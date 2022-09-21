Read full article on original website
Sherri Shepherd Reveals Oprah Sent Her Huge Flower Arrangement, Reenacts Iconic Red Wagon Moment
"Oh my God, let me tell you all something, I may not have meat in that wagon, but I got flowers from Oprah," Shepherd said referring to Winfrey's 1988 memorable TV moment Sherri Shepherd is bringing back one of the most memorable TV moments from Oprah Winfrey. On Friday, Shepherd, 55, revealed on her new daytime talk show Sherri that Winfrey, 68, had sent her a huge flower arrangement. During the announcement, Shepherd reenacted the iconic TV moment from Winfrey by using a red wagon to bring out the flowers for her...
Lady Whistledown Steps 'Out of the Shadows' as Bridgerton Star Nicola Coughlan Teases Season 3
Coughlan channeled Lady Whistledown to read the first few lines from the premiere of the Netflix romance's third season Nicola Coughlan is giving fans a taste of Bridgerton season 3. Coughlan revealed in a teaser video at Saturday's Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event that the first episode of Bridgerton's third season will be titled "Out of the Shadows." Even better, Coughlan offered a snippet of her character Penelope Featherington's next column as ink pot-stirring Ton gossip Lady Whistledown. "Dearest Gentle reader, we've been apart for far too long," greets Whistledown (who is usually...
Never Have I Ever Season 4: Paxton and Ben Are Still in the Picture as Devi Meets Another 'New Heartthrob'
Actor Michael Cimino will be joining the Never Have I Ever cast for the Netflix hit's fourth and final season Never Have I Ever is gearing up for its fourth and final season — but not without a new heartthrob to walk the halls of Sherman Oaks High! At Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event on Saturday, Netflix unveiled a new clip of the cast discussing what fans can expect from the comedy series' upcoming season, and it includes yet another crush for Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan). In the video, Ramakrishnan, 20, receives...
Kelsea Ballerini Hints at Falling Out with Halsey, Marriage Issues on New Song 'Doin My Best'
For Kelsea Ballerini, life is subject to change — and that includes her relationships. The country star, 29, released her new album Subject to Change on Friday, and appeared to reference her friendship with Halsey and its apparent end in the lyrics of the song "Doin' My Best." "I...
Gal Gadot Debuts 'Extremely Epic' First Footage of Upcoming Netflix Spy Movie Heart of Stone
Gal Gadot said her Heart of Stone character is "addicted to" adrenaline as she teased the movie during Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event Gal Gadot plays an adrenaline junkie in her upcoming actioner. As part of Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event on Saturday, the actress and her costars Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt teased their movie Heart of Stone, showcasing the first footage from the spy thriller. It's directed by Tom Harper, who previously made 2019's The Aeronauts. Gadot, 37, who stars as Rachel Stone in the film, said in...
Pharoah Sanders, Legendary Jazz Musician, Dead at 81
Pharoah Sanders has died. He was 81. Sanders' record label, Luaka Bop, shared the news in a tweet Saturday morning. "We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away. He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace."
Kelsea Ballerini Changes Song Lyrics to Reflect Morgan Evans Divorce During N.Y.C. Concert Stop
Kelsea Ballerini is changing things up. During a concert stop in New York City on Saturday evening, the country star changed the lyrics to a selection of her songs to reflect her recent split from ex Morgan Evans, whom she filed for divorce from last month. While belting out her...
Emily in Paris Teaser: Emily Insists 'Everything's Fine!' — but Her Crisis Bangs Suggest Otherwise
Netflix gave a glimpse of what's to come for Emily, Gabriel, Alfie and the rest of the crew in the City of Light when season 3 drops on Dec. 21 Emily in Paris is coming back with a bang! Netflix released a teaser for its hit comedy on Saturday and also revealed fans are getting a special holiday gift when the new season drops on Dec. 21. "This is the hardest decision I've ever had to make," says Emily (Lily Collins), who is still tangled up in a lusty triangle with steamy...
Manifest Season 4 Trailer: Flight 828 Passengers Search for Answers Before Their Death Date
The first part of Manifest season 4 premiere Nov. 4 on Netflix Manifest is preparing for its final descent. Stars Melissa Roxburgh and Josh Dallas released the trailer for the sci-fi series' final season Saturday at Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event. The show chronicles the story of Montego Air Flight 828 and its passengers, who mysteriously went missing for more than five years without aging a single day. As fans know, the 191 passengers experienced a brief episode of severe turbulence during their otherwise smooth flight from Jamaica to New York City. Upon...
Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale Have a 'Hopelessly Devoted' Neighbor in Bone-Chilling The Watcher Trailer
The series follows a married couple as they worry about an apparent serial stalker in their new neighborhood The trailer for Netflix's The Watcher surely lives up to the series' title. Co-created by American Horror Story mastermind Ryan Murphy and creative partner Ian Brennan, the series follows a family that moves into a new home as they soon have to deal with ominous letters from a neighbor calling themself "The Watcher." The Watcher stars Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts as the married couple Dean and Nora Brannock, with Jennifer Coolidge, Mia Farrow,...
Shadow and Bone: The Sun Summoner Owns Her Power in Teaser for Season 2
Adapted from the best-selling fantasy book series, the Netflix show was renewed for a second season in June 2021 Season 2 of Shadow and Bone is finally seeing the light of day! On Saturday, fans were treated to an action-packed teaser for the show's sophomore season at Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event. The stakes are high as ever with Ben Barnes' General Aleksander Kirigan (The Darkling) asking, "Are you willing to sacrifice that which is most precious to you?" But Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) also seems more confident in her role within...
