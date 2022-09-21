WILMINGTON – Before Tuesday's games, the Wilmington High School fall teams – minus cross-country which hadn't open their season yet – are a combined 2-24-2. Part of the reason for the poor record is each of the teams start out the season by facing the powerhouses of the Middlesex League. Another reason is almost all of those fall teams lost most of their varsity rosters with the large senior class from a year ago and lastly, almost all of the fall teams this year are small in numbers and have the vast majority of its athletes new to the varsity.

WILMINGTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO