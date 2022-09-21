Betty S. Charpentier, 89, a native of Cut Off, LA and resident of Galliano, LA, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at St. Ann Hospital in Raceland. Family and friends of the family are invited to Visitation on Monday, September 26, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Galliano, LA from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Mass will begin 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Cheramie Cemetery.

