The Guardians are atop the American League Central division for first time since 2018.
The youngest team in baseball entered the day with a magic number of one, meaning a Guardians win or a White Sox loss would clinch the division. While the Guardians hold a 10-4 lead over the Texas Rangers...
The Detroit Tigers couldn't get to Chicago White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease, an American League Cy Young Award candidate, but when the bullpen took over, their offense perked up over the final three innings.
With righty reliever Kendall Graveman on the mound, the White Sox conceded one too many hits in the eighth inning. They were eliminated from the AL Central race, while the Tigers won for the fifth time in six games.
...
Comments / 0