ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverford, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DELCO.Today

Penn State Brandywine Professor Explores Shadow Work in Book

A Penn State Brandywine adjunct professor has written Shadow Work, a book that helps people access the repressed part of themselves that is often the root cause of internal and external problems, writes Laura Brzyski for Philadelphia Magazine. Danielle Massi, a licensed marriage and family therapist is also the founder...
MEDIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Lansdowne’s Tritan Soap Reaches Out to Queer, Trans Community

Jesse Brajuha at a table offering his Triton Soap & Skincare products. Jesse Brajuha launched Triton Soap & Skincare out of Lansdowne last November, filling a gap in the market for an inclusive queer and trans-owned brand of skin care products, writes Lisa Dukart for Philadelphia Business Journal. His entrepreneurial...
LANSDOWNE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Haverford, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Haverford, PA
Education
City
Swarthmore, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

The West Philly Housing Crisis That Was Utterly Avoidable

At the risk of being presumptuous, permit me to begin by speaking for the citizens of Philadelphia: We’re sorry, Penn President Liz Magill. In case you missed it, a couple of weeks ago, the new head of the University of Pennsylvania readied to give her first major address at the school’s annual Convocation, welcoming new students. Minutes into her speech — ironically titled “The Importance of Productive Disagreement” — protestors began shouting her down.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haverford College#Linus K12#Linus High School#Highschool#A Philadelphia Inquirer#Haverford High School#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Union College#Mind Al Inc#Villanova University#Urban Outfitters
DELCO.Today

Penn State Brandywine Hosts College Admissions Fair Sept. 29

Penn State Brandywine is hosting a free regional college fair Thursday, Sept. 29, 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Commons/Athletic Center gymnasium at the Media campus. The Delaware County Regional College Fair was created by the Pennsylvania Association of College Admissions Counselors to give high school students easier access to information on potential colleges they might want to attend.
MEDIA, PA
DELCO.Today

West Chester University Officially Unveils New Sciences and Engineering Building

Participating in the ceremonial ribbon-cutting of West Chester University’s new SECC building were (from left) Dr. Tracey Robinson, vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion, and chief diversity inclusion officer; JT Singh, senior associate vice president and chief information officer; Dr. Jeffery Osgood, deputy provost and vice president for academic operations; Andrew Lehman, vice president for university affairs and chief of staff; Dr. Zebulun Davenport, vice president for university advancement and external affairs; Dr. Laurie Bernotsky, executive vice president and provost; Marc Duey, managing partner of Duce Management and former founder, president, and CEO of ProMetrics; Dr. Susan Fiorentino, professor of management and coordinator for the Master of Science in Human Resource Management program; Dr. Christopher Fiorentino, president of West Chester University; Todd Murphy, vice president for finance and administration; Deb Cornelius, interim executive director of the WCU Foundation; Matthew Holliday ’09, president of WCU Alumni Association; Dr. Tabetha Adkins, interim vice president for student affairs; Dr. Radha Pyati, dean.
WEST CHESTER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
DELCO.Today

Another School Dress Code Victory for Satanic Delco

The Garnet Valley School District is the second school district in Delaware County to alter its dress code, deleting a ban on Satanic or cult clothing following lobbying efforts by Satanic Delco. The dress code used to prohibit clothing that had satanic/cult references, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. But...
GARNET VALLEY, PA
DELCO.Today

WCU Community Welcomed Back as Enthusiastic Goals Unveiled

West Chester University President Chris Fiorentino and Executive Vice President and Provost Laurie Bernotsky give the welcome back address to the West Chester University community. A welcome back address Thursday afternoon for the West Chester University community was filled with great optimism as the school begins its fall semester. Student...
WEST CHESTER, PA
WHYY

Larger-than-life banned books march through Doylestown, and other ways Bucks County is honoring Banned Books Week 2022

Larger-than-life banned books are walking through downtown Doylestown, Bucks County, on Saturday evening. The marchers are dressed as books that have been banned across the United States. The books, including “Lawn Boy,” “Beyond Magenta,” “The Hate U Give,” and “The Bluest Eye,” depict LGBTQ themes, racism, and some have sexual explicit scenes.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO Careers: CCRES

Make a difference in the life of a child or adult with behavioral health challenges!. CCRES is currently hiring qualified staff to work in schools, homes, and the community. CCRES specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by autism, behavioral health issues, mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and physical disabilities. It works in collaboration with school districts, intermediate units, and the behavioral health system.
MARCUS HOOK, PA
MONTCO.Today

Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County

As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a standout...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy