ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Bear Lake, CA

WATCH: Mountain lion flinches at own reflection

By Travis Schlepp
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34qlyc_0i4tWCjV00

(KTLA) – They say you can’t walk past your reflection in a mirror without looking at it. That may be true of mountain lions as well.

Video from a woman’s home in Big Bear City, California, shows a mountain lion that seemed shocked when it saw its reflection in a glass window. The big cat can be seen flinching as it first passes the window – then curiosity takes over.

The viewer whose camera captured the footage said it happened about 4 a.m. Tuesday.

She said the video was “too good to not share.”

Mountain lions live across California but thrive the most in dense foothills and mountains, making the San Bernardino National Forest an ideal environment for them. The mountain lion didn’t appear to be tracked by a collar, indicating it might be an adolescent or younger cat.

People are advised not to crouch down or run away if they come face-to-face with a mountain lion, according to animal services.

Mountain lions are solitary and elusive, and typically avoid people by nature.

It’s not known why mountain lions venture out to neighborhoods, but wildlife experts say that as the human population expands into mountain lion habitat, there will be more frequent sightings.

Experts offer this advice to any Californian who encounters a mountain lion:

  • Never approach a mountain lion. Give them an escape route.
  • Do not run. Stay calm. Do not turn your back. Face the animal, make noise and try to look bigger.
  • Do not crouch down or bend over.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

WATCH: Three teens burglarize cars in east El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD have released the crime of the week. They are asking for help in identifying three teenagers who were involved in multiple vehicle burglaries in east El Paso. On Monday, August 8, 2022, at around 11 p.m. four vehicles were burglarized in the Lomas […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Sep. 23, 2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Big Bear Lake, CA
State
California State
Big Bear Lake, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Lion#Mountains#Lions#Big Cat#Californian
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Drops House Cat Into The Nest For Eaglets To Chow Down On

Unfortunately for us, our favorite furry critters can be easy targets for those birds that decide to make a home near an urban environment. It’s notoriously rumored that many nests that belong to birds of prey are littered with many different collars from cats and smaller dogs. It’s no question that these birds are absolute killers… assassins of the sky.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
msn.com

Cave Explorers Find Mysterious "Ancient" Creature Crawling on the Ice

The Dachstein Giant Ice Cave in Austria is a popular tourist attraction. The caves are located thousands of feet above sea level, and are only accessible by taking a cable car high into the Alps. Once there, however, there are many staircases, rungs, ladders, ropes, and lights built into the walls to help guide visitors through the tours. But dress warm, as the average temperature inside the cave is below freezing.
SCIENCE
Outsider.com

LOOK: Crocodile Swallows Zebra Whole in the Most Gruesome Photo You’ll See All Week

The Maasai Mara national game reserve in Narok, Kenya, is home to some of the world’s most spectacular wildlife. In fact, the prominent conservation area is world-renowned for its thriving populations of lion, leopard, cheetah, and elephant. The reserve also houses zebra, hippos, crocodiles, and the endangered black rhino, along with hundreds of other awe-inspiring species.
ANIMALS
KTSM

KTSM

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy