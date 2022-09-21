Read full article on original website
Unbeaten Warhorses roll over rival Bulldogs
PETTICOAT JUNCTION -- Friday night's football game between Barnwell and Silver Bluff looked like it had all the makings of a shootout in the early going. Both offenses were able to move the ball with relative ease, and the longtime rivals traded scores on each of their two possessions. Barnwell's...
wach.com
S.C. State Marching 101 plans to electrify crowd during halftime performance of NFL game
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina State University Marching 101 Band will be performing for the halftime show between the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Cheifs. “This is an exciting moment for the band program and the university as we are honored to showcase this prestigious ensemble...
The Post and Courier
Williamsburg Tech instructor killed in U.S. 52 wreck
A biology instructor at Williamsburg Technical College died Wednesday as the result of a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 52 north of Kingstree. The deceased was Dr. Erin Eaton, 44, of Florence, according to Williamsburg County Coroner Ivori Henryland. According to the S.C. Highway Patrol, shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, a...
54th Railroad Daze festival in Branchville
BRANCHVILLE, S.C. — The town of Branchville is celebrating its 54th Railroad Daze festival this weekend. Local historians say this is how the town honors being home to the world's oldest railroad junction, according to the state's tourism agency. According to former Railroad Daze chairman Tom Jennings, the Southern...
WMBF
Remembering Hurricane Hugo 33 years after it devastated South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - On September 22nd, 1989, Hurricane Hugo made landfall just north of Charleston Category 4 hurricane. The damage left behind was staggering. Eighty percent of South Carolina was without power. Four and a half million acres of trees were demolished. The 20-foot storm surge north of Charleston still holds the record of the highest ever observed on the east coast. Closer to home, the surge reached 13 feet in Surfside Beach and it 10 feet along the Grand Strand.
Coroner: Juvenile killed in shooting at South Carolina Taco Bell
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) — A juvenile has died following a Thursday night shooting at Taco Bell in Goose Creek, South Carolina. Berkeley County Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell did not identify the victim due to his age but said he was a 17-year-old male. Law enforcement responded at about 10 p.m. to the restaurant […]
live5news.com
Highway Patrol investigating fatal collision in Orangeburg Co.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say one person has died after a single-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County Wednesday morning. Around 7:35 a.m., a vehicle with five occupants was traveling south on US 301 near 4 Holes Road when it crossed the median and overturned into a ditch, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
wach.com
Vehicle overturns in Orangeburg County fatal collision
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports a driver is dead after their vehicle overturned in a single-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt says the collision happened around 5:03 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, on U.S. Highway 60. Officials say a 201 Ford...
walterborolive.com
VFW offers scholarships for students
PRESS RELEASE - The Colleton County VFW, in conjunction with the Department of South Carolina and National VFW is offering scholarships for 6-12 grade students in Colleton County. Two separate essay competitions are offering scholarships: “Patriots Pen” and “Voice of Democracy.”. “Patriots Pen” is open to 6-8th...
Late afternoon fire destroys Colleton County home
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A home was destroyed during a fire Tuesday afternoon in Colleton County. Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to a wood frame home on Cannon Road just before 5 p.m. following a 911 call reporting the dwelling on fire. “The home was located approximately 150 feet off of the roadway behind […]
live5news.com
Man arrested in Monday North Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a Monday morning shooting. Brandon Rashad Cuttino, 34, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Officers responded to the 7100 block...
1 dead, 2 wounded in Clarendon County shooting
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead and two more wounded following an overnight shooting in Clarendon County. According to Sheriff Tim Baxley, the shooting happened around 5 a.m. at a place known as Petey's Social Club and Restaurant off of Azalea Lane in the Alcolu community. He...
live5news.com
Teen arrested on 6 charges after shootout in N. Charleston neighborhood
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police arrested a teenager accused of exchanging gunfire with a North Charleston resident who confronted him and three others about tampering with a neighbor’s cars. The teen, whose identity was not released because of his age, is charged with attempted murder, unlawful carry of...
Four hurt in I-95 crash involving semi-truck in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency officials in Colleton County said four people were injured in a crash on I-95 between a SUV and a semi-truck Tuesday. The crash happened just before 3:40 p.m. at the 40-mile marker on I-95 southbound, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. “According to a witness, the Chevrolet Suburban collided with […]
WRDW-TV
One person dead following accident in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead following a crash that happened Wednesday, September 21, in Orangeburg County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the single vehicle accident happened around 7:35 in the morning Wednesday on U.S. Highway 301 near Four Hose Road, nearly three miles north of Orangeburg.
walterborolive.com
VFW would like to recognize your teacher
PRESS RELEASE - The Colleton County VFW in conjunction with Department of South Carolina and the VFW National Organization would like to offer the Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher Award for Elementary, Middle, and High School Teachers. This award is for teachers who promote civic responsibility, flag etiquette and...
Increased enforcement on Berkeley County roads this weekend
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is increasing law enforcement presence on roadways in multiple counties this week in an effort to crack down on dangerous driving. Motorists in Cherokee, Union, Edgefield, Horry, and Berkeley counties will see additional enforcement on Friday and Saturday. Areas of enforcement in Berkeley County […]
yaleclimateconnections.org
‘Fighting for inches’ in the Southeast’s struggle with salt
At age 61, wading through swampy rows of submerged plants and trying not to step on any cottonmouth snakes, Rollen Chalmers farms his family’s legacy in rice. He makes his living on the Turnbridge Plantation in his hometown of Hardeeville, South Carolina, 30 minutes from the Atlantic Ocean. For 16 years he’s grown Carolina Gold Rice, a sweet species brought in the slave trade from West Africa’s “Rice Coast.” Today, Carolina Gold is cultivated by only a handful of small-scale farmers.
abccolumbia.com
Crimestoppers offering $5,000 reward for information leading to arrest in unsolved murder
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is asking the public’s help in finding the person responsible for a homicide. Jonathan Priester was found deceased behind an abandoned resident on Wilson Street in Allendale, SC, say authorities. Crimestoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone that has...
Attempted Murder suspect wanted in Allendale County
ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Allendale County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating an Attempted Murder suspect. On September 23, 2022, in the early evening hours the Allendale County Communication Center (ACCC) received a 911 call about a shooting that occurred at the Morris Holmes Park, in Allendale SC. The Allendale […]
