FBI executing federal search warrant in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The FBI has confirmed they are currently conducting a federal search warrant in the Otter Creek area of northern Terre Haute.

According to the Public Affairs officer with the FBI’s Indianapolis Office, the search warrant is being executed in the Planett Road area.

The officer said there are no public danger concerns related to the current situation. But was unable to provide any further information.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.