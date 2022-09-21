Read full article on original website
LPSO investigating overnight shooting in Raceland that kills Lockport man
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting death in Raceland that killed a 37-year-old Lockport man. At around 11:30 p.m., last night, Sheriff Craig Webre said that deputies were called to a report of shots fired in the area of St. Louis Street. When they arrived, authorities found...
LPSO makes arrests, releases more details into Correctional Complex escape
Two inmates have been charged for allegedly helping assist a murder suspect escape from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex last week. Sheriff Craig Webre said that Correctional Complex inmates Bricelon Martin, 26, and Jordan Beitz, 21, are facing charges after allegedly assisting Leroy Miles Jr., 23, in his escape. On...
Lafourche Booking Log - September 22, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on September 22, 2022.
BETTY CHARPENTIER
Betty S. Charpentier, 89, a native of Cut Off, LA and resident of Galliano, LA, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at St. Ann Hospital in Raceland. Family and friends of the family are invited to Visitation on Monday, September 26, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Galliano, LA from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Mass will begin 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Cheramie Cemetery.
GALLERY: South Lafourche vs. South Terrebonne - Varsity Football
South Terrebonne outlasted South Lafourche 28-8 on Friday night, earning their first win of the season. The Gators got 3 big touchdown runs from Javon Ricks in the win, on a night where the team honored legendary halfback Phillip Lives and long-time coach Richard Curlin. See photos of the game...
WILBERT VEDROS
Wilbert Joseph Vedros, 85, a native and resident of Cut Off, La. passed away on September 22, 2022. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church from 10:00 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. with burial in the church cemetery.
Lafourche teams go winless in Week 4 prep slate
E.D. White led 20-0 on Friday night against Woodlawn. But the game flipped and the Panthers battled back to secure a crucial non-district win. Woodlawn beat the Cardinals 29-26 on Friday night, rallying from the early deficit to improve to 2-2 on the season. The Cardinals dropped to 3-1 in defeat.
Colonels shellacked by Gamecocks in home opener, stay winless on season
After three lopsided losses to start the season, Nicholls returned to John L. Guidry Stadium on Saturday. Being home didn't change the result for the Colonels, who were again soundly beaten by a FCS foe. Jacksonville State dominated Nicholls 52-21 on Saturday, controlling the game in all 3 phases to...
