The NFL is set to tap Rihanna as the headline performer for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, which will be held in Glendale, Arizona. Following up last year’s epic Super Bowl Halftime Show was going to be a tough act for anyone and the NFL is going big. After initial rumors had Taylor Swift as the top contender to take the stage in Arizona this February, the NFL has landed on another pop superstar as the league announced today that Rihanna will be the headliner for this year’s halftime show.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 3 HOURS AGO