middling play, the Dolphins appear to be a legitimate playoff contender this season. The addition of Tyreek Hill has elevated the play of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has lifted the team to a 2-0 start.
Mike Tomlin Makes Huge Decision on Mitch Trubisky After Rough TNF Loss
Following the Pittsburgh Steelers losing to rival Cleveland Browns 17-29, head coach Mike Tomlin made a huge decision about Mitch Trubisky’s position on the NFL team. Fox News reports that during a brief press conference following the Pittsburgh Steeler’s second straight loss, Mike Tomlin stated that Pittsburgh’s inability to stop Browns’ running Nick Chubb was their “greatest” mistake.
thecomeback.com
Jerry Jones reveals why Cowboys traded Amari Cooper
After posting back-to-back games with over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown, NFL veteran receiver Amari Cooper is making the Dallas Cowboys look pretty bad for trading him to the Cleveland Browns in return for just a fifth-round pick as fans blasted the decision on Thursday night. But apparently, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has his reasons.
epicstream.com
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Rex Ryan has interesting take on Mahomes-Allen debate
Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are regarded as two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Both can win games with their arm or their legs, making them incredibly difficult to play against on defense. Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan, who made his name as a defensive coordinator, knows that as well as anyone. However, he had an interesting answer in a Thursday appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show” when asked which quarterback he would rather put together a defensive gameplan for.
NFL World Reacts To Bills Unfortunate Injury Report
The Buffalo Bills are dealing with some significant injury issues heading into Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Four players have been confirmed "out" and five are listed as questionable. The Bills defensive unit is severely depleted. Safety Micah Hyde (neck) and cornerback Dane Jackson (neck) are both...
NBC Sports
Chukwuma Okorafor says he was “just playing ball” when he jumped on Anthony Walker
Steelers tackle Chukwuma Okorafor drew plenty of social media outrage — but not a penalty flag — when he jumped on a fallen Browns linebacker Anthony Walker on Thursday night. But Okorafor says he did nothing wrong. Okorafor engaged Walker on a block downfield when Walker fell awkwardly...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Browns ‘meaningless’ last-second TD
While the Cleveland Browns have shown that they can lose games in spectacular fashion, they were about as safe as could possibly be on Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cleveland led 23-17 with only nine seconds left. Pittsburgh did have the ball but was on its own four-yard line and didn’t have a time out. Scoring would have required the Stanford band and several miracles. That didn’t happen.
Tyreek Hill’s message to Dolphins for massive clash vs. Josh Allen, Bills
The Miami Dolphins have been one of the most compelling teams through the first two weeks of NFL action, starting the season off with back-to-back wins. If they hope to make it three in a row, Tyreek Hill and co. have their work cut out for them in Week 3 with arguably the strongest team in the league in Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills coming into town.
Bills injury updates on S Micah Hyde, DL Ed Oliver
As the Bills head to South Florida for a noon matchup against a red-hot Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins, they have seen a tough challenge get tougher. Buffalo released an injury update on its website today reporting that the team expects to be without four starters: two in the secondary, in safety Micah Hyde and cornerback Dane Jackson, and two defensive tackles, Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips. Jackson, Hyde, and Phillips all left Monday night’s game with injuries, while Oliver will miss his second straight contest.
Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Colts, Week 3
The Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday. Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:. Chiefs.
Is Zach Wilson still on track to return next week?
Jets coach Robert Saleh previously said the earliest he could make his season debut is Week 4 against Pittsburgh, and reports indicate he is on track to make that happen.
Rams' winning ways over Cardinals continue in Week 3
Matthew Stafford threw for 249 yards, Cam Akers and Cooper Kupp both scored touchdowns and the Los Angeles Rams used a stellar defensive effort to beat the Arizona Cardinals 20-12 on Sunday. The Rams (2-1) continued their dominance in the series of NFC West rivals, winning 11 of the past...
Drone delays Seahawks-Falcons game in 4th quarter
The Week 3 matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks was briefly delayed in the fourth quarter because of a drone appearing over Lumen Field. Both Falcons and Seahawks players were told to go to the sidelines as the drone issue got figured out. At the time, Atlanta was leading, 27-23, with 6:42 remaining in the game.
Colts vs. Chiefs: NFL experts make Week 3 picks
As the Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) prepare to host the Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) for the home opener at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 3, the odds are completely stacked against them. Of course, that’s the logical line of thinking. The Colts have looked nowhere close to what we thought they...
Rex Ryan says he'd prefer to game-plan against Patrick Mahomes over Josh Allen
Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are regarded as two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Both can win games with their arm or their legs, making them incredibly difficult to play against on defense. Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan, who made his name as a defensive coordinator, knows...
