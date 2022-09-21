ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester Hills, MI

3 people injured, 1 critically, when woman runs red light in Rochester Hills: sheriff

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uqznL_0i4tVOMQ00

ROCHESTER HILLS (WWJ) -- Three people were sent to the hospital after authorities say a driver blew through a red light, causing a crash at a Rochester Hills intersection.

It happened at around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to investigators, at Adams and Avon roads.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a 30-year-old Rochester Hills woman was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound on Adams when she "proceeded through the red light" at Avon Rd.

As she went through the intersection, her SUV crashed into a Honda Accord driven by a 75-year-old Rochester Hills man who was turning left from Avon to southbound Adams.

The sheriff's office said the Honda, which was turning on a green arrow, "had the right of way."

The Honda driver and his front-seat passenger, a 73-year-old Rochester Hills man, were take by EMS to a local hospital where they were both listed in stable condition.

Another passenger in the Honda, a 74-year-old Rochester Hills man who was sitting in the backseat, was also rushed to the hospital where he last reported in critical condition.

Sheriff's investigators said it is not yet clear if any of the injured men were wearing their seatbelts.

The driver of the Jeep was wearing a seatbelt, officials said, and she was not injured in the crash.

The OSCO noted that it is not believed that alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash but said other circumstances remained under investigation by the department's Crash Investigations Unit.

More on today's top stories:

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester Hills, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Accidents
Rochester Hills, MI
Accidents
City
Rochester Hills, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Driver causes damage at Port Sanilac Harbor; drives pickup truck into lake

The Port Sanilac Volunteer Fire Department and officers from the Sanilac County Sheriff Department responded to a submerged pickup truck early Saturday morning at the Port Sanilac Harbor. Authorities were called to the harbor shortly after 2:00 a.m. Saturday to find a 2010 Ford F-150 submerged head-first in the lake, with the cab of the truck almost fully submerged in the water. Investigation revealed the truck, driven by a 24-year old Carsonville man, was heading east on Main Street in Port Sanilac and drove through a guard rail at the end of the street. The driver then struck a transformer box, knocking out power to the harbor, before striking a dock and coming to rest in the water. No injuries were reported in the crash, and alcohol does appear to have been a factor. The name of the driver is being withheld at this time pending further investigation and possible charges.
PORT SANILAC, MI
abc12.com

A Detroit radio news anchor is dead following an apparent domestic dispute

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Detroit radio news anchor is dead following an apparent domestic dispute that left four others injured, including his kids. Police in Chesterfield Township are still investigating after the tragic discovery Friday morning. Police say WWJ Radio overnight anchor Jim Matthews was killed in his...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Traffic Accident#Ems#Jeep#Osco#Crash Investigation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Oakland Press

Man testifies that attorney racked, pointed gun at his car on Woodward Avenue

The case against an attorney facing weapons-related charges has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam Sept. 22, 50th District Judge Michael Martinez said there was probable cause to advance the case against Patrick Bagley, a lawyer from Waterford Township.
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police, teens driving to dinner get fake AR-15 pointed at them

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A town hall with police and community leaders was held with Detroit's youth addressing gun violence Thursday. Afterward, as some teens were being taken to dinner by Detroit police, a suspect pulled alongside at a light and pointed what looked like an AR-15 at them. "In...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police investigate fatal shooting on city’s west side

DETROIT – A 30-year-old woman was killed Sunday morning in the parking lot of a business plaza in Detroit. Police said the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. near West Davison Street and Livernois on the 13300 block of Livernois. Part of the intersection is blocked off as investigators work...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Southfield police looking for missing 46-year-old man

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police in Southfield are looking for a missing 46-year-old who was last seen at his home on Sept. 24. Kiandre Teddy Taylor is medicated for schizophrenia, and police say they believe he is off his medication. Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy