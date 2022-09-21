Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
What to Eat & Drink at Old City FestMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Police Department Inaccurately used Disney World Location for Crime for More than 10 YearsZack LovePhiladelphia, PA
Related
The Kings of Ka-Ching: Pottstown’s Got One of the Most Expensive High Schools in the U.S.
The Hill School in Pottstown is a co-ed prep school for grades 9-12. The most expensive high schools in the U.S. can be pricier than some universities. That’s no exception for an independent Pottstown boarding school on 860 Beach Street. The Hill School’s annual tuition currently runs at a...
Penn State Brandywine Professor Explores Shadow Work in Book
A Penn State Brandywine adjunct professor has written Shadow Work, a book that helps people access the repressed part of themselves that is often the root cause of internal and external problems, writes Laura Brzyski for Philadelphia Magazine. Danielle Massi, a licensed marriage and family therapist is also the founder...
An actor and Philly native comes home to encourage big change through small choices
Actor Elijah Everett is hosting a community empowerment event on Saturday at his alma mater, Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill, Pa. “I’ve seen the decline in our community there,” he said. “We have to get outside our norm of thinking.”
Lansdowne’s Tritan Soap Reaches Out to Queer, Trans Community
Jesse Brajuha at a table offering his Triton Soap & Skincare products. Jesse Brajuha launched Triton Soap & Skincare out of Lansdowne last November, filling a gap in the market for an inclusive queer and trans-owned brand of skin care products, writes Lisa Dukart for Philadelphia Business Journal. His entrepreneurial...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Philadelphia Citizen
The West Philly Housing Crisis That Was Utterly Avoidable
At the risk of being presumptuous, permit me to begin by speaking for the citizens of Philadelphia: We’re sorry, Penn President Liz Magill. In case you missed it, a couple of weeks ago, the new head of the University of Pennsylvania readied to give her first major address at the school’s annual Convocation, welcoming new students. Minutes into her speech — ironically titled “The Importance of Productive Disagreement” — protestors began shouting her down.
Delaware County Leadership: Lauren Wochok, Dean, Valley Forge Military Academy
Lauren Wochok, Dean of Valley Forge Military Academy, spoke with DELCO Today about how her youth and experiences have enabled her to take the helm at Valley Forge Military Academy and how growing up in a diverse community in a multi-generational household grounded her, helping her to relate well among her students.
Father Son Coaching Team Bring Marple High Football Success
Harry and Chris Gicking, father son coaches of the Marple Newtown High School football team. There’s a father-son coaching team, Harry and Chris Gicking, at Marple Newtown High School that is quite the dynamic duo, reports the CBS3 staff. Football head coach and athletic director Chris Gicking has a...
79 Delaware County Students Named National Merit Semifinalists
Delaware County high school students were well represented among this year’s National Merit semifinalists, writes Kristen A. Graham for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Of the more than 400 semifinalists from around the Philadelphia region, 79 of them were from Delaware County schools. The total list of students comes from private...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Penn State Brandywine Hosts College Admissions Fair Sept. 29
Penn State Brandywine is hosting a free regional college fair Thursday, Sept. 29, 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Commons/Athletic Center gymnasium at the Media campus. The Delaware County Regional College Fair was created by the Pennsylvania Association of College Admissions Counselors to give high school students easier access to information on potential colleges they might want to attend.
Video: Group ransacks Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group ransacked a Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section on Saturday night. The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.CBS3 has reached out to Philadelphia police for more information on this incident, but have yet to hear back.
Closed N.J. Catholic churches finding new life as homes, community centers and more
Our Lady of Grace used to be a vibrant center of the community in the tiny borough of Somerdale in Camden County. The towering red brick Catholic church held weekly Masses and hosted baptisms, weddings and funerals as the large organ boomed from its balcony. But over time, church attendance...
West Chester University Officially Unveils New Sciences and Engineering Building
Participating in the ceremonial ribbon-cutting of West Chester University’s new SECC building were (from left) Dr. Tracey Robinson, vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion, and chief diversity inclusion officer; JT Singh, senior associate vice president and chief information officer; Dr. Jeffery Osgood, deputy provost and vice president for academic operations; Andrew Lehman, vice president for university affairs and chief of staff; Dr. Zebulun Davenport, vice president for university advancement and external affairs; Dr. Laurie Bernotsky, executive vice president and provost; Marc Duey, managing partner of Duce Management and former founder, president, and CEO of ProMetrics; Dr. Susan Fiorentino, professor of management and coordinator for the Master of Science in Human Resource Management program; Dr. Christopher Fiorentino, president of West Chester University; Todd Murphy, vice president for finance and administration; Deb Cornelius, interim executive director of the WCU Foundation; Matthew Holliday ’09, president of WCU Alumni Association; Dr. Tabetha Adkins, interim vice president for student affairs; Dr. Radha Pyati, dean.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Another School Dress Code Victory for Satanic Delco
The Garnet Valley School District is the second school district in Delaware County to alter its dress code, deleting a ban on Satanic or cult clothing following lobbying efforts by Satanic Delco. The dress code used to prohibit clothing that had satanic/cult references, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. But...
Philadelphia expert says this is the worst snack at Wawa
Out of all of the things that you can buy at Wawa, what's the worst item you can grab as a snack?. The editors at Philadelphia Magazine recently assembled their "Worst of Philly 2022" list and they answered that question. Well, technically two snacks made the list, but one is...
WCU Community Welcomed Back as Enthusiastic Goals Unveiled
West Chester University President Chris Fiorentino and Executive Vice President and Provost Laurie Bernotsky give the welcome back address to the West Chester University community. A welcome back address Thursday afternoon for the West Chester University community was filled with great optimism as the school begins its fall semester. Student...
More and more NJ schools are taking off for these holidays
There have been efforts to boost the number of New Jersey schools now honoring an important Hindu holiday. A student out of Camden County has been petitioning online for all districts in the county to join those honoring Diwali with a day off. As of last winter, roughly two dozen...
Larger-than-life banned books march through Doylestown, and other ways Bucks County is honoring Banned Books Week 2022
Larger-than-life banned books are walking through downtown Doylestown, Bucks County, on Saturday evening. The marchers are dressed as books that have been banned across the United States. The books, including “Lawn Boy,” “Beyond Magenta,” “The Hate U Give,” and “The Bluest Eye,” depict LGBTQ themes, racism, and some have sexual explicit scenes.
DELCO Careers: CCRES
Make a difference in the life of a child or adult with behavioral health challenges!. CCRES is currently hiring qualified staff to work in schools, homes, and the community. CCRES specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by autism, behavioral health issues, mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and physical disabilities. It works in collaboration with school districts, intermediate units, and the behavioral health system.
Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County
As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a standout...
phillyvoice.com
Satanists win again in Delco as another school district amends its dress code
A group of Satanists successfully lobbied the Garnet Valley School District to alter its dress code policy, which prohibited students from wearing clothing with Satanic or cultic references. The Delaware County district eliminated the rule at the beginning of the school year after a months-long campaign spearheaded by Satanic Delco,...
DELCO.Today
Delaware County, PA
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://delco.today/
Comments / 0