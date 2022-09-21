ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, NY

Oswego County Health Department Needs Your Help!

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department continues to focus on public health and is looking for input from those people it serves. It has created an anonymous survey to collect information about community health from the public. The health department is looking at bringing back programs it...
Watertown group finds new site for homeless warming center

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A warming center for the homeless won’t be located on North Pleasant Street in Watertown because of backlash. The Watertown Area Rescue Mission, or W.A.R.M., has decided against buying a house at 256 North Pleasant Street. Officials say there was backlash from residents and...
Lewis County uses teamwork to address homelessness

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - This fall, groups throughout Lewis County are tackling the issue of homelessness. They’re doing it through teamwork. As the season changes and temperatures drop, groups across Lewis County have joined forces to help keep homeless people out of the cold. And if things pan out, they’ll no longer need to rely on the hospitality of hotels.
Lewis County Health System announces latest graduates from Residency Program

LOWVILLE- Lewis County Health System celebrated the first class of Nursing Residency Program graduates last Thursday. Officials say ten registered nurses received graduation certificates during a brief ceremony. The 15-week program began in July and prepared the new graduate nurses to transition from the school to the work environment. The...
Rabid raccoon found in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A rabid raccoon was recently found and captured in Watertown. On September 23, Jefferson County Public Health confirmed that a raccoon has tested positive for rabies. The animal was located in the City of Watertown and submitted by the United States Department of Agriculture for testing.
Lewis County man charged by State Police for felony identity theft in Pinckney

PINCKNEY- A Lewis County man is faced with a felony charge in the wake of a North Country fraud complaint from last fall, authorities say. David A. Sutton, 30, of Copenhagen, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lowville) shortly before 4:00 p.m. Thursday. He is officially charged with one felony count of identity theft in the second-degree (obtaining goods).
Police searching for missing Jefferson County teen

LERAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are searching for 15-year-old Jayvious N. Marsh. According to State Police, Marsh was last seen on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, leaving his residence on Route 11 in the town of LeRay around 4 p.m. Marsh as stands 5 feet, 6 inches...
Ogdensburg police officer suspended after DWI arrest

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg police officer faces a DWI charge after allegedly crashing his vehicle Saturday night. St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputies charged 36-year-old Corey Maxner of Waddington, with driving while intoxicated after he allegedly crashed his vehicle on State Route 310 in the Town of Canton.
Police investigating brawl at Rome park

ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are investigating a fight that broke out at Stevens Field in Rome Wednesday evening, leaving at least three people injured. According to police, the brawl started around 5 p.m. Videos circulating on social media show at least 15 people involved in the fight, several...
Village votes to abolish Copenhagen Fire Department

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - The village of Copenhagen has voted to abolish its fire department. The village had previously told the volunteer fire department to either hand over control to the village or it would be disbanded. Last week, village officials said a deadline to make a decision was...
Rome man indicted on felony Rape in the 1st Degree

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sherriff’s Office is reporting that a Rome man has been indicted on felony rape charges after allegedly having sexual intercourse with an underage girl for more than two years. According to the Sherriff, in June of 2022, the Child Advocacy...
Jefferson County SPCA: Big boy Chandler

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chandler is one big cat. Jefferson County SPCA assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says he weighs about 15 pounds. The 3-year-old is a bit of a nervous Nelly, she said, so a quieter home might be best. Also available for adoption are cats, kittens, birds, guinea...
