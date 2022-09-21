ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitsap County, WA

Prediction time: Kitsap County Week 4 high school football

By Jeff Graham, Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uu0jz_0i4tU8DQ00

Each week during the high school football season, I'm inviting a guest to join me in predicting the winner of each West Sound game. Just for fun, we'll throw in picks for the Seattle Seahawks, UW and WSU as well.

For Week 4, our guest picker is Kitsap Sun reporter Josh Farley.

Kitsap Athletic Roundtable President Noah Garguile and I both went 8-2 picking games in Week 3, which saw Olympic rough up Bremerton as the Trojans knocked off the Knights for the fifth time in the past six meetings: North Kitsap blanked Port Angeles in a game played at Lumen Field in Seattle; and both Bainbridge and Kingston opened up Olympic League play with victories.

For the season, I'm tied with the guest picker with a 22-6 record.

Prep schedule, scores, picks:High school football schedule for 2022 in West Sound

WEEK 4

Thursday

Olympic (2-1, 0-1 in Olympic League 2A) at Bainbridge (1-2, 1-0), 6:30 p.m.: Fresh off last week's 40-13 win against Bremerton, the Trojans look like the one team that could challenge North Kitsap for a league title. But Bainbridge, which beat Sequim 45-22 in Week 3, isn't that far away from being 3-0 after close losses to Hazen and Auburn Mountainview. Trap game for Olympic after beating B-town? Jeff: Olympic; Josh: Olympic

Friday

Life Christian (0-2) at Klahowya (0-3), 6:30 p.m.: Klahowya has allowed 151 points in three games, so the Eagles need to start figuring out how to keep opponents out of the end zone. Klahowya won this game last season, 44-40 on the road, so don't expect this to be a game starving for offensive output: Jeff: Klahowya; Josh: Klahowya

Bremerton (2-1, 0-1 in Olympic League) at Kingston (2-1, 1-0 in Olympic League), 6:30 p.m.: I'm still surprised Bremerton had no answers for Olympic, falling behind 30-0 by halftime and struggling in all facets. It'll be interesting to see how the Knights bounce back against a Kingston team that rallied to beat North Mason 34-19 in Week 3. Jeff: Bremerton; Josh: Bremerton

Timberline (2-1, 1-0 in South Sound Conference 3A) at Central Kitsap (0-3, 0-1), 7 p.m.: Falling to Bremerton to begin the season was a sign Central Kitsap would likely struggle against state powerhouses Bothell (40-7 loss in Week 2) and Yelm (58-0 in Week 3). More concerning moving forward is that senior running back Kouper Hall left the Yelm game with an injury, so the Cougars might be short-handed against a Timberline team that beat CK in a playoff tiebreaker game last fall. Jeff: Timberline; Josh: Central Kitsap

Olympia (0-3, 0-3 in South Puget Sound League 4A) at South Kitsap (1-2, 1-2), 7 p.m.: South Kitsap didn't win in Week 2, but the fact the Wolves were tied at halftime against Puyallup (before eventually falling 28-7) shows that SK isn't going to be a pushover in league play. While winless, Olympia has played tough in games against Curtis, Emerald Ridge and Graham-Kapowsin. Jeff: Olympia; Josh: South Kitsap

Saturday

North Kitsap (2-1, 1-0 in Olympic League 2A) at North Mason (0-3, 0-1), 6:30 p.m.:The offensive eruption that the Vikings have been waiting for happened in Week 3 as NK knocked off Port Angeles 52-0. Up next is a North Mason team that is still looking to make a winner out of first-year head coach Rob Thomas. Jeff: North Kitsap; Josh: North Kitsap

Oregon (2-1) at Washington State (3-0), 1 p.m.: The Cougars already beat one ranked team on the road (Wisconsin in Week 2), so can they score another upset against the 15th-ranked Ducks? Jeff: Oregon; Josh: Washington State

Stanford (1-1) at Washington (3-0), 7:30 p.m.: The Huskies enter this week's ranking at No. 15 after roughing up Michigan State in Week 3. The offense will look to keep rolling against the Cardinal. Jeff: UW; Josh: Stanford

Sunday

Atlanta (0-2) at Seattle (1-1), 1:25 p.m.: The Seahawks looked hapless on offense in last week's 27-7 loss at San Francisco as a blocked field goal and return provided the only points for Seattle. Nothing like a return home for a game against the winless Falcons to provide opportunity for a bounce-back win. Jeff: Seahawks; Josh: Seahawks

Comments / 0

Related
q13fox.com

80s return to Seattle, Puget Sound in late September

This forecast will boggle your mind. Highs on Monday will soar to the 80s in Puget Sound! Some spots over the Cascade foothills could see temps near 90 degrees. This is extremely impressive for it being the last week of September.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Body recovered from Lake Washington near I-90 bridge

SEATTLE — A body was recovered in Lake Washington after a rescue diver was called for a water response overnight. The Seattle Fire Department said emergency crews were called for a water rescue response at the mid-span of the eastbound I-90 bridge in Lake Washington. A rescue swimmer brought...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kitsap County, WA
Education
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Washington Football
Local
Washington Education
City
Bremerton, WA
City
Yelm, WA
City
Seattle, WA
City
Auburn, WA
Kitsap County, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Sports
Bremerton, WA
Sports
State
Oregon State
County
Kitsap County, WA
Bremerton, WA
Education
City
Puyallup, WA
NEWStalk 870

5 Highest Rated “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” In Washington State

Not only have these Washington restaurants been featured on the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" but they are the highest rated on the list. All the restaurants on the list are amazing, but with 26 in total I had to shrink it down to only the best. I looked at google reviews for ranking and if any were tied I ranked the businesses by the most reviews. So what are the highest rated restaurants featured on the show in Washington State?
WASHINGTON STATE
territorysupply.com

10 Enchantingly Romantic Getaways Near Seattle, Washington

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Trade the chaotic streets of Seattle for the serenity of a romantic getaway in one of the country’s most beautiful regions. Outside of Seattle lies...
SEATTLE, WA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Washington

While it is fairly easy to prepare a delicious burger in the comfort of your home, we all love to go out with our friends from time to time. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are three amazing burger places in Washington that will definitely enjoy.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#High School Football#San Francisco#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Seattle Seahawks#Uw#Wsu#Bainbridge#Kingston#Olympic League#Christian
foodieflashpacker.com

The 9 Best Restaurants on Bainbridge Island, Washington

Bainbridge Island is located on Kitsap Peninsula in Washington. It’s just a 30-minute ferry ride from Seattle, but when you step off the ferry, it’s another world. What you don’t have are lots of red lights, parking problems, and traffic. What you do have as you see all the sights the island has to offer is fantastic food and drink choices.
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Education
Auburn University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
thejoltnews.com

Incomplete and untruth - a mega airport in Thurston County?

A mega airport in Thurston County? Two locations (of several others) in Thurston County have been suggested by WSDOT and the Governor’s aviation expansion work group. One between Olympia and Yelm, and the other between Tenino and Interstate I-5. The workgroup is completely dominated by commercial interests and only...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Here's how weather in Washington will impact track of Tropical Storm Ian

SEATTLE — You've probably heard the saying, "the flap of a butterfly's wings in Brazil can set off a tornado in Texas." The butterfly effect is a phenomenon in fluid dynamics, relevant in weather too given the atmosphere is fluid. Even the smallest perturbations in the atmosphere can lead to substantial differences over a period of time, reminding us that everything is connected.
SEATTLE, WA
hackaday.com

Animated LED Arrows Point The Way

Visitors at the Garden D’Lights in Bellevue, Washington had a problem. While touring the holiday lights show, they kept straying off the path. The event organizers tried some simple LED arrows, but they were just more points of light among a sea filled with them. This is when [Eric Gunnerson] was asked to help out. He’s apparently had some experience with LED animations, even cooking up a simple descriptor language for writing animations driven by an ESP32. To make the intended path obvious, he turned to a PVC board with 50 embedded WS2812 pixels –RGB controllable LEDs. The control box was a USB power adapter and an ESP8266, very carefully waterproofed and connected to the string of pixels. The backer board is painted black, to complete the hardware. Stick around after the inevitable break, to get a look at the final.
BELLEVUE, WA
parentmap.com

Leaving Seattle: 3 Families on Why They Moved Away

There’s a lot to love about Seattle. But it seems like every conversation eventually comes around to how expensive it is to live here. Plus, you can never find parking and when you do it’s expensive, too. At least it’s not like New York — or is it? Has Seattle really become such a hard place to live that the cons outweigh the benefits? We talked to some former Seattle families to find out why they left and if the grass is really greener somewhere else.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

6 hidden gems of Carnation, Washington

Located in rural King County, Carnation has a population around 2,200. This small Washington town offers some big-time fun and loads of charm. Writer Jeff Totey explores six spots that will have you asking, "What in Carnation was I waiting for?" Red Pepper Pizzeria & Pasta. 4721 Tolt Ave. Carnation,...
CARNATION, WA
Kitsap Sun

Kitsap Sun

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
622K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, opinion and information across the Kitsap Peninsula brought to you by the Kitsap Sun.

 http://kitsapsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy