Greg Vanney comments on 'huge' LA Galaxy win over rivals San Jose Earthquakes

With their 3-2 win over rivals San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, the LA Galaxy jumped back above the MLS Cup Playoffs line at just the right time. The Galaxy had been slipping down the Western Conference standings after suffering a run of just one win in six games. But this victory against Cali Clasico foes San Jose - coupled with a 4-1 thrashing of the Colorado Rapids - has them fifth, three points clear of Real Salt Lake below the line with just two games left.
Thiago Almada earns praise from Lionel Messi following Argentina debut

If a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner offers you a compliment, it's usually a sure sign that you're on the right path. Having excelled during his debut season in Major League Soccer, Thiago Almada received high praise from none other than Lionel Messi after making his senior Argentina debut on Friday.
Sergio Busquets denies reports of MLS agreement

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has played down reports linking him with a move to MLS, insisting he is yet to make a decision on his future. The veteran's contract at Camp Nou expires at the end of the season and he has been touted with a move to the United States, with Inter Miami consistently linked with a move for the 34-year-old.
Gabriel Slonina: USMNT goalkeeper reveals why he chose Chelsea

With the Chicago Fire having just two regular-season games remaining, the time is coming for Gabriel Slonina to start thinking about his future with Chelsea. The 18-year-old agreed a deal with the Premier League giants over the summer that could hit the $15m mark including add-ons, remaining in Chicago on loan through the 2022 MLS season.
