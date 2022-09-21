Read full article on original website
Oswego County Health Department Needs Your Help!
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department continues to focus on public health and is looking for input from those people it serves. It has created an anonymous survey to collect information about community health from the public. The health department is looking at bringing back programs it...
Racoon tests positive for rabies in Watertown, Jefferson County Public Health warns of dangers of exposure
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A raccoon located in the City of Watertown has tested positive for rabies. That’s according to the Jefferson County Public Health Service. The JCPHS says the raccoon was picked up and submitted to the United States Department of Agriculture for testing, where the animal tested positive for rabies.
Jefferson County’s 2022 overdose deaths trending downward
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - So far this year, it looks like Jefferson County is seeing a decline in the number of overdose deaths. In 2020, the county reported a total of 34 overdose deaths. There were 32 in 2021. So far in 2022, a total of 11 overdose deaths...
Watertown group finds new site for homeless warming center
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A warming center for the homeless won’t be located on North Pleasant Street in Watertown because of backlash. The Watertown Area Rescue Mission, or W.A.R.M., has decided against buying a house at 256 North Pleasant Street. Officials say there was backlash from residents and...
Officials Pushing for Immediate Changes to New York Bail Reform
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Thursday, September 22nd, officials from around the state joined Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol and Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood to push for needed changes to New York’s criminal justice system. This press conference came to be as a result of several incidents that have affected New Yorkers over the […]
Lewis County uses teamwork to address homelessness
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - This fall, groups throughout Lewis County are tackling the issue of homelessness. They’re doing it through teamwork. As the season changes and temperatures drop, groups across Lewis County have joined forces to help keep homeless people out of the cold. And if things pan out, they’ll no longer need to rely on the hospitality of hotels.
Lewis County Health System announces latest graduates from Residency Program
LOWVILLE- Lewis County Health System celebrated the first class of Nursing Residency Program graduates last Thursday. Officials say ten registered nurses received graduation certificates during a brief ceremony. The 15-week program began in July and prepared the new graduate nurses to transition from the school to the work environment. The...
Swem: “Unjust conviction” in 2018 murder trial causes continued hardship
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Christopher Swem was convicted of murder, but then found not guilty in a retrial earlier this year. Swem was back in Jefferson County court Friday to be sentenced on a charge he was found guilty of: Tampering with Physical Evidence. After sentencing Friday, Swem walked...
State issues siting permits for solar farm planned for Hounsfield & Watertown
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - It’s being called a “significant milestone” for a solar farm in the towns of Watertown and Hounsfield. The state has issued siting permits to Boralex’s Greens Corners Solar for its project. Boralex, a Canadian-based company, is looking to use more than...
Rabid raccoon found in Watertown
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A rabid raccoon was recently found and captured in Watertown. On September 23, Jefferson County Public Health confirmed that a raccoon has tested positive for rabies. The animal was located in the City of Watertown and submitted by the United States Department of Agriculture for testing.
Lewis County man charged by State Police for felony identity theft in Pinckney
PINCKNEY- A Lewis County man is faced with a felony charge in the wake of a North Country fraud complaint from last fall, authorities say. David A. Sutton, 30, of Copenhagen, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lowville) shortly before 4:00 p.m. Thursday. He is officially charged with one felony count of identity theft in the second-degree (obtaining goods).
Police searching for missing Jefferson County teen
LERAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are searching for 15-year-old Jayvious N. Marsh. According to State Police, Marsh was last seen on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, leaving his residence on Route 11 in the town of LeRay around 4 p.m. Marsh as stands 5 feet, 6 inches...
Ogdensburg police officer suspended after DWI arrest
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg police officer faces a DWI charge after allegedly crashing his vehicle Saturday night. St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputies charged 36-year-old Corey Maxner of Waddington, with driving while intoxicated after he allegedly crashed his vehicle on State Route 310 in the Town of Canton.
Fort Drum ‘Mountain Mentors’ work with local middle school students
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — For soldiers at Fort Drum, it’s been a while since they walked into a middle school for classes. But now, through the 10th Mountain Division’s new Mountain Mentors program, working with students will be a common occurrence. This program was recently launched to...
Army soldier, N.Y. teen to stand trial after deal to trade vehicles led to killing, prosecutor says
Two people charged with killing a 20-year-old U.S. Army soldier in Sussex County after a disagreement over a vehicle trade two years ago will stand trial on kidnapping and murder charges this fall, prosecutors said Tuesday. Army Specialist Jamaal Mellish, 24, and Hannan Aiken, 17, both of Brooklyn, New York,...
Police investigating brawl at Rome park
ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are investigating a fight that broke out at Stevens Field in Rome Wednesday evening, leaving at least three people injured. According to police, the brawl started around 5 p.m. Videos circulating on social media show at least 15 people involved in the fight, several...
Village votes to abolish Copenhagen Fire Department
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - The village of Copenhagen has voted to abolish its fire department. The village had previously told the volunteer fire department to either hand over control to the village or it would be disbanded. Last week, village officials said a deadline to make a decision was...
Staying Close To Home: Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow Accepts Position At Oswego Health
OSWEGO – For anyone wondering what Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow’s next move would be as he transitions from his official government duties back to the private sector at the end of next year, wonder no more; Barlow has accepted a position at Oswego Health as Vice President of Public Affairs & System Development.
Rome man indicted on felony Rape in the 1st Degree
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sherriff’s Office is reporting that a Rome man has been indicted on felony rape charges after allegedly having sexual intercourse with an underage girl for more than two years. According to the Sherriff, in June of 2022, the Child Advocacy...
Jefferson County SPCA: Big boy Chandler
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chandler is one big cat. Jefferson County SPCA assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says he weighs about 15 pounds. The 3-year-old is a bit of a nervous Nelly, she said, so a quieter home might be best. Also available for adoption are cats, kittens, birds, guinea...
