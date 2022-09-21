Read full article on original website
How Southern Fried Pickles Took Over Restaurant Menus Across The Country
Fried pickles may be the quintessential bar snack nationwide, but the origins began in the South. Of course, like any good food history story, the actual origin is always in debate. In this case, it seems like fried pickles were popularized by the Duchess Drive-In in Arkansas. In 1960, owner...
10 Beautiful Christmas Card Designs From Our Favorite Southern Artists
Sending a beautiful holiday card is a Southern tradition that will never go away. From handwritten thank you notes to sweepingly stroked invitations, cordial correspondence is essentially a part of a Southerner's DNA, and the holiday season is our snail mail super bowl. Once December first rolls around, Christmas cards start hitting mailboxes, and that's when the fun begins. Holiday cards are a wonderful way to not only showcase your family but also incorporate a bit of personality, too. Here are a few of our favorite Southern Christmas card designers this holiday season.
This Legendary Laurel, Mississippi, Drive-In Is Beloved By Ben and Erin Napier
Every great Southern town has its tried-and-true eateries. The places where you can't make a reservation, but you can always count on a line out the door. Where things have been done the same way for 50 years with no signs of changing. And where you're guaranteed to get a great meal at a great price with the best service. In Laurel, Mississippi, that spot is Phillips Drive-In—better known to locals as PDI.
This Mother-Daughter Team Is On A Mission To Bring Back Heirloom Mums
Many of us think we know chrysanthemums. We see them at the grocery store and can appreciate how the blossoms may be accented with ribbons or trinkets for the homecoming game. But Jessica Hall, head grower at Harmony Harvest Farm in Weyers Cave, Virginia, wants us to know that's just the tip of the bud.
What Makes a Food "Deviled"?
We serve Deviled Eggs at gatherings, see cans of Underwood Deviled Ham in the grocery store, and enjoy Deviled Crab Melts all summer long, but have you ever stopped to consider why we call all these foods "deviled"?. The term is older than you might think, but the enduring popularity...
TODAY.com
Disney World fans are outraged about $625 dinners at resort restaurant
Some fans of “The Happiest Place On Earth” apparently aren’t very happy about one thing. Disney World fans are criticizing the powers that be at the theme park for significantly raising the prices at its most expensive food establishment, Victoria and Albert's restaurant. The restaurant is located...
Why You Should Gift Your Kids Sterling Silver Ornaments Each Year
Ask any Southern family what their holiday traditions are and I'm sure you'll find both shared and unique ones—like a pickle ornament hidden within the branches, waiting to be found. For my siblings and me growing up, we received a sterling silver ornament from our grandmother each year. As a kid, I felt it was by far the least exciting gift to receive (rivaled by the inevitable socks), but now I look forward to that little box each December.
How To Layer A Rug Like A Designer
To make a house feel like a home, we often add throw pillows, accent walls, or family heirlooms. One of the best ways to add warmth to a home, though, just might be below our feet. Layered rugs can help add dimension and texture while helping to shape a space. Doubling down allows for a more lived-in yet polished feeling no matter the room. Not to mention, this designer trick can also add an unexpected touch and personality to just about any place, from a rental apartment to a beach bungalow to your forever home. If you want your home to feel a little cozier or give life to one of your old rugs, consider these tips to help you pull off the look.
Apple Dumplings With Bourbon-Caramel Sauce
You've made apple pie, you're sick of apple cakes, but you still want to make a delicious apple dessert that uses the best of the fall apples. Our solution? Apple Dumplings. This easy baked apple dessert starts with store-bought pie dough, and with a bit of pinching makes juicy old-fashioned apple dumplings with a new school twist: Bourbon-Caramel Sauce. The bourbon adds hints of vanilla to the sweet and slightly bitter caramel sauce. These dumplings are best served hot out of the oven with a cold scoop of vanilla ice cream, but even eaten on their own, they're a gooey, warm bundle of fall that isn't just another pie.
Mini Mushroom-And-Parsnip Pot Pies
This meatless pot pie is packed with hearty flavor thanks to meaty crimini mushrooms. Parsnips, baby kale, and pearl onions round out the filling, although other winter greens and root vegetables, such as collard greens and carrots, would also work well here. For an extra savory filling, make sure to...
