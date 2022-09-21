ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
utahbusiness.com

The film commission announces 19 film ready communities in Utah

Salt Lake City — The Utah Film Commission announced 19 Film Ready Utah communities that are prepared to support productions filming in their area with access to locations, professional crews, and vendors. Film Kanab, Moab to Monument Valley Film Commission, Visit Ogden, Park City Film Commission, Explore Utah Valley,...
UTAH STATE
utahbusiness.com

Soaring mortgage interest rates slow home sales in Utah

Sandy — Soaring mortgage interest rates are slowing home sales in Utah and across the country. The average 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage increased to 6.3 percent today, according to Freddie Mac. Higher rates are disqualifying home buyers from financing. Home sales of all housing types in August fell to 1,204,...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT

