The Detroit Tigers couldn't get to Chicago White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease, an American League Cy Young Award candidate, but when the bullpen took over, their offense perked up over the final three innings. With righty reliever Kendall Graveman on the mound, the White Sox conceded one too many hits in the eighth inning. They were eliminated from the AL Central race, while the Tigers won for the fifth time in six games. ...

DETROIT, MI ・ 19 MINUTES AGO