If you’ve been to Uptown Maumee, chances are you’ve seen Georgette’s Grounds & Gifts. Part coffee house, café, and gift shop, the business has a lot to offer. Locally roasted and packaged coffee in a large variety of flavors and intensity are available for purchase, either in beverage or bean form. Fresh, local produce is used to create a delightful breakfast and lunch menu, and the choice of sweet treats is difficult to pass up. Then there is the gift shop that invites visitors to admire artisan originals.

MAUMEE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO