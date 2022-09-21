To make a house feel like a home, we often add throw pillows, accent walls, or family heirlooms. One of the best ways to add warmth to a home, though, just might be below our feet. Layered rugs can help add dimension and texture while helping to shape a space. Doubling down allows for a more lived-in yet polished feeling no matter the room. Not to mention, this designer trick can also add an unexpected touch and personality to just about any place, from a rental apartment to a beach bungalow to your forever home. If you want your home to feel a little cozier or give life to one of your old rugs, consider these tips to help you pull off the look.

