Regulatory Update: Louisiana's Special Task Force, KY's Research Center, CT Educates Ahead Of Rec Sales

All Aboard The CannaBus Tour: Texas Weed Company Rides For Awareness About Medical Marijuana Laws
Coming soon to a Texas town near you: a roving cannabis dispensary with a purpose. The CannaBus is setting out soon for its "Ride For Your Rights" tour as part of an effort to bring awareness to the state's medical cannabis laws and how people can qualify. The upcoming November elections might also get a mention or two.
2ND STREET USA, Inc. to Open Its First Store in Texas! 2nd STREET Cedar Park to Open on September 24th, 2022
2ND STREET USA, Inc., a subsidiary of GEO Holdings 2681, is set to open its first store in the United States' state of Texas, 2nd STREET Cedar Park, on September 24th, 2022. 2ND STREET USA, Inc., buys and sells used clothing and accessories. After opening its first store in Melrose, California (in Los Angeles County) in January of 2018, it has expanded to fifteen different locations. 2nd STREET Cedar Park will be the sixteenth location in the United States.
Creagen Dow's Weed Ashtray Now Official Ashtray Of Cannabis-Friendly Arizona Hotel Clarendon
Poke A Bowl has been selected as the cannabis ashtray of choice to be used on-site by guests of the first cannabis-friendly hotel in the state of Arizona. The upscale Clarendon Hotel, located in downtown Phoenix, has prepared 16 cannabis-friendly rooms, according to Darren Brotherton, the operating partner at the hotel.
New Report Shows How High Retail Electricity Prices Are Slowing California's Progress Towards an Equitable Clean Energy Future
California Families Burdened by Prices that Cover Costs Unrelated to Usage. Half to two-thirds of the electricity rates paid by California residents are, in effect, a "tax" on electricity that disproportionately burdens lower-income households and discourages adoption of electric vehicles, heat pumps, and other clean technologies, according to a new report commissioned by Next 10, a nonpartisan research nonprofit organization.
'I Made Him': Trump Calls DeSantis 'Ungrateful,' Wonders 'Why He Doesn't Appreciate Me More'
The relationship between Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, whom the former once endorsed when he ran for the governor’s office in 2018, has now turned sour, according to a Washington Post report. The former president has yet to endorse DeSantis as he prepares to launch his campaign...
