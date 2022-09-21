3 people injured, 1 critically, when woman runs red light in Rochester Hills: sheriff

ROCHESTER HILLS (WWJ) -- Three people were sent to the hospital after authorities say a driver blew through a red light, causing a crash at a Rochester Hills intersection.

It happened at around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to investigators, at Adams and Avon roads.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a 30-year-old Rochester Hills woman was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound on Adams when she "proceeded through the red light" at Avon Rd.

As she went through the intersection, her SUV crashed into a Honda Accord driven by a 75-year-old Rochester Hills man who was turning left from Avon to southbound Adams.

The sheriff's office said the Honda, which was turning on a green arrow, "had the right of way."

The Honda driver and his front-seat passenger, a 73-year-old Rochester Hills man, were take by EMS to a local hospital where they were both listed in stable condition.

Another passenger in the Honda, a 74-year-old Rochester Hills man who was sitting in the backseat, was also rushed to the hospital where he last reported in critical condition.

Sheriff's investigators said it is not yet clear if any of the injured men were wearing their seatbelts.

The driver of the Jeep was wearing a seatbelt, officials said, and she was not injured in the crash.

The OSCO noted that it is not believed that alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash but said other circumstances remained under investigation by the department's Crash Investigations Unit.

More on today's top stories: