Barcelona trio suffer injuries on international duty
Three Barcelona first-team players suffered injuries during the international break.
UEFA・
FIFA 23 Player Ratings: Top 25 women's ratings revealed
The top 25 women's players on FIFA 23 have been revealed.
FIFA・
Didier Deschamps asks PSG manager to rest Kylian Mbappe ahead of World Cup
Didier Deschamps has pleaded with PSG's Christophe Galtier to rest Kylian Mbappe ahead of the World Cup.
Thiago Almada earns praise from Lionel Messi following Argentina debut
If a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner offers you a compliment, it's usually a sure sign that you're on the right path. Having excelled during his debut season in Major League Soccer, Thiago Almada received high praise from none other than Lionel Messi after making his senior Argentina debut on Friday.
2022 World Cup - complete guide to Qatar tournament
Everything fans need to know about the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, including groups, local laws, records and statistics and more.
England vs Germany: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of England's Nations League meeting with Germany, including how to watch on TV, live stream, lineups and prediction
Sergio Busquets denies reports of MLS agreement
Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has played down reports linking him with a move to MLS, insisting he is yet to make a decision on his future. The veteran's contract at Camp Nou expires at the end of the season and he has been touted with a move to the United States, with Inter Miami consistently linked with a move for the 34-year-old.
MLS・
Denmark 2-0 France: Player ratings as Les Bleus' Nations League campaign ends in defeat
Report and player ratings as Denmark beat France in the Nations League.
Nasser Al-Khelaifi blasts Super League hopefuls Real Madrid for celebrating Champions League triumph
Nasser Al-Khelaifi hits out at Real Madrid for celebrating their Champions League win.
Wales 0-1 Poland: Swiderski winner sends hosts to Nations League relegation ahead of World Cup
Report and player ratings as Wales slump to defeat against Poland.
England relegated following Italy defeat in Nations League
England were relegated to League B of the Nations League following defeat to Italy.
Spain players clarify they have not resigned from national team & criticise RFEF
Members of the Spanish women's national team have released a joint statement clarifying that they have not resigned from the national team and have not asked for Jorge Vilda to be dismissed.
Lionel Messi scores brace as Argentina win 3-0 against Honduras
Argentina extended their unbeaten run to 34 matches with a comfortable 3-0 victory against Honduras in Miami.
Richarlison admits Tottenham negotiations were 'very brief'
Richarlison has revealed that Everton's need to raise funds through transfers played a massive role in his exit, while negotiations over his move to Tottenham were 'very brief'.
Gabriel Slonina: USMNT goalkeeper reveals why he chose Chelsea
With the Chicago Fire having just two regular-season games remaining, the time is coming for Gabriel Slonina to start thinking about his future with Chelsea. The 18-year-old agreed a deal with the Premier League giants over the summer that could hit the $15m mark including add-ons, remaining in Chicago on loan through the 2022 MLS season.
MLS・
Harry Kane urges England fans to reserve judgement until World Cup
Harry Kane wants England fans to reserve judgement on their poor form until the 2022 World Cup.
Nations League: How do competing teams qualify for EURO 2024?
How teams can qualify for EURO 2024 via the Nations League.
FIFA・
David Raya names his top 5 Premier League goalkeepers
Brentford's David Raya named two Spaniards among his selections for the top five goalkeepers in the Premier League.
Denis Zakaria reveals interest from Liverpool on transfer deadline day
Denis Zakaria speaks about joining Chelsea from Juventus but hearing there was also interest from Liverpool.
Kylian Mbappe claims he's given more freedom for France than PSG
Kylian Mbappe feels he is afforded more freedom by his national team than by PSG.
