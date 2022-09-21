ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused in Huntington hookah bar shooting pleads guilty to federal gun crime

By Jessica Patterson
 4 days ago

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man accused in a Hookah Bar shooting in Huntington in the early morning hours of New Years Day 2020 has pleaded guilty to a firearm charge.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Kymonie Davis, 33, of Redford, Michigan, pleaded guilty Wednesday, Sept. 21, to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Court documents and statements say Davis admitted to possessing a 9mm pistol on Jan. 1, 2020. Court records say that on Dec. 31, 2019, Davis was ejected from a New Year’s Eve party at Kulture Hookah Bar in in Huntington. The records say he returned sometime after midnight and fired the pistol through the front door before fleeing from the scene.

Seven people were injured in the shooting. Shortly after the shooting, he was indicted on a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The DOJ says surveillance video and witness statements helped to identify Davis as the suspect. He was arrested in Detroit on Aug. 23, 2020 as part of “Operation Double Impact” and returned to the Mountain State.

‘Armed and dangerous’ man arrested in Detroit following WV shooting

According to the DOJ, Davis had prior felony convictions from Michigan in 2018 of uttering and publishing and of false pretenses with intent to defraud as well as a conviction from Michigan in 2019 of delivering a check without account.

Davis’ sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 19, 2022. The DOJ says he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison with three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

Besides the federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, Davis is charged with seven state-level counts of wanton endangerment and seven counts of malicious wounding. He also had active warrants for burglary and domestic battery in Huntington and was wanted for fraud in Illinois.

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

