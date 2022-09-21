ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Time Does ‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘Med,’ and ‘P.D.’ Premiere on NBC? How To Watch New Episodes of ‘One Chicago’

By Josh Sorokach
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bTjkF_0i4tV7RK00

It’s already been quite the premiere week for NBC. On Monday, The Voice returned with all new episodes, while the Raymond Lee-led Quantum Leap revival debuted at 10:00 p.m. ET (and is now streaming on Peacock). On Tuesday, Season 5 of New Amsterdam premiered, while Thursday night will deliver three hours of new Law & Order episodes (Organized Crime, SVU, and the original).

But what about Wednesday? NBC is offering two hours of must-see content, with new episodes of Wings, Caroline in the City, and Suddenly Susan! Wait. I’m mistaken. I was reading out of an old TV Guide from the 1990s. This Wednesday features the return of… drumroll… One Chicago!

New seasons of Dick Wolf’s immensely popular trio of Chicago shows, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med, premiere tonight on NBC. If you can’t watch live, all three shows will be available for next-day streaming on Peacock and NBC.com (more on that below). From start time to live stream info, here’s how to watch One Chicago live online.

ONE CHICAGO RETURN DATE:

One Chicago returns tonight (September 21) on NBC!

WHAT TIME ARE CHICAGO FIRE, MED, AND CHICAGO P.D. ON TONIGHT?

Chicago Med starts the night at 8:00 p.m. ET, followed by the season premiere of Chicago Fire at 9:00 p.m. The evening concludes with the tenth season premiere of Chicago P.D. at 10:00 p.m. ET.

HOW TO WATCH ONE CHICAGO LIVE ONLINE:

If you have a valid cable login, you can watch One Chicago live on NBC, NBC.com, or the NBC app. You can also stream the series with an active subscription to an over-the-top streaming service that offers NBC, including fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. FuboTV and YouTube TV offer free trials for eligible subscribers.

New episodes will also be available for next-day streaming on NBC.com.

WILL CHICAGO FIRE, MED, AND CHICAGO P.D. BE ON HULU OR PEACOCK?

One Chicago won’t be available for next-day streaming with a traditional Hulu account, but the series will be available on Peacock. The season premieres debut Thursday, September 22 on the streamer.

