Houston, TX

Car trapped under 18-wheeler along Beltway and Fondren in SW Houston, HPD says

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

One person was hospitalized after a vehicle became trapped under an 18-wheeler following a crash in southwest Houston, police said.

According to Houston police, the crash happened at about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 8400 block of the S. Sam Houston Parkway West and Fondren Road.

It's unclear what led to the crash, but police said a grey Toyota was trapped under the big rig.

The severity of the person's injuries was not known.

Areal footage from SkyEye showed two frontage lanes blocked as authorities continue working to clear the scene.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Comments / 3

Dawn Smith
3d ago

Doesn't surprise me, have you seen how these idiot's drive in Houston. I saw one mother driving with her 18 month old in the passenger seat with no car seat and another lady talking on the phone swerving all over the road. And people wonder how they get stuck under an 18 wheeler...

