California mother, stepfather suspected in death of son, 6

BARSTOW, Calif. (AP) — The mother and stepfather of a 6-year-old Southern California boy who died last week have been arrested on suspicion of child abuse and murder after he was found with injuries all over his body, according to authorities and court documents.

The boy wasn’t breathing when officers responded to a home in Barstow the evening of Sept. 14, police said.

The child was airlifted to a hospital, where he died, the Barstow Police Department said in a statement.

“It was discovered the child had numerous injuries throughout his entire body that were deemed suspicious and indicative of trauma,” the statement said.

The boy’s 35-year-old mother and 29-year-old stepfather face charges including murder and assault on a child causing death, according to San Bernardino County court documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

“Detectives determined the child was in the care of both parents when physical abuse and neglect occurred,” the police statement said. “Despite the child receiving injuries over a period of time, they neglected to have the injuries addressed by medical professionals.”