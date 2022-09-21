ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frost Possible in Southern Minnesota This Week

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area could see its first freeze of the season this week. The National Weather Service-La Crosse issued a hazardous weather statement Sunday that indicates patchy frost is possible Tuesday morning and wide-spread frost is possible Wednesday morning for southeast Minnesota, southwest Wisconsin and northern Iowa. The forecasted overnight low for Rochester is 37 Monday night, 32 Tuesday night and 36 Wednesday night.
ROCHESTER, MN
One of Minnesota’s Most Popular Fish is Getting Smaller, But Why?

One of the most popular fish in Minnesota is currently shrinking, so much so that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is investigating. Anglers all over Minnesota fishing one of its over 10,000 lakes often encounter this species of fish that is perfect for a fish fry and are essential to the ecosystem as they often feed lake predators lake walleye, but the yellow perch seems to be getting smaller, but why?
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Ski Resort Has Gondola Rides for Fall Color Hunters

Looking for a way to up your Minnesota fall color leaf hunting game? How about a gondola ride to the top of some of the state's highest elevations along the North Shore?. Minnesota's Lake Superior North Shore has been rated as one of the nation's top spots for fall colors. You can read more about that HERE.
MINNESOTA STATE
Popular Luke Bryan Concert Brought 20,000 People To SE Minnesota (PHOTOS)

20,000 People Showed Up in Southeast Minnesota for the Luke Bryan Farm Tour. Saturday was an epic night in Southeast Minnesota. 20,000 people showed up in buses, limos, cars, and trucks. Lots and lots of trucks! If you were there and some random person walked up to you asking to take your photo, that might have been me. If you weren't at the concert or just want to relive the night again, I've got a few photos I took and photos from others that night below for you to enjoy...and get a glimpse of how a farm field turned into a massive concert venue for 20,000 people!
EYOTA, MN
This Minnesota Company Put Up A Weird Statue At It’s World Headquarters

Take a moment to think of an object that unifies a family. Some might go with a Bible, others may pick something electronic like a TV, and others still might have an object that stands out to them/their family as a unifying object. What about the common fork? I mean we all eat, right? Maybe we don't always make it a habit of eating as a unit, but I'm sure you've got memories of eating as a family. One Minnesota company has taken the everyday object that is a fork, actually thousands of them, and turned it into a 25-foot-tall symbol of unity for not only its company but also the fork stands for the employees that work there. I'm talking about the one and only Minnesota-made Hormel Foods.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Deepest Lake In Minnesota Isn’t Even A Real Lake, And It Was Used By NASA

The deepest lake on Minnesota shores is Lake Superior. However, the deepest inland lake in Minnesota isn't even really a lake. Lake Superior's deepest point is 1,332 feet. It's the deepest of the Great Lakes, coldest, and best (That's why it's Superior). The deepest inland lake in Minnesota is 450 feet deep. Can you imagine swimming in that? It would feel like hovering over an abyss.
MINNESOTA STATE
How Hot Was the Unusual Summer of 2022 Here in Minnesota?

The first day of fall in Minnesota is Thursday, September 22nd, and as we look back at the summer of 2022, it was a bit unusual. I was talking with a few friends earlier this week about the weather we experienced here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes this summer. Without checking any empirical weather data, we all kind of thought that the summer of 2022 was fairly mild, at least by Minnesota standards.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Named One Of The Happiest States Again

Here we go again! Minnesota was just named one of the happiest states in the country and it's not the first time we've taken that title, either. In fact, a few years back, we were also named one of the happiest states in the country in a study by WalletHub. At the time in 2019, we were ranked at number three, making us the third happiest state in the entire country.
MINNESOTA STATE
MN BCA: ‘Swatting Incidents’ At Schools Around the State

UNDATED -- Law enforcement agencies are looking into a number of swatting incidents across the state Wednesday. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is aware of multiple swatting incidents involving active shooter events or mass casualties at schools across Minnesota. So far none of the incidents have turned out to...
MANKATO, MN
Kelsey Waldon’s ‘Backwater Blues’ is a Tribute to Kentucky’s Resiliency After Devastating Floods [WATCH]

Kentucky native Kelsey Waldon is paying tribute to her home state with her brand new music video for "Backwater Blues." Released today (Sept. 22), the clip opens with a message that reads, "Dedicated to the resilience of Kentuckians," referencing those still recovering from the devastating floods that affected the state's eastern region in July. According to NPR, the floods caused the deaths of 39 people, over 10,000 homes damaged or destroyed and thousands homeless.
KENTUCKY STATE
