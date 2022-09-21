ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wells Fargo Bank Increases Prime Rate to 6.25 Percent

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022--

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., said today it is increasing its prime rate to 6.25 percent from 5.5 percent, effective tomorrow, Sept. 22, 2022.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is a leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 41 on Fortune’s 2022 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.

CONTACT: Media

Beth Richek, 704-374-2545

beth.richek@wellsfargo.com

Investor Relations

John Campbell, 415-396-0523

john.m.campbell@wellsfargo.com

