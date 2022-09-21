Read full article on original website
Related
kslsports.com
Utah TE Brant Kuithe Done For The Night After Suffering Injury
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Utes standout tight end Brant Kuithe is done for the night after suffering an injury at the end of the first quarter against ASU. In the final play of the first quarter, Kuithe had a catch and was tackled near the sideline and suffered an injury. After going into the medical tent, Kuithe came out with his shoulder pads off, sporting crutches and ice on his right knee.
Whittingham says 'it doesn't look good' for Utes Brant Kuithe
After going down with an injury in the first half, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said things don't look good for tight end Brant Kuithe.
Where are Utah and BYU ranked in the latest Associated Press and coaches polls?
The Utes are coming off a 34-13 win over Arizona State, while the Cougars beat Wyoming 38-24.
kslsports.com
Steve Young Speaks At SUU, Visits Thunderbirds’ Football Practice
SALT LAKE CITY – Legendary BYU and NFL quarterback Steve Young spoke at Southern Utah University and visited a practice of the Thunderbirds’ football team. Young visited the Cedar City based school on Friday, September 23. The football great, along with Utah governor Spencer Cox, attended the inauguration...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former BYU Star Jimmer Fredette Goes Undercover to Participate in Walk-on Tryouts
A BYU legend made an appearance at BYU basketball's walk-on tryouts
3 takeaways from No. 13 Utah’s win over ASU
Utah football has its first Pac-12 win under its belt, beating Arizona State 34-13 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe. Here are three takeaways from Utah’s win
espn700sports.com
No. 13 Utah @ Arizona State: Game Notes, Broadcast Info + more
The Utes take to the road after a two game home-stand, facing off with the in-flux Arizona State Sun Devils. Fresh off the departure of head coach Herm Edwards, the home crowd in Tempe hopes for an eventful start to the Shaun Aguano era. Kickoff is set for 8:30pm MT on ESPN and ESPN700.
Morgan Scalley gets significant raise with new contract
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley has received a significant raise, nearly two years after Scalley had his pay cut in half and a coach-in-waiting agreement rescinded after he admitted to using a racial slur in a text message. On March 1st Utah raised Scalley’s annual salary to $1.4 million […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Mormons are used to turning the other cheek. But that’s not ending bigotry.
In an era of high-minded inclusivity, it’s worth pausing to wonder how a crowd of people — strangers even — could feel comfortable chanting “F--- the Mormons” in unison, again and again, over the course of a three-hour sporting event. The fact that such a circumstance has occurred not once but twice at different Pac-12 college football stadiums in recent years raises yet another question: Why isn’t more being done to stop it?
247Sports
Sundresses and Sundevils
And with the blink of an eye one quarter of the CFB season is already in the review mirror. We wait all year long for the season and it goes by far too quickly. However, the good news is that conference play is upon us. This week the resurgent Utes head down to the desert for the latest installment of the Red Rock Rivalry. While that may not be the official name for it, I have decided that I will push it on the masses much like this past summer’s conference realignment drama made the term “4 corners schools” a thing.
247Sports
What Coach Whittingham had to say... Utah-ASU post-game press conference
The No. 13 Utah Utes defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils 34-13 in Tempe tonight. Following the game, here is what head coach Kyle Whittingham had to say in his post-game press conference. Opening Statement:. “Solid game overall, all three phases. Offense was productive. Sputtered a little bit in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KUTV
Delicious holiday menu by popular Utah steakhouse
KUTV — Stay with Hilton Salt Lake City for the holidays. Leave the cooking to them this season by enjoying Spencer's holiday menu and specialty cocktails. Tony and Jared gave Elora a sneak peek of the delicious new menu!. For more information visit spencersslc.com. Follow Fresh Living on social...
RHOSLC fan-favorite Valter Nassi dead at 76 as friends remember esteemed restaurateur as a ‘legend’
THE Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Valter Nassi has died at 76. Bravo fans have shared their tributes to the restaurateur, who famously bought high-end Italian dining to Utah. Valter passed away on Tuesday, according to a tweet shared by Utah Gov. Spencer Cox. The star was “a...
kjzz.com
FanX draws thousands downtown for celebrity panels, shopping, costumes
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Thousands of fans gathered downtown for FanX, Utah's annual comic convention, at the Salt Palace Convention Center. Attendees arrived dressed as superheroes, villains and characters from a range of fandoms. A big draw of the convention was the more than 70 celebrities in attendance.
Gephardt Daily
Utah’s Hogle Zoo welcomes newest resident with birth of female giraffe calf
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s Hogle Zoo welcomed its newest resident Saturday: a 6-foot-tall, 144-pound female giraffe calf. Stephanie, the zoo’s 4-year-old reticulated giraffe, gave birth to her first calf at 11:41 a.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo announced. The yet-to-be-named calf is the final offspring of Riley, a male giraffe and 17-year zoo resident who died in December 2021.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
deseret.com
FanX Salt Lake City brought epic costumes. Here are our favorites
Everywhere you look, there is someone dressed up as their favorite movie or TV character in downtown Salt Lake City right now. FanX, the annual comic convention in Salt Lake City, is underway — so don’t be alarmed if you see a Spider-Man or Cinderella on the street.
seniorresource.com
What Makes These the BEST Small Towns in Utah for Retirees?
For retirees who enjoy all four seasons, the state of Utah is sure to please. Known for its mountainous views and variety of outdoor activities, the Beehive State is home to the Great Salt Lake as well as hundreds of other famous landmarks. The cost of living is exceptional and the weather is sunny! If you’re looking to stay close to Salt Lake City but downsize for retirement, then here’s a list of the best small towns nearby!
utahstories.com
The Secret of Utah’s Top 3 Old-School Restaurants
Older restaurants seem to have a certain appeal, and Millennials continue to visit these timeless businesses again and again. After asking individuals from this generation what attracts them to these establishments, I received the same responses: These places provide a unique atmosphere and quality menu items that make them stand out from their competitors. Top that all off with some rich history and great service, and you have a restaurant worth returning to.
Bright red kokanee salmon swimming upstream in Utah waters
UTAH (ABC4) – Not only have the leaves turned red, fish have too! Kokanee salmon have started to turn bright red and spawn, a process the Department of Natural Resources works to protect. Bright red kokanee salmon started to swim upstream in Utah. “It’s that time of year, the greatest time of year in my […]
Comments / 1