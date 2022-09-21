Read full article on original website
$30M in grants to expand internet service in rural Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders announced more than $30.0 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development funding for broadband fiber delivery to residents in seven rural Mississippi counties. U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) said two USDA ReConnect Program grants have been approved for TEC of Jackson and Bay Springs Telephone Co. for fiber-to-home network service […]
Some Mississippi communities still working on pushback to medical marijuana opt outs
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re looking at the status of local efforts to opt back in on medical marijuana after some leaders chose to block the businesses. The law spells out the timelines for opting in or out of medical marijuana. Cities and counties had 90 days to opt-out. They can opt back in at any time. But the people who live there have another way to have their voices heard.
Jackson water tank experiences major leak
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The O.B. Curtis Water Plant has recovered to a steady pressure of 90 PSI after a major water leak caused challenges in the past 24 hours. Leaders said that tank is being repaired and that pressure should be stable throughout the city. Overall, water production increased on Thursday. Raw water pump […]
Molina Healthcare mobile unit stops in Perry County to educate students
He has his own Forrest General Hospital badge and is prepared to bring smiles to many faces at the hospital. Cash Money is Forrest General’s newest therapy dog. Gov. Tate Reeves discusses how Mississippi plans to help expecting mothers. Updated: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT. |. The...
University of Southern Mississippi opens center for human trafficking research center
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Human trafficking is no myth, and it’s happening around the state. According to the national human trafficking hotline, hundreds of cases are reported annually, despite the case count experts thinking there are inaccuracies within the data. “Victims or survivors, we use those words interchangeably. But,...
Extinct Mississippi volcano could lead to nationwide beer shortage
JACKSON, Miss. — Three hours south of Memphis, there is an extinct underground volcano in Jackson, Mississippi. A reservoir of carbon dioxide exists inside the “Jackson Dome,” supplying the chemical compound to much of the country. However, the owner of the site attempted to drill new wells this summer and found contaminated CO2, according to TIME. Industry analysts worry a shortage of carbon dioxide will lead to a shortage of America’s favorite carbonated alcoholic beverage.
Jackson Free Press
Thalia Mara Hall, Innovate Jackson, MedeAnalytics and Ryan's Closes in Pearl
Business is booming at Thalia Mara Hall (255 E Pascagoula St., 601-960-1537), with the venue selling out shows like never before. Michael Raff, deputy director of the Department of Human and Cultural Services for the City of Jackson and manager of Thalia Mara Hall, said the venue's revenues have tripled during the last fiscal year, going from an average of $75,000 to more than $178,000.
Pecan Fest gives visitors a look at pioneer past
RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Thousands of people took advantage of great weather Saturday to visit the Fulmer Farmstead in Perry County for Day Two of the Mississippi Pecan Festival. Lots of vendors were at the event, selling hand-made products and specialty foods. There were demonstrations of antique engines and plenty...
46 Mississippi high schools receive College Success Award
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced that 46 high schools in the state received the prestigious 2022 College Success Award from GreatSchools.org. “This is a unique award, and it’s an award that uses strictly data to come up with schools that are doing an exceptional job at preparing kids for […]
Perry Central freshmen make pledges to stay in school
Shad White addresses welfare fraud at meeting of Covington GOP Women
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White spoke Wednesday in Covington County and had some new comments about the ongoing civil lawsuit to recover money from the state welfare scandal. Last week, texts were released showing former governor Phil Bryant and Brett Favre allegedly worked together to channel...
40-year NASA engineer praises HBCUs for quality graduates
Livestock theft in LaSalle Parish leads to arrest of Mississippi Man
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 21, 2022, agents with the Mississippi Department of Agriculture arrested a Mississippi man in Copiah County. An investigation by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission led to the arrest based on a warrant issued by LaSalle Parish, Louisiana. John Colter Pyron, 34, of […]
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Makes Fun of Jackson As Water Crisis Continues
The Mississippi Governor said, “it’s a great day not to be in Jackson,” at a groundbreaking ceremony in Hattiesburg. After seven weeks, a boil notice has been lifted in Jackson, Mississippi, but there are still concerns about copper and lead levels within the water supply. Unfortunately, there are still repairs going on at the city’s main water treatment facility, and it may be only a matter of time before another interruption will happen again.
Gametime! - Week 5
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Region play began in the Pine Belt on Friday night. Here’s a look at all the scores from around the area:. Jefferson Davis County (41) Columbia (22) Warren Central (42) Oak Grove (41) – OT FCAHS (36) West Marion (22) Wayne County (47) South...
Car show raises money for South Jones VFD
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A benefit car show is raising cash for a volunteer fire department in Jones County. The annual event, held Saturday at PIne Grove Baptist Church in Ellisville, helps out the South Jones Volunteer Fire Department. Those who entered a vehicle had a chance to win a...
Montecito Acquires Orthopedic Property in Mississippi
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Montecito Medical, a premier owner of medical office properties throughout the U.S., has completed the acquisition of a 49,500 square-foot medical office building in Flowood, Mississippi. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005800/en/ Montecito Medical Real Estate acquires Capital Ortho in Flowood, Mississippi (Photo: Business Wire)
Wayne County Career and Technical Center receives $15,000 Lowe’s grant
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Wayne County students benefit from a new influx of money. Lowes is giving $15,000 to the Wayne County Career and Technical Center. The center is constantly preparing students for the workforce, and the SkillsUSA grant helps to further its overall mission. Technology instructor Kristy Kittrell...
Fellowship at the Fields returns to Waynesboro for a 3rd year
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Fellowship at the Fields pulled into Waynesboro this weekend for a third consecutive year to share music, stories and The Word. “It’s just an opportunity for us to grow together,” said Jonathan Grimes, a Lion’s Fest committee member. “We’re not supposed to be divided. We’re supposed to be together. We’re supposed to be able to come together and worship God together, and this just gives us the opportunity to do that.”
Person found dead on I-59 in Forrest County
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who was found dead on Interstate 59 in Forrest County. Investigators with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said the person was found near the 73 mile marker on the interstate. They said the person is a Black male […]
