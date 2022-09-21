Read full article on original website
Related
The Biggest Largemouths in History
WHEN A 36-YEAR-OLD Alabama insurance agent named Ray Scott acted on his big idea to elevate a particular fish to superstar status in 1967, he set in motion a fervor that remains today. Bass is the species that launched an industry. Scott’s concept for national, big-money bass tournaments bloomed into...
Watch Shocking Moment Shark Leaps onto Fishing Boat off Maine Coast
Endangered mako sharks are renowned for their acrobatic displays when they are caught on fishing lines.
Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane
Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
Fisherman Encounters Hundreds of Chinese Jellyfish in Minnesota Lake
A Minnesota angler recently captured something state biologists say is seldom seen in the Land of 10,000 lakes—a cloud of freshwater jellyfish propelling themselves through the water. James Hoffman runs JimmyOgraphy, a video production company in St. Cloud. He was fishing at Leech Lake near Walker, Minnesota when he spotted something odd in the water. After submerging a camera, he realized that the translucent, pulsing creatures he saw in great numbers were jellyfish.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LOOK: Tennessee Angler Hooks Highly Unusual-Looking Piebald Catfish
A few miles downstream from Chattanooga, Tennessee, fisherman Daimon Drymon caught an interesting-looking catfish. While fishing on the Tennessee River on August 19, Drymon hooked a blue catfish with curious white patches all over its body. This is called piebald, and it happens when an animal has unpigmented areas over a usually pigmented surface of feathers, hair, or scales.
What Hides at the Bottom of the Deepest Lake in the World?
Island separating the Lakehead on Lake BaikalUnsplash/Sergey Pesterev. Things that reach the highest or lowest peaks across the world are always of great interest. There is always an intriguing narrative behind the tallest skyscraper or the deepest hole. Lake Baikal, though, is a little unique. The fact that it is the oldest and deepest lake in the world would be enough to draw tourists, but what makes it even more intriguing is that the lake is usually frozen completely. The lake has seldom thawed, and even when it did, the temperatures were still too low for anybody to plunge down to the bottom to locate the bottom.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
City of Atlanta plans to develop land of Chattahoochee Brick Company with first-ever park
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News is getting real about the Chattahoochee Brick Company. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Brick Company has a history as a labor camp where hundreds of Black inmates were forced to work. Channel 2′s Brian Mims tells us...
What Is Killing the Huge White Sturgeon of British Columbia’s Nechako River?
White sturgeon, the largest freshwater fish in Canada, are turning up dead in central British Columbia’s Nechako River, and no one knows why. Last week alone, provincial fisheries scientists found 11 adult fish decomposing in the river. The number is so alarmingly high and the cause of the fish’s demise so mysterious that officials with B.C.’s Ministry of Land, Water and Resource Stewardship (MLWRS) are asking for the public’s help.
Comments / 0