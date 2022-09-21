ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

Five on Friday: Recycle Derby, San Juan Festival, VW show, Autumn Adventure this weekend

By Laurie K. Blandford, Treasure Coast Newspapers
 4 days ago
Watch a derby race, eat at food trucks, check out a VW show, go to a fall festival and celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month this weekend.

Here’s your Five on Friday weekend update for the Treasure Coast.

Indian River County

Recycle Derby

  • 1-4 p.m. Saturday
  • Walking Tree Brewery, 3209 Dodger Road, Vero Beach
  • The second annual event features derby cars made out of recycled material that must make it through five challenges along the racecourse. Participants are encouraged to choose a theme and wear costumes. Vendors and food trucks will be on site. Proceeds benefit Coastal Connections.
  • Free admission, $40 registration in advance or $50 at the event

St. Lucie County

Battle of the Food Trucks

  • 3-9 p.m. Saturday
  • Tradition Square, 10593 S.W. Meeting St., Port St. Lucie
  • The event has over 20 gourmet food trucks, as well as celebrity food judges, food competitions, a live band and cold drinks. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. Rain or shine.
  • Free admission and parking, food prices range from $3-$25

San Juan Festival & Business Expo

  • 3-10 p.m. Saturday
  • MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Event Center, 9221 S.E. Event Center Place, Port St. Lucie
  • The 19th annual event celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month features traditional dance and musical performances, an open-air food court with authentic Latin American food, business vendors, arts and crafts, children’s activities and a bounce house. Bring chairs.
  • $15 for adults, $5 for ages 5-11, free for ages 4 and younger, free parking

VW Show

  • 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
  • Islamorada Brewery & Distillery, 3200 St. Lucie Blvd., Fort Pierce
  • The seventh annual event has features Volkswagen cars and buses with the Treasure Coast V-Dub Club, as well as raffles, food trucks, trophies and pet adoptions. Proceeds benefit Nala’s New Life Rescue.
  • Free admission

Martin County

Autumn Adventure

  • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
  • Children’s Museum of the Treasure Coast, 1707 N.E. Indian River Drive, Jensen Beach
  • The fall event is packed with crafts, children’s activities, vendors and food trucks.
  • $5 admission, free for museum members

Elysia Brennan is a freelancer for TCPalm who looks out for the best things to do across the Treasure Coast. Do you have an upcoming event you want to be potentially included in this weekly roundup? Email it to her at elysiabrennan@yahoo.com. You can also upload your event to TCPalm's event page at events.tcpalm.com.

Comments / 1

