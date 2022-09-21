Three people have been shot to death outside a suburban Chicago home… and the suspected shooter was later found dead inside the home after it erupted in flames. Police were called to the home in Oak Park for a report of a domestic disturbance and found two wounded victims in the yard and one in the roadway. Officers got the victims into their squad cars and took them to nearby hospitals, but all three died of their wounds. As police surrounded the home, a child was sent out of the residence, and then smoke and fire became visible from the home.

OAK PARK, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO