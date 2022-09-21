Read full article on original website
homenewshere.com
Mary Jane Marcucci: Tewksbury Country Club to host show for local artist
TEWKSBURY — On Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, local artist Mary Jane Marcucci will once again publicly present her art in the first of three art shows after a 30 year absence from the art show circuit. Marcucci, known by family and friends as MJ, resided in the Town of...
homenewshere.com
11-year old St. Germain to walk for Jimmy Fund
On Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, 11-year old Tewksbury resident Andrew St. Germain will participate in the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk (presented by Hyundai) as a Walk Hero. Walk Heroes are Dana Farber patients that are matched with Jimmy Fund Walk Teams. This gives Jimmy Fund Walk teams an opportunity to connect with patients that have been helped by the Jimmy Fund during their treatment.
homenewshere.com
Two men with the same name: Bill Hen One and Two
In the late 1800s, there were two men in Wilmington each named William Henry Carter. Both were prominent men. One lived on High Street and was an officer of the Boston and Maine Railroad. He was town clerk for many years around the time of the Civil War, and also served as selectman and on the school committee.
homenewshere.com
No candles, no parade as Wilmington marks 292 years
As the Town of Wilmington marks its 292nd anniversary on Sunday, it is a good time to examine why the town was formed. You could call it a “chicken or the egg” question. There is but one answer, simply the reverse of what took place in most early towns.
homenewshere.com
A Senior Profile: Ellen Richards
Ellen Richards is a passionate, thoughtful, and friendly Senior at Reading Memorial High School. She completed her elementary education at Joshua Eaton and attended Walter S. Parker Middle School before starting her high school career. Her course load this year includes Introduction to Calculus, Technical Theater, Honors French 5, AP...
homenewshere.com
Library director reports on busy summer at TPL
TEWKSBURY — The Board of Library Trustees met on Tuesday, Sept. 13 after their usual summer break. All members were present. Chairperson Patrick Joyce welcomed the board members back. Library Director Diane Giarrusso reported that summer at the library had been busy. “It felt like a normal summer in...
homenewshere.com
A Senior Profile: Bryan Lin
To the Reading community, Bryan Lin is a funny, confident and happy person. In his previous years, he has attended Wood End Elementary school, Walter Parker Middle School, and then Reading Memorial High School. During Bryan’s Reading high school years, he has experienced both remote and in-person learning due to...
homenewshere.com
Wildcat Football Players: Get Better Soon, Mikey!: With help of Boosters Program, a gift basket sent to Peabody Captain diagnosed with Leukemia
PEABODY/WILMINGTON – The Wilmington High School Football team may be off to a winless start, but they are certainly winners in the hearts of one Peabody High School Football player and his family. Back in August, Mikey Mastrocola, a senior captain at Peabody, was diagnosed with B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic...
homenewshere.com
Both cross-country teams split opening tri-meets
TEWKSBURY – Last Wednesday, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys' Cross-Country team opened the season with a home tri-meet against Billerica and Lawrence. The Redmen split, beating Lawrence, 15-50 and losing to Billerica, 20-35. “Overall the meet went pretty well,” said head coach Christina Keefe, who celebrated both her first varsity win as well as her birthday. “We knew Billerica was going to be tough, but we were able to hold our own. I was happy with their performances and it makes me feel optimistic for future meets.”
homenewshere.com
Town still debating ice rink plans, future
WILMINGTON — More than 30 Wilmington Youth Hockey parents and community members attended the Wilmington Ice Rink and Recreation Facility Committee meeting this past Monday night to show support around a potential ice rink facility in Wilmington. The main topic of discussion for the committee regarded an update after...
homenewshere.com
Looking for old growth forests in Massachusetts
The lure and legend of finding an old growth forest was the impetus for a recent hike at Wachusett State Reservation. An old growth forest is one that has been undisturbed by man for at least 150 years, though specimens have been found in different locations that are hundreds of years old.
homenewshere.com
Select Board evaluates town manager
WILMINGTON — The latest Wilmington Select Board meeting included presentations of the 168 Lowell St. affordable unit lottery, communications and requests, and the town manager’s performance evaluation. Kristen Costa, the lottery agent for 168 Lowell St., explained the process for the lottery and asked the board to grant...
homenewshere.com
Ashley Pavlakos: Public Health Nurse ready to bring new ideas forward
TEWKSBURY — Town Nurse Ashley Pavlakos loves her job. Sharing a passion for public health and community outreach, Pavlakos is excited to bring new ideas and health education initiatives to Tewksbury. Pavlakos comes to the town through a state-funded Public Health Excellence grant. Pavlakos’ position is to offer regional...
homenewshere.com
10 special Town Meeting articles cover DPW project and retail marijuana
TEWKSBURY — The warrant for the upcoming Oct. 3, 2022 special Town Meeting is online now for residents to review on the town’s website at www.tewksbury-ma.gov. Here is an overview of the articles. Article 1 seeks to update and fix the salaries of certain elected officials. Several elected...
homenewshere.com
Boys Soccer continues solid defensive play
WAKEFIELD – Through four games of the season, you wouldn't think per their record of 0-3-1, that the Wilmington High School Boys' Soccer team has improved based on last year's winless season. But between injuries, sicknesses, facing the iron of the league early on and then two controversial calls...
homenewshere.com
Reading wetlands work deemed key to regional climate resiliency project
Already visited by Congressman Seth Moulton earlier this summer, a quiet nature trail and bird watching spot by the Aberjona River and Austin Preparatory High School in Reading sure is catching a lot of attention these days. This week (on Wednesday, Sept. 21), Mass. Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth...
homenewshere.com
Elouahi, Red Rangers, continue to make big strides in the pools
ANDOVER – Just three meets into the young season, the Tewksbury/Methuen Co-Op/Co-Ed swim and dive team may have a 1-2 record thus far, losing close meets to powerhouses Chelmsford and most recently Andover, 95-91 on Friday, but there's been big signs of encouragement coming from members of the team, including those from Tewksbury.
homenewshere.com
Field Hockey team looking to jump start its offense
WILMINGTON – Before Tuesday's games, the Wilmington High School fall teams – minus cross-country which hadn't open their season yet – are a combined 2-24-2. Part of the reason for the poor record is each of the teams start out the season by facing the powerhouses of the Middlesex League. Another reason is almost all of those fall teams lost most of their varsity rosters with the large senior class from a year ago and lastly, almost all of the fall teams this year are small in numbers and have the vast majority of its athletes new to the varsity.
homenewshere.com
Girls Soccer team falling a little short in recent games
TEWKSBURY – After giving up five goals in the season opener, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls' Soccer team has completely changed its gears defensively, first with a scoreless tie over a strong North Andover team back on Sept 8th and that was followed with another scoreless tie over another strong and powerful Central Catholic squad back on Tuesday, September 13th.
homenewshere.com
Methuen hands Volleyball team’s first loss
TEWKSBURY - The Tewksbury High volleyball team suffered its first loss of the season, Friday against c, but the Redmen bounced back on Monday with an easy, 3-0 win over Dracut at Romano Court. Tewksbury is now 3-1 on the season with a big match coming up on Wednesday against...
