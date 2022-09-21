Read full article on original website
Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing
Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
Ethereum Liquidations Hit $759M Since The Merge. What Lies Ahead?
Last week, Ethereum ETH/USD formally abandoned the energy-intensive, miner-based approach it had previously used to process changes to its decentralized ledger, by switching from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. This was a momentous change. In the crypto community, The Merge was celebrated like a holiday, both digitally and physically, with watch parties...
Weekend Stock Spotlight: Uber, Microsoft, Ford, Exxon Mobile And The Impact Of Paul Singer's Stake In Paypal
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by leading media outlets, here are the articles investors need to read. "Why Even Big Tech Companies Keep Getting Hacked—and What They Plan to Do About It," by The Wall Street Journal's Christopher Mims, looks at how companies are responding to cyberattacks, following confirmed hacks of Uber Technologies Inc UBER and the Rockstar Games unit of videogame company TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC TTWO this past week.
Trump Received Payment In Gold Bars Wheeled To His Apartment, Among Revelations In New Book
Former President Donald Trump had curious business practices and one of them involved receiving payment in gold bars, excerpts of a yet-to-be-launched book showed, according to CNN. Trump once received a portion of the lease payment for the parking garage in the General Motors building in Manhattan, which he purchased...
Eaze CEO Steps Down And Other Marijuana Players That Making Key Exec Changes You Should Know About
Eaze CEO, Rogelio Choy, has resigned, first reported by Weedweek, and has been replaced by executive Cory Azzalino. Choy became CEO of Eaze when CEO Jim Patterson stepped down in 2019. Patterson’s departure was not reportedly linked to any federal investigations, but rather layoffs and a changing company focus. However, in 2021 he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Under Choy’s leadership, the company cooperated with federal investigators and has not been charged. No official statement from the company was released regarding Choy’s resignation.
Edward Snowden Says 'We Are All Going To Be Billionaires' But...
This article was originally published on July 14, 2022, and has been modified with updated information. Edward Snowden quipped Wednesday (July 13) that “we’re all going to be billionaires,” while commenting on record inflation numbers made public the same day. The former intelligence consultant said in a...
Mar-A-Lago Case Special Master Asks Trump To Pay $500 Hourly Fee To His Assistant Or Face Court Sanction
Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed by District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago case, called for external assistance to review over 11,000 documents recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, court filings done on Thursday showed. What Happened: Dearie enlisted the support of James Orenstein,...
A Bill Is Underway To Compel Google, Facebook And Other Tech Platforms To Share Revenue With Media Organizations
The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee voted to approve a bill to allow news organizations to band together to negotiate with Alphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL Google and Meta Platforms Inc META Facebook and win more revenue. The Democrat Amy Klobuchar-led bill is due for the Senate for their approval. A similar...
This Is How Much Americans Have Lost In Annual Income Since Biden Took Office
A recent report from the Heritage Foundation has revealed that an average American has lost close to $4,200 in annual income since President Joe Biden came into office. With rising inflation and higher interest rates, the average American worker has lost about $3,000 in annual purchasing power. Consumer prices have...
Google Employees Push Back Against Cost Crackdown, Alleging "Nickel And Diming" From CEO
At a companywide all-hands meeting this week, Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL chief Sundar Pichai juggled tough questions from employees regarding cuts to travel and entertainment budgets, managing productivity, and potential layoffs. Employees questioned why Google is "nickel-and-diming employees" by cutting travel and swag budgets despite record profits and substantial cash...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investigation of BRP Group (BRP) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2022) - Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether BRP Group, Inc. ("BRP Group" or the "Company") BRP complied with federal securities laws. On September 13, 2022, NINGI Research issued a report alleging that BRP Group "has doctored its organic growth rate to beat analysts' estimates" and mislead investors "by presenting inorganic revenue as organic revenue through a self-proclaimed separate agreement with an affiliate." Following this report, the Company's stock price dropped.
Applied UV Declares Monthly Preferred Stock Dividend
Applied UV, Inc. AUVI ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, today announced its Board of Directors has authorized the cash dividend to holders of Applied UV's 10.5% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock.
WATCH: Disturbing Video Shows Just How Close Bankers And Politicians Really Are
In 2022, politics are as polarized and divisive as ever. However, there are still some things that most Americans agree on. The notion that those in charge of regulating banks should not be the same people running the banks, is one of those ideas that I hope most Americans can agree on.
Elon Musk Sides With Wharton Professor Who Says Fed Being 'Real Tough Guys Until We Crush The Economy'
The U.S. Federal Reserve cast a pall on the financial markets by announcing a third straight 75-basis-point hike in the fed funds rate last week. The U.S. central bank received flak from several quarters, and Wharton Professor of Finance Jeremy Siegel was particularly critical of the Fed in a recent CNBC interview. On Saturday, Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk endorsed the professor’s view.
Cathie Wood Loads Up $23M Worth Of Shares In This Gene-Editing Company As Stock Falls Over 10% In A Month
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Friday raised its stake in clinical stage genetics medicine company Verve Therapeutics Inc VERV via two of its exchange-traded funds. Together, the flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK and the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG bought over 675,000 shares, valued at over $23 million, based on Friday’s closing price.
Kevin Mclaughlin of Centri Business Consulting Hosts Panel To Discuss The International Momentum For Medical Cannabis At the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Kevin Mclaughlin, managing director of Cannabis at Centri Business Consulting LLC, was a moderator of a 3-member panel at The Benzinga Capital Cannabis Conference in Chicago. Centri provides its customers with finance and accounting consulting services but also expertise needed to meet their reporting demands. The company’s areas of expertise include financial reporting, internal controls, valuation services, technical accounting research, and CFO advisory services.
'We Do Not View This As Proprietary Trading,' Coinbase Responds To Report On $100M Transaction
It looks like the Wall Street Journal and Coinbase Global Inc COIN are misunderstanding each other. The journal published an alleged account of the exchange’s trading activities earlier this year and claims it amounts to proprietary trading. Coinbase responded in a blog post saying that is incorrect. What happened:...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of WalkMe Ltd. - WKME
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of WalkMe Ltd. ("WalkMe" or the "Company") WKME. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether WalkMe and certain of...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise Despite Hawkish Fed: Analyst Says Wait For 'The Bigger Drop' Will Be Longer
Bitcoin and Ethereum traded in the green Thursday evening, as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 4.9% to $943.7 billion at 8:19 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. XRP (XRP) +22.1% $0.5. Chiliz (CHZ) +19.1% $0.3. UNUS SED LEO (LEO) +14.1% $4.92...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (ENOB)
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming September 26, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired Enochian Biosciences, Inc. ("Enochian" or the "Company") ENOB securities between January 17, 2018 and June 27, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"), including common stock issued by Enochian in a private placement offering on or about February 16, 2018.
