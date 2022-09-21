Babies & Beyond, SSM Health partner for diaper drive

MADISON, Wis. — Each month, low-income families with newborns and toddlers struggle to afford enough diapers to meet their needs, which is why a local non-profit and health provider are working together to collect as many diapers as possible this week.

Supporters of this week’s Babies & Beyond Wisconsin diaper drive, which is being hosted at SSM Health’s South Madison Clinic, said they regularly see patients coming into the clinic who are in need of support.

“We see patients who come in every single day and they look us in the eye and say, ‘My baby’s coming, and I don’t have things I need for them,’” Danica Dudley, a certified medical assistant with SSM Health’s OBGYN department and Babies & Beyond Wisconsin volunteer, said. “Babies & Beyond specifically goes just a step further beyond diapers. People who go can get formula; they can get wipes; they can get maternal goods, clothes, things like that.”

Babies & Beyond Wisconsin offers parents in need up to 50 free diapers per month, which Dudley said is the average number of diapers that low-income families are short on each month. That can often lead to families reusing used diapers out of necessity.

“Unfortunately, that can often lead to really horrible health outcomes for not only babies but also families’ living conditions, and then also emotional and mental stress for families,” Dudley said.

Not only do families in need have few governmental support systems to rely on for finding diapers, but those who have them also can’t use food stamps on diapers.

SSM’s participation in the diaper drive will wrap up just a day before Babies & Beyond Wisconsin’s Diaper Dash, which is scheduled for Saturday. The event was created to raise money to support the organization’s efforts.

Anyone looking to donate during SSM’s diaper drive can drop off diapers at SSM’s clinic located at 1211 Fish Hatchery Road or make donations directly to Babies & Beyond Wisconsin .

