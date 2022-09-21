ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Aiken Standard

Unbeaten Warhorses roll over rival Bulldogs

PETTICOAT JUNCTION -- Friday night's football game between Barnwell and Silver Bluff looked like it had all the makings of a shootout in the early going. Both offenses were able to move the ball with relative ease, and the longtime rivals traded scores on each of their two possessions. Barnwell's...
AIKEN, SC
The Post and Courier

Williamsburg Tech instructor killed in U.S. 52 wreck

A biology instructor at Williamsburg Technical College died Wednesday as the result of a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 52 north of Kingstree. The deceased was Dr. Erin Eaton, 44, of Florence, according to Williamsburg County Coroner Ivori Henryland. According to the S.C. Highway Patrol, shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, a...
FLORENCE, SC
News19 WLTX

54th Railroad Daze festival in Branchville

BRANCHVILLE, S.C. — The town of Branchville is celebrating its 54th Railroad Daze festival this weekend. Local historians say this is how the town honors being home to the world's oldest railroad junction, according to the state's tourism agency. According to former Railroad Daze chairman Tom Jennings, the Southern...
BRANCHVILLE, SC
WMBF

Remembering Hurricane Hugo 33 years after it devastated South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - On September 22nd, 1989, Hurricane Hugo made landfall just north of Charleston Category 4 hurricane. The damage left behind was staggering. Eighty percent of South Carolina was without power. Four and a half million acres of trees were demolished. The 20-foot storm surge north of Charleston still holds the record of the highest ever observed on the east coast. Closer to home, the surge reached 13 feet in Surfside Beach and it 10 feet along the Grand Strand.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Highway Patrol investigating fatal collision in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say one person has died after a single-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County Wednesday morning. Around 7:35 a.m., a vehicle with five occupants was traveling south on US 301 near 4 Holes Road when it crossed the median and overturned into a ditch, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Vehicle overturns in Orangeburg County fatal collision

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports a driver is dead after their vehicle overturned in a single-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt says the collision happened around 5:03 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, on U.S. Highway 60. Officials say a 201 Ford...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
walterborolive.com

VFW offers scholarships for students

PRESS RELEASE - The Colleton County VFW, in conjunction with the Department of South Carolina and National VFW is offering scholarships for 6-12 grade students in Colleton County. Two separate essay competitions are offering scholarships: “Patriots Pen” and “Voice of Democracy.”. “Patriots Pen” is open to 6-8th...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Late afternoon fire destroys Colleton County home

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A home was destroyed during a fire Tuesday afternoon in Colleton County. Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to a wood frame home on Cannon Road just before 5 p.m. following a 911 call reporting the dwelling on fire. “The home was located approximately 150 feet off of the roadway behind […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Man arrested in Monday North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a Monday morning shooting. Brandon Rashad Cuttino, 34, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Officers responded to the 7100 block...
News19 WLTX

1 dead, 2 wounded in Clarendon County shooting

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead and two more wounded following an overnight shooting in Clarendon County. According to Sheriff Tim Baxley, the shooting happened around 5 a.m. at a place known as Petey's Social Club and Restaurant off of Azalea Lane in the Alcolu community. He...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

One person dead following accident in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead following a crash that happened Wednesday, September 21, in Orangeburg County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the single vehicle accident happened around 7:35 in the morning Wednesday on U.S. Highway 301 near Four Hose Road, nearly three miles north of Orangeburg.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
walterborolive.com

VFW would like to recognize your teacher

PRESS RELEASE - The Colleton County VFW in conjunction with Department of South Carolina and the VFW National Organization would like to offer the Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher Award for Elementary, Middle, and High School Teachers. This award is for teachers who promote civic responsibility, flag etiquette and...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Increased enforcement on Berkeley County roads this weekend

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is increasing law enforcement presence on roadways in multiple counties this week in an effort to crack down on dangerous driving. Motorists in Cherokee, Union, Edgefield, Horry, and Berkeley counties will see additional enforcement on Friday and Saturday. Areas of enforcement in Berkeley County […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
yaleclimateconnections.org

‘Fighting for inches’ in the Southeast’s struggle with salt

At age 61, wading through swampy rows of submerged plants and trying not to step on any cottonmouth snakes, Rollen Chalmers farms his family’s legacy in rice. He makes his living on the Turnbridge Plantation in his hometown of Hardeeville, South Carolina, 30 minutes from the Atlantic Ocean. For 16 years he’s grown Carolina Gold Rice, a sweet species brought in the slave trade from West Africa’s “Rice Coast.” Today, Carolina Gold is cultivated by only a handful of small-scale farmers.
HARDEEVILLE, SC
WJBF

Attempted Murder suspect wanted in Allendale County

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Allendale County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating an Attempted Murder suspect. On September 23, 2022, in the early evening hours the Allendale County Communication Center (ACCC) received a 911 call about a shooting that occurred at the Morris Holmes Park, in Allendale SC. The Allendale […]
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC

