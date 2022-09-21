Car trapped under 18-wheeler along Beltway and Fondren in SW Houston, HPD says

One person was hospitalized after a vehicle became trapped under an 18-wheeler following a crash in southwest Houston, police said.

According to Houston police, the crash happened at about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 8400 block of the S. Sam Houston Parkway West and Fondren Road.

It's unclear what led to the crash, but police said a grey Toyota was trapped under the big rig.

The severity of the person's injuries was not known.

Areal footage from SkyEye showed two frontage lanes blocked as authorities continue working to clear the scene.

