Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Burgers in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenGastonia, NC
History of Charlotte, NC's Main Airport CLTTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Best Restaurants at Charlotte Douglas International AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Fun Arcade and Pizza Place in Belmont, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Charlotte restaurant makes New York Times' list of 50 best restaurants in the United StatesTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Related
Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid comment on halftime argument with Eric Bieniemy
There seemed to be a confrontation between Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy at halftime of a game the Chiefs would eventually lose to the Colts. If only the Kansas City Chiefs offense was as heated as a conversation Patrick Mahomes and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy had at halftime, perhaps they’d have left Indianapolis with a win.
Watch Patrick Mahomes, Eric Bieniemy get into fiery argument on Chiefs sideline (Video)
The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a couple miscues in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts, which led to some frustration on the sideline. Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy got heated. Such is the game these days. Mahomes has just as much say in the offensive play-calling as the coordinator...
Mike Tomlin draws a line in the sand about Mitch Trubisky
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made his firm stance on who plays at quarterback known as the Steelers open the season with a 1-2 record. Everyone watching the Steelers knew that 2022 would mark the beginning of a transitionary period as the team sought its future franchise quarterback. But...
Watch: Quinnen Williams gets in heated confrontation with coach on Jets sideline (Video)
New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams got into an argument with his own coach on the sidelines during the team’s Week 3 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The New York Jets pulled off the comeback of all comebacks in Week 2, defeating the Cleveland Browns 31-30 after trailing 30-17 with less than two minutes remaining. In Week 3, they looked to defeat another team from Ohio in the Cincinnati Bengals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eagles fans troll their ex-QB Carson Wentz for poor performance: Best memes and reactions
Philadelphia Eagles fans were enjoying being on the other side of a poor Carson Wentz performance. The Philadelphia Eagles used to have a quarterback named Carson Wentz. There were the highs of an MVP-caliber season in 2017, but then there were the lows of not being able to replicate that year and turning the ball over seemingly at will. Now, Wentz is on the Washington Commanders, one year after the Eagles traded him to the Indianapolis Colts.
Bills fans think Miami Dolphins using heat to win is cheating
Yes, you read the title right, there are many Buffalo Bills fans crying and demanding a change because the Miami Dolphins didn’t wilt in the heat. There was a reason that the Dolphins designed their stadium renovations around putting the Dolphins in the shade and opposing teams in the direct sunlight. It’s called using home field advantage to, well, your advantage. The Dolphins do that well, especially early in the season when temperatures make the field feel like it is in the 100s.
Bills OC Ken Dorsey loses it after time runs out on offense (Video)
After time ran out on the Buffalo Bills in the team’s Week 3 game against the Miami Dolphins, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey lost his mind. The Buffalo Bills have completely dominated through the first two weeks of the season, disposing of the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans with relative ease. But they faced their first true test of the season in the form of the rival Miami Dolphins.
Denzel Ward is the worst PFF graded player for the Cleveland Browns after Week 3
The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 after three weeks of football but how are the players performing?. The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 through their easiest stretch of the schedule and could really give themselves a shot at the playoffs if they were to go 3-1 over this stretch. The players are performing very well as well, helping the team stay on course even if they don’t have their embattled and disgraced starting quarterback in Deshaun Watson.
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL Twitter compares Justin Herbert injury to Tyrod Taylor situation
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is expected to start against the Jacksonville Jaguars, despite having a rib injury. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is expected to start against the Jacksonville Jaguars, despite having a rib injury. He’s expected to get an ultrasound-guided painkiller injection that will allow him to play, which many remember a not-so-favorable time when then-Chargers starting QB Tyrod Taylor had the same procedure without success.
College football rankings 2022: Projected Week 5 AP Top 25 after Oklahoma upset, USC survives, Ohio State cruises
Projecting the Week 5 AP Top 25 college football rankings after a wild Saturday with Oklahoma, Texas and Miami all being upset while Ohio State rolled. It feels like the college football universe is on a see-saw right now. One week, we have a ho-hum Saturday in which everything goes as expected. Then the next week, everyone gets smacked in the face with a heavy dose of chaos. Saturday in Week 4 fell into the latter category.
NFL replaces Taylor Swift with Rihanna for Super Bowl Halftime Show
The NFL is set to tap Rihanna as the headline performer for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, which will be held in Glendale, Arizona. Following up last year’s epic Super Bowl Halftime Show was going to be a tough act for anyone and the NFL is going big. After initial rumors had Taylor Swift as the top contender to take the stage in Arizona this February, the NFL has landed on another pop superstar as the league announced today that Rihanna will be the headliner for this year’s halftime show.
FanSided
287K+
Followers
540K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0