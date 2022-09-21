Reuben Frank (1-1) I’m thinking Carson Wentz puts up big numbers, gets the ball in the end zone a couple times, puts up 24 or maybe 27 points, has one gigantic screw-up and ultimately takes an L in his first game against his former team. Because I feel like the Eagles can score in the mid-30s against the Commanders, and I don't think Washington can match that sort of firepower. I love where the Eagles’ offense is right now, and maybe somebody can slow them down but I don’t think it’s Washington. I love the matchup between the Eagles’ running attack – 5th in the league at 5.2 yards per carry – and a Commanders run defense allowing 7.5 yards per carry, worst through two games by any NFL team since the 1951 New York Yanks. But I expect the Eagles to be able to move the ball in the air as well against the NFL’s 27th-ranked defense. The Eagles are 15-10 all-time at FedExField, including four wins in the last five years. I don’t think this will be a particularly easy game. Washington does have some talent on both sides of the ball. It never seems all that easy down there. But I’m thinking the Eagles and 20,000 of their fans head back north 3-0.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO