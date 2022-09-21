Read full article on original website
Lima News
102nd birthday: Frederic Andrews
BEAVERDAM — Frederic Andrews is celebrating his 102nd birthday with a celebration at 4 p.m. Sept. 25 at Thirsy’s in Beaverdam. Andrews was born Sept. 27, 1920 in Bluffton to Paul and Clara Andrews. On May 16, 1948 he married Orpha (Johnson) Andrews and she died in 1993.
13abc.com
Hancock County hosts Oktoberfest today
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Oktoberfest is happening today in Downtown Findlay to celebrate German Heritage in Hancock County. The festival will begin at 2 p.m. and last until 10:30 p.m., with family-friendly activities, live music, polka dancing, contests, German food and a large selection of beer and wine. It has become one of the largest single-day events in the region, by hosting over 6,000 people.
toledoparent.com
Christy’s Corner and Georgette’s Dedicated to Employing People of all Abilities
If you’ve been to Uptown Maumee, chances are you’ve seen Georgette’s Grounds & Gifts. Part coffee house, café, and gift shop, the business has a lot to offer. Locally roasted and packaged coffee in a large variety of flavors and intensity are available for purchase, either in beverage or bean form. Fresh, local produce is used to create a delightful breakfast and lunch menu, and the choice of sweet treats is difficult to pass up. Then there is the gift shop that invites visitors to admire artisan originals.
Lima News
Sandra Kay and Ronald Carroll Parr
ELIDA — Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Carroll Parr Sr. are celebrating 65 years of marriage. Parr and the former Sandra Kay Sandy were married Sept. 28, 1957, in Lima. They are the parents of three children, Ronald (Joan) Parr Jr. of Elida, Tim Parr of Ada and Scott Parr of Elida. They have three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Lima News
Elida announces homecoming events
ELIDA — Elida Local Schools Homecoming Parade begins at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25 at The Elida Fieldhouse. The route will be E. North St. onto Greenlawn, left onto E. Main St., left onto Baxter St., left onto E. North St., and back to the Fieldhouse. Elida’s Homecoming...
Lima News
Abstract, action/sports winners announced in The Lima News’ 26th annual Amateur Photo Competition
Winners of the abstract and action/sports categories are announced today in the 26th annual The Lima News Amateur Photo Competition. WHAT: The Lima News’ 26th annual Amateur Photo Competition. WHEN: October at ArtSpace/Lima downtown; after that, Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center High Street Mall Gallery through end of year...
Lima News
Cross country: Ottawa-Glandorf girls, Lincolnview boys win Van Wert Health Invitational
VAN WERT – It’s all about building a strong pack of runners. Lately, longtime Lincolnview cross country head coach Matt Langdon has seen signs of his pack beginning to come together. At Saturday’s Van Wert Health Cross Country Invitational, Langdon’s boys team packed it in, en route to...
Lima News
Roundup: TD pass gives Bluffton win against Crestview
CONVOY — Garret Bogart’s 75-yard touchdown pass to Braeden Jordan in the fourth quarter gave Bluffton a 17-14 Northwest Conference victory Friday night against Crestview. Landon Shutler had a touchdown run also for the Pirates, who also scored on a safety. Isaac Kline had a TD run and Bryson Penix had a touchdown throw to Kellin Putman for Crestview.
Lima News
Carole and Robert (Bob) Maenle
LIMA — Mr. and Mrs. Robert (Bob) Maenle are celebrating 60 years of marriage. Maenle and the former Carole Lause were married Sept. 29, 1962 at St. John’s Landeck. They are the parents of one child, Kathy (Dean) Whitlow of Greenwood, Ind., and two grandchildren. One child, Mark A. Maenle, preceded them in death.
A look back in time: Time capsule from 1976 opened at Shoreland Elementary
TOLEDO, Ohio — Washington Local elementary students started school this year in a brand new building. Shoreland and Silver Creek are both brand new buildings thanks to a combined 3.0-mill bond issue and a 3.9-mill operating levy that the community approved in 2019. The new buildings replace the old...
thevillagereporter.com
Fulton County’s Only Corn Maze Opens For Fall
GOATS … One of the many animals at T22 Farms petting zoo is a kids favorite, goats. (PHOTOS BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) What started out three years ago as a roadside stand that stemmed from a hobby through COVID, is now the only corn maze in Fulton County, kno...
Lima News
Lima Public Library Book Reviews
In twelve striking, luminescent stories, author Morgan Talty breathes life into tales of family and community. A boy unearths a jar that holds an old curse, which sets into motion his family’s unraveling; a man, while trying to swindle some pot from a dealer, discovers a friend passed out in the woods, his hair frozen into the snow; a grandmother suffering from Alzheimer’s projects the past onto her grandson; and two friends, inspired by Antiques Roadshow, attempt to rob the tribal museum for valuable root clubs.
Lima man dies in motorcycle accident at Jameson overpass
LIMA — A Lima man died Wednesday afternoon when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a guardrail on an overpass. Kyius L. Simpson, 21, of Lima, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Lima Police Department. Simpson was operating a motorcycle northbound on Jameson Avenue...
Lima News
Roundup: Conferences determine boys golf champions
CELINA — After going 9-0 in league dual matches, Van Wert won the team title in a fifth score playoff against St. Marys after each shot 334 at par 71 Northmoor Golf Course. Blake Bohyer (80), Griff McCracken (83, Keaton Foster (84), TJ Stoller (87) and Sam Houg (94) combined for he winning total.
Lima News
Metro Center to host Business Arcade introductory tour
LIMA —The public is invited to the Metro Center’s Business Arcade Introductory Tour from 2:30-5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27. The Metro Center is located at 127 N. Elizabeth St. For those wondering what’s going on inside the Metro Center, it will be the unveiling of the all new Business Arcade. The public event will also feature limited tours of the Upscale Lofts, the apartments above the Business Arcade.
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're craving a slice of pie and in northwestern Ohio, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint, which has been around since 1939. Bud's pies are homemade and made fresh every day. Customer favorites include peach, coconut cream, blueberry, and lemon meringue. And when they're in season, patrons say the rhubarb and strawberry are must-haves.
Motorcycle Club honors president on “Honor Walk”
LIMA — Saturday evening, Jake DeMoss, 48, from the village of Payne, was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on U.S. 224 near Convoy in Van Wert County. According to the Highway Patrol’s Van Wert post, DeMoss was riding a 2001 Harley Davidson eastbound on U.S. 224 and failed to negotiate a curve.
Lima News
Boys soccer: Shawnee shuts out St. Marys
SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Shawnee simply stayed calm and pounded the ball into the back of the net. St. Marys, on the other hand, got frustrated and came apart at the seams. Shawnee’s Austin Miller had a three-goal hat trick to power the Indians to a 5-0 boys soccer victory over St. Marys Thursday at Shawnee.
Lima News
Group with Lima roots tops Granite Peak
GRANITE PEAK, Mont. — The secret to mountain climbing, as summed up by Charles Johns is, “You have to get the ‘no’ out of your heart and just put one foot in front of the other.”. Taking the West Rosebud Trailhead, Johns and his friends, Clint...
Lima News
Perry begins wrestling
LIMA — The Perry School Board met and decided to add wrestling to their athletic programs in the 2024 school year. Chadwick Zink appeared to provide the impetus needed to get the program under way. “My son is moving into the junior high school and Perry does not have a program,” Zink said. “Instead of moving him out of the district to a school that does have it, we wanted to start wrestling here.”
