ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Babies & Beyond, SSM Health partner for diaper drive

By Logan Rude
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iqIQA_0i4tUSXT00

MADISON, Wis. —  Each month, low-income families with newborns and toddlers struggle to afford enough diapers to meet their needs, which is why a local non-profit and health provider are working together to collect as many diapers as possible this week.

Supporters of this week’s Babies & Beyond Wisconsin diaper drive, which is being hosted at SSM Health’s South Madison Clinic, said they regularly see patients coming into the clinic who are in need of support.

“We see patients who come in every single day and they look us in the eye and say, ‘My baby’s coming, and I don’t have things I need for them,’” Danica Dudley, a certified medical assistant with SSM Health’s OBGYN department and Babies & Beyond Wisconsin volunteer, said. “Babies & Beyond specifically goes just a step further beyond diapers. People who go can get formula; they can get wipes; they can get maternal goods, clothes, things like that.”

Babies & Beyond Wisconsin offers parents in need up to 50 free diapers per month, which Dudley said is the average number of diapers that low-income families are short on each month. That can often lead to families reusing used diapers out of necessity.

“Unfortunately, that can often lead to really horrible health outcomes for not only babies but also families’ living conditions, and then also emotional and mental stress for families,” Dudley said.

Not only do families in need have few governmental support systems to rely on for finding diapers, but those who have them also can’t use food stamps on diapers.

SSM’s participation in the diaper drive will wrap up just a day before Babies & Beyond Wisconsin’s Diaper Dash, which is scheduled for Saturday. The event was created to raise money to support the organization’s efforts.

Anyone looking to donate during SSM’s diaper drive can drop off diapers at SSM’s clinic located at 1211 Fish Hatchery Road or make donations directly to Babies & Beyond Wisconsin .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Badger Challenge returns to raise money for cancer research

MADISON, Wis. — UW’s annual Badger Challenge returned Sunday. The event helps raise money to fight cancer. Festivities kicked off at the American Family Insurance headquarters and participants had many ways to get involved. The were courses to walk, run or ride through with a variety of different lengths.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Event aims to raise money, awareness for Ukrainian refugee resettlement effort in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, Wis. — An event in Stoughton this weekend aims to raise money and support to help resettle Ukrainian refugees in the community. “The Ukrainian Weekend” started Friday at Coffee4All Bistro Cafe, 2300 U.S. Highway 51. The event, which runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, will feature Ukrainian food, music, art and presentations.
STOUGHTON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

In the 608: UCP’s first ‘Family Frolic’ happening this weekend

FITCHBURG, Wis. — United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Dane County is excited to host its first Family Frolic this weekend. Organizers say there will be family fun for everyone with free admission. Raffle proceeds benefit UCP programs and services. UCP of Greater Dane County celebrates inclusion for people of all abilities. Since 1956, UCP has been a recognized and trusted...
FITCHBURG, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Madison, WI
Society
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ssm Health#Diaper#Living Conditions#Charity#Obgyn Department#Babies Beyond#Findi
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

US task force recommends adults get screened for anxiety at doctor’s office: ‘I really just hope it sheds a light on what people are struggling with’

MADISON, Wis. — After a national panel of experts this week recommended adults younger than 65 get regularly screened for anxiety, doctors say it’s about time because many people could be battling the disorder without even knowing it. Your doctor checks your heart, lungs, and eyes every visit. Now the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force wants to add your head...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

In the 608: Celebrating 18 years of Horizon High School

MADISON, Wis. – It’s been helping teens succeed in sobriety and school for eighteen years, and now there is a chance to help Horizon High School continue its mission. Horizon High School provides students in recovery a safe and supportive community in an academic and therapeutic environment. They provide support for young people in the Madison and Dane County area...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin holds grand opening event for new location

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin showed its new home to the public Friday afternoon as part of a two-day grand opening ceremony. The humane society’s new location at 4700 South County Highway G south of Janesville includes more than 40 acres of land and upgrades like a surgery suite to replace a surgery truck, said Faith...
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

New Glarus Oktoberfest attracts thousands, great beer and tradition lead the event

MADISON, Wis. — Every fall, New Glarus hosts one of the premiere Oktoberfests in the region. The celebration brings in people from all over, featuring, beer, music and more. When people think of Oktoberfest, they think beer. While there was plenty of beer in New Glarus this weekend, the four-day event featured so much more. Oktoberfest originates from celebrating the...
NEW GLARUS, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘We’re planting trees we’ll never climb’: The push for more women behind the badge

MADISON, Wis. — The under-representation of women in policing undermines public safety, according to research from a coalition that aims to put more women behind the badge. The Madison Police Department is listed as part of this movement and it has a big goal to bring in more women. It recently tweeted what it pictures for its future. Whenever Officer...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison College, UW-Platteville sign transfer agreements for trio of programs

MADISON, Wis. — A trio of new agreements between Madison College and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville aim to make it easier for students to transfer credits. The three transfer agreements involve programs in business management, construction management and criminal justice. Madison College students will be able to transfer their associate degree credits directly to UW-Platteville’s bachelor’s degree programs. “We are...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

US 12 reopens near Baraboo following crash

BARABOO, Wis — All lanes of U.S. Highway 12 have reopened between State Highway 136 and County Highway W near Baraboo Friday afternoon following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 3 p.m. As of 3:55 p.m., the road had reopened. Further...
BARABOO, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

New UW student enrollment numbers highest since 2018

The University of Wisconsin System is seeing the highest number of new student enrollments since before the COVID-19 pandemic seized the state. System officials released preliminary estimates Thursday that show 26,442 first-year students, including freshmen and first-year transfers, were enrolled as of the first day of classes this fall. That compares to 25,602 in 2018; 25,937 in 2019; 24,407 in 2020; and 25,869 last year. Overall enrollment, however, was 161,430, down about 1% from 162,980 last fall. The system has seen overall enrollment drop in recent years due to fewer high school graduates and uncertainty created by the pandemic.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy