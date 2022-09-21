Read full article on original website
850wftl.com
Animal shelter looking for foster families to care for pets during storm
(PALM BEACH COUNTY) – The Palm Beach County Animal Care and Controlshelter is preparing for the upcoming storm. Employees are seeking the communities help in finding foster care families who are willing to house a dog or a cat for the next few days. The new program is called...
Florida Jews Prepare To Celebrate Rosh Hashana-The Jewish New Year
In Boca Raton, the of the B'nai Torah Congregation have also been busy helping victims of Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico.
cbs12.com
Florida man chases down, plucks feathers from Sandhill crane
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man chased down an endangered species and removed its feathers. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Jupiter Police department arrested Michael Bochicchio, 31, for endangering a threatened species. According to the arrest report, Bochicchio chased and grabbed the...
WPBF News 25
Boca Raton animal rescue bringing in more than 100 dogs from Puerto Rico post Hurricane Fiona
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Paul Motz walked into a room at Tri County Animal Rescue and pointed at the puppies in the dozen cages around the room. “These are our Puerto Rico rescues,” Motz said. Motz is a rescue coordinator at Tri County. In the headlines: Tropical Storm...
police1.com
'Irresponsible and irrational': Fla. town won't have PD starting next month
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. — There might not be any full-time cops in Pembroke Park, starting Oct. 1, in what could be the end of a long-running spat between the town and the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Despite some uncertainty ahead, the town commission has voted 2-1 to end its...
FK Your Diet: The new Sunrise restaurant with the provocative name has a heart of gold — and a mission
On a rainswept drive home from her new restaurant job, Uniyah Gollett begged her boss to pull over. From the passenger seat, she had been watching homeless people sitting by the roadside, unsheltered from the storm, and it had brought her to tears. Gollett — who was raised in Broward County’s foster-care system most of her life — felt like she was looking in a mirror. The 23-year-old talked ...
exoticspotter.com
Mclaren 675LT | Spotted in Boca Raton, Florida
Spotted a 675LT w/ the expensive roof scoop option parked in front of a store on Palmetto Park Rd in Boca. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
WPBF News 25
How you can help: 1 in 4 deal with food insecurity on the Treasure Coast
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Right now, one in four people on the Treasure Coast may not know where their next meal is coming from. The Treasure Coast Food Bank is the only food bank that serves St. Lucie, Indian River, Okeechobee and Martin Counties. Each year they serve about 41 million meals. Weekly they feed 250,000 people.
WPTV
Shoppers rush to Costco as some supplies run out
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — People throughout Palm Beach County were out shopping for supplies Friday evening as some stores were reporting shortages. "She called me this morning and said the hurricane is coming. I said, 'Are you kidding me?' No way, let's go," said Rosa Duval, who was buying hurricane supplies with her daughter and sister.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Florida
There's only one meal of the day that has the best of both worlds: brunch. It's the only time you can feast on steak, sandwiches, and other entrees alongside french toast, omelets, bacon, and more breakfast faves. Throw in some mimosas, and it's going to be a great time. For...
Boat owners relieved Ian's track continues to head west
Boat owners in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast say they are relieved the chances of a hurricane hitting our area are becoming less likely.
WSVN-TV
‘It’s crazy’: South Florida shoppers swarm supermarkets, wholesale stores amid storm preps
MIAMI (WSVN) - Many South Floridians are not waiting until Tropical Depression 9 strengthens into a stronger system to make a grocery run. 7News cameras on Friday evening captured customers as they wheeled carts filled with groceries out of the Publix on Southwest Seventh Street in Miami. While it’s still...
CNBC
The No. 1 best city to retire isn't in Florida—but several others in the top 10 for 2022 are
When it comes to the best cities to spend your retirement years, the Sunshine state takes nearly half of the top 10 spots, according to WalletHub's 2022 Best and Worst Places to Retire survey. While historic Charleston, South Carolina, takes first place, Orlando, Florida, ranks a close second. The survey...
Palm Beach Sheriff's Deputy Helps Homeless Family Living Out Of A Van
Deputy Kenneth Torrence discovered the family of eight in and around a van in a parking lot in Greenacres, then bought them breakfast, groceries and helped to place them in a hotel.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Wellington, FL
Finding great restaurants while traveling or for special occasions brings such joy to our lives. Sharing a meal with others is one of the most rewarding experiences of being human. I’ve found the best restaurants in Wellington Fl, to share towards that goal. Cheers to life and these satisfying mouth-watering meals and joyful experiences these restaurants offer.
cbs12.com
Missing man from Pahokee, mother concerned and asking for help
PAHOKEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man from Pahokee. Johnny Worthens, 24, was last seen on Sept. 20 and was reported missing by his mother, Shatoria McKay, on Sept. 22. McKay told CBS12 she is worried, "because my son has...
Riviera Beach marching band gets big donation for London trip
The Sounds of Success Community Marching Band has been trying to raise enough money to fly to London for Band Week in June of 2023.
gotowncrier.com
31st Annual Gigantic Garage Sale Sept. 24
The South Florida Fairgrounds’ 31st annual Gigantic Garage Sale will be held Saturday, Sept. 24 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local nonprofit organizations and families will offer everything from bargains to fantastic finds, all in spacious and air-conditioned comfort. The first 100 adults will receive a reusable shopping bag.
Boynton Beach man surprised by 'upsetting' charge following father's death
When a Boynton Beach man received a series of funeral home bills after his father’s death, he found a transportation fee that he felt he shouldn’t have to pay. So he called WPTV Contact 5 for help.
Comments / 2