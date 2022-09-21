ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sewickley, PA

Bells Mills Road closed after vehicle strikes covered bridge

By Patrick Varine
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hpKAh_0i4tWu8700

Bells Mills Road connecting South Huntingdon and Sewickley townships has been closed at the Bells Mills Road bridge, after a vehicle struck the bridge on Tuesday, according to PennDOT officials.

Damage to the bridge necessitated the road closure, according to PennDOT spokesperson Melissa Maczko.

Vaughn Neil, an engineer with Westmoreland County’s roads and bridges department, said the vehicle that did the damage fled the scene. State police are investigating.

A detour along Route 136, Route 31 and Turkeytown Road is in place.

The red bridge was built in 1850 over Sewickley Creek by architect Daniel McCain, connecting South Huntingdon and Sewickley townships. The county completely rebuilt it in 1988, eight years after it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The structure was named for the Bell brothers who operated a nearby gristmill in the 19th century. It is Westmoreland County’s last remaining covered bridge.

The bridge nearly burned down in 2020, after a report of smoke on the bridge prompted firefighters to find hot embers and a softball-sized hole in the decking.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police accuse PennDOT of not replacing manhole cover on bridge

McKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Police are warning travelers to be cautious of a manhole on the McKees Rocks Bridge after its cover broke under traffic on Thursday. McKees Rocks police posted to its Facebook page: “Although it is ‘storm water runoff’ and PennDOT’s responsibility they are refusing to perform the work. McKees Rocks Borough Street Department does not have the capability or the correct size covers.”
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
Tribune-Review

1 airlifted following fiery wreck in Hempfield

One person was airlifted for treatment following a multiple-vehicle crash Friday night on Arona Road in Hempfield, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher. Firefighters from four companies responded to the crash that occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Lake Drive. They extinguished a fire that...
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
Tribune-Review

Shaler road to shut down for school's homecoming parade

Police in Shaler say motorists should be aware of a road closure on Saturday related to the Shaler Area School District homecoming celebration. The homecoming parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will proceed south on Mt. Royal Boulevard, from Morewood Road to Campbell Place. Mt. Royal will be closed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sewickley, PA
City
Glen Mills, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Westmoreland County, PA
Traffic
City
South Huntingdon Township, PA
County
Westmoreland County, PA
Tribune-Review

Logans Ferry Road reopens to traffic in Plum

Friday has come early for drivers who use Logans Ferry Road in Plum. “Logans Ferry Road has reopened to traffic,” PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said Thursday afternoon. Logans Ferry had been closed between Entrance Drive and Columbia Road, near New Kensington, since Aug. 2 while crews from Plum Contracting worked to repair a landslide.
PLUM, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covered Bridge#The Bells#Penndot
wtae.com

Male shot overnight in Allegheny County in critical condition

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A male was found shot multiple times in the 1100 block of Walnut Street in the City of McKeesport. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is currently in critical condition. Allegheny County Homicide detectives are investigating. Stay tuned to WTAE for future...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Vehicle goes off the road at busy Pittsburgh intersection

PITTSBURGH — A vehicle went off the road near the intersection of Saw Mill Run Blvd and Crane Avenue in Pittsburgh on Friday morning. The incident was reported a little after 5 a.m. though crews remained on the scene more than two hours later. No injuries were reported. There...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police called to fatal crash in Fayette County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a fatal crash in Fayette County.The crash happened Saturday around 4:30 p.m. on Route 51 in Uniontown. One person was killed, police said, and there were no other injuries.Police say the driver crashed into a traffic signal pole, setting the car on fire. The identity of the driver has not been released.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
WPXI Pittsburgh

PHOTOS: Police swarm Kennywood Park after multiple people shot inside park

PHOTOS: Police swarm Kennywood Park after multiple people shot inside park A Kennywood Park security guard stands at the main entrance to the amusement park in West Mifflin, Pa., early Sunday, Sept 25, 2022. Pennsylvania police and first responders have descended on the amusement park southeast of Pittsburgh following reports of shots fired inside the attraction, which was kicking off a Halloween-themed festival. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman killed in wrong-way Westmoreland crash

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP — Intersections along Route 30 are flanked by wrong way and do not enter signs, but Thursday night, state police said a wrong-way crash killed one woman and seriously hurt another. “It’s very dangerous,” said driver Silvia Paesano. Paesano drives Route 30 in Hempfield Township...
GREENSBURG, PA
wtae.com

40-year-old passenger killed in Armstrong County crash

HOVEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a 40-year-old man was killed in a crash in Hovey Township, Armstrong County. The crash happened a little after 11 p.m. Thursday on North Riverview Drive. State police said the 35-year-old man driving the car lost control of his vehicle, went off...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

2 teens, 1 man shot inside Kennywood Park

Two teenagers and a man were struck in a shooting inside Kennywood Park late Saturday night during an altercation between two groups of juveniles, Allegheny County Police said early Sunday morning. A 39-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were shot in the leg and another 15-year-old boy suffered a grazing...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Sheetz site opens near turnpike interchange along Route 31 in Donegal

A new Sheetz gas station and convenience store opened Thursday in Donegal Township, not far from the interchange on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The new location is along Route 31, near the intersection with Route 711/Main Street. Each new store typically creates about 30 jobs, according to a spokesman. A few full- and part-time store team member positions remain open on the chain’s hiring website.
DONEGAL, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
13K+
Followers
959
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy