Greg Vanney comments on 'huge' LA Galaxy win over rivals San Jose Earthquakes
With their 3-2 win over rivals San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, the LA Galaxy jumped back above the MLS Cup Playoffs line at just the right time. The Galaxy had been slipping down the Western Conference standings after suffering a run of just one win in six games. But this victory against Cali Clasico foes San Jose - coupled with a 4-1 thrashing of the Colorado Rapids - has them fifth, three points clear of Real Salt Lake below the line with just two games left.
FIFA 23 Player Ratings: Top 25 women's ratings revealed
The top 25 women's players on FIFA 23 have been revealed.
FIFA・
Thiago Almada earns praise from Lionel Messi following Argentina debut
If a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner offers you a compliment, it's usually a sure sign that you're on the right path. Having excelled during his debut season in Major League Soccer, Thiago Almada received high praise from none other than Lionel Messi after making his senior Argentina debut on Friday.
Sergio Busquets denies reports of MLS agreement
Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has played down reports linking him with a move to MLS, insisting he is yet to make a decision on his future. The veteran's contract at Camp Nou expires at the end of the season and he has been touted with a move to the United States, with Inter Miami consistently linked with a move for the 34-year-old.
Gabriel Slonina: USMNT goalkeeper reveals why he chose Chelsea
With the Chicago Fire having just two regular-season games remaining, the time is coming for Gabriel Slonina to start thinking about his future with Chelsea. The 18-year-old agreed a deal with the Premier League giants over the summer that could hit the $15m mark including add-ons, remaining in Chicago on loan through the 2022 MLS season.
England predicted lineup vs Germany - Nations League
England's predicted starting XI for their Nations League meeting with Germany
Barcelona trio suffer injuries on international duty
Three Barcelona first-team players suffered injuries during the international break.
UEFA・
England relegated following Italy defeat in Nations League
England were relegated to League B of the Nations League following defeat to Italy.
Roberto Mancini: England are one of the best teams in the world
Roberto Mancini speaks glowingly about England ahead of facing them with his Italy side in the UEFA Nations League.
Lionel Messi scores brace as Argentina win 3-0 against Honduras
Argentina extended their unbeaten run to 34 matches with a comfortable 3-0 victory against Honduras in Miami.
2022 World Cup - complete guide to Qatar tournament
Everything fans need to know about the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, including groups, local laws, records and statistics and more.
Nasser Al-Khelaifi blasts Super League hopefuls Real Madrid for celebrating Champions League triumph
Nasser Al-Khelaifi hits out at Real Madrid for celebrating their Champions League win.
David Raya names his top 5 Premier League goalkeepers
Brentford's David Raya named two Spaniards among his selections for the top five goalkeepers in the Premier League.
USMNT 'clearly need to improve' before World Cup, says Berhalter
United States Men's National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter has stated his side 'clearly need to improve' before they begin their World Cup quest following Friday's friendly defeat to Japan.
Jules Kounde likely to miss El Clasico with hamstring injury
Barcelona have confirmed that Jules Kounde has picked up a hamstring injury while away on international duty and is now a doubt to face rivals Real Madrid next month.
Bukayo Saka named England Men's Player of the Year
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka has been voted England's Player of the Year.
Italy 1-0 England: Player ratings as lifeless Three Lions slump to Nations League defeat
Report and player ratings as Italy edge past England in the Nations League.
Chelsea interested in Monchi for sporting director role
Chelsea are interested in hiring Sevilla's Monchi as their new sporting director.
Barcelona 'studying' ways to reunite with Lionel Messi
Barcelona want to reunite with Lionel Messi next summer and are looking ways to bring him back to Camp Nou from PSG.
Weston McKennie explains special relationship with USMNT teammate Tyler Adams
Weston McKennie has opened up on the special relationship he has with fellow United States Men's National Team star Tyler Adams.
