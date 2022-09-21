ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

New initiative looks to recruit mentors for local youth

By Erin Robinson
 4 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new mentorship initiative is looking for volunteers to help empower local youth.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Inland Northwest and Communities in Schools of Spokane County are working together to launch “MentorUp!” — an initiative that looks to provide mentors for local youth.

They are looking to recruit 500 volunteers for the initiative.

“We owe it to our kids to level the playing field of opportunity. We must create conditions that empower them to discover and realize their potential for good, and to make meaningful contributions” says Kyle West, CEO of BBBS. “We cannot always rely on parents or caretakers to provide everything a child needs. And we cannot depend on teachers, counselors, neighbors, coaches, and siblings to fill every gap. As a community, we need to step up to make a bigger difference.”

According to youth.gov , mentoring youth increases high school graduation rates and college enrollment rates.  Mentorship also creates healthier relationships and better lifestyle choices for youth, among other things.

“Children in Spokane County need mentors after the pandemic more than ever,” noted Kelley Hinrichs, CISSC Volunteer Director. “The children we serve desperately need a significant adult relationship in their lives.”

Click here to learn more about the initiative.

