Valley officials warning community about 'rainbow fentanyl'
Fentanyl is coming in new forms. The DEA and health officials are warning that criminals are using bright colors to disguise the drug, which they fear could entice kids.
Massive Mexican earthquakes warn Southern Californians
A pair of massive earthquakes in Mexico — 7.6 on Sept. 19 and 6.8 on Sept. 22 — have some in Southern California on edge, wondering whether the Golden State is next. Here, UC Riverside seismologist Abhijit Ghosh weighs in on the likelihood of more shakers, and how to prepare for them. Ghosh is an associate professor of geophysics in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences. His work is broadly focused on understanding the physics of earthquakes, the processes that control them, and their associated hazards.
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
California is the ‘sole producer’ of these 17 crops
California is a well-known leader in agriculture, but did you know there are certain crops almost exclusively grown in the state?
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Health plan shake-up could disrupt Medi-Cal coverage for low-income Californians
Almost 2 million of California’s poorest and most medically fragile residents may have to switch health insurers as a result of a new strategy by the state to improve care in its Medicaid program. A first-ever statewide contracting competition to participate in the program, known as Medi-Cal, required commercial...
California gas prices skyrocketing again
Gas prices in Southern California are soaring once again. Residents in the Golden State are now paying more than $2 above the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, according to AAA. The national average stands at $3.73 per gallon, while that number rises to $5.80 in California. Prices are even higher if […]
WELLGREENS DISPENSARY IN LEMON GROVE ANNOUNCES DONATION TO ELIMINATE $250,000 WORTH OF MEDICAL DEBT IN CALIFORNIA
September 23, 2022 (Lemon Grove) – At a press conference held at the new Wellgreens dispensary at 6859 Federal Boulevard yesterday, Wellgreens executives announced their partnership with Pacific Stone to eliminate $250,000 worth of medical debt for Californians through a donation to RIP Medical Debt in New York. Lemon...
Why Fresno health officials say they threw away Bakersfield vendor’s food
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the Fresno County Department of Public Health are responding after a viral video captured health officers throwing away a street vendor’s food outside of a concert in Fresno. Outside the Save Mart Center on Friday night, officers from the health department could be seen on video throwing away hotdogs […]
Newsom rejects mandatory kindergarten law
Beyond what they learn academically in kindergarten, students learn everyday routines: how to take care of class materials and how to be kind to their peers, according to Golden Empire Elementary School kindergarten teacher Carla Randazzo. While developing those skills became more difficult for students going to school online during the pandemic, occasionally, a student […]
Here's How California Plans to Handle 400,000 Wild Pigs
A bill addressing how to handle up to 400,000 wild pigs that are roaming across California has been signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Senate Bill 856, authored by state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, will loosen regulations and lower hunting fees for killing the wild pigs, which have been found in 56 of the state's 58 counties, excepting only San Francisco and Alpine counties.
Newsom signs law removing ‘squaw’ across California. What it means for Squaw Valley
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a state bill on Friday, California Native American Day, that will remove the word “squaw,” now widely considered a slur, from California places by 2025. In the central San Joaquin Valley, Assembly Bill 2022 should impact the rural Fresno County town of Squaw Valley.
Earthquakes along California coast could be more catastrophic than expected, study shows
“Aftershocks would be like falling dominoes.”
Tarantula season is back on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — Every autumn the male tarantula wanders in search of a female to mate with which is why you're more likely to see the usually docile creature out and about, even here on the Central Coast. Video player above: Tarantula found in Salinas yard (2021) Tarantulas are...
San Bernardino pumpkin patch rated best in California, according to Yelp
Pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween décor and the hopes of slightly cooler weather can only mean one thing; the fall season has started in California. While some break out their fall wardrobe and pumpkin-scented candles in August, there is one seasonal tradition Californians have to wait a bit longer to indulge in – picking the perfect […]
At least 3 students are confirmed to have overdosed at North High
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple students at North High School overdosed on opioids and were rushed to the hospital this week. Parents and students told 17News they are worried about the kids’ safety. So far, three students at North High confirmed to have overdosed while at school. Parents said there may be as many as […]
Valley Pure sets high standard for cannabis industry at State Fair
TULARE COUNTY – In addition to wine, craft beer, cheese, artwork, olive oil and livestock, leave it to the California State Fair to add cannabis to the list of competitions. A local cannabis retailer brought home a gold award for their indoor cultivation products. This summer at the California...
All undocumented Californians can now obtain state ID under new law
A new bill signed on Friday gives all undocumented immigrants the chance to obtain a California state ID card. Signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom, the bill, AB 1766, also known as “California ID’s For All” was introduced by Assemblyman Mark Stone back in Feb. 2022. The law is aimed to help non-drivers who […]
Food Stamps Schedule: When October 2022 CalFresh SNAP Benefits Disburse in California
Californians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits do so through the state's CalFresh program, which sends payments out every month according to the same schedule. That...
M4.8 Earthquake Rumbles Near Northern California Coast: USGS
A preliminary 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at around 12:35 p.m. and was centered about 33 miles from Ferndale, the USGS said. It rumbled areas near Petrolia, Ferndale, Rio Dell, Eureka and Fort Bragg. No...
California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
