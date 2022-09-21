MLGW hears public opposition to long-term TVA contract

Nine individuals publicly objected to a long-term contract between Memphis Light, Gas and Water and the Tennessee Valley Authority Wednesday, Sept. 21, saying the utility shouldn’t lock itself into a deal that diminishes its negotiating power in a rapidly changing energy market.

At the beginning of this month, MLGW’s leadership recommended trading in the utility’s current five-year rolling contract with TVA for a long-term contract with the same provider; a consultant’s analysis found that the TVA option would offer MLGW the most savings with the least amount of risk.

But members of the public are not sure that is the way to go.

“The long-term contracts lock in TVA’s local power company customers for the foreseeable future, generally barring them from seeking cheaper and cleaner power from other utilities and independent power producers,” Protect Our Aquifer board member and chair of the local Sierra Club Carl Richards told the MLGW board of commissioners during its Sept. 21 meeting.

Chris Dawson, vice president of MLGW’s energy consultant GDS Associates gives a presentation to the power company’s board of commissioners. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

Without the proposals accounting for incoming federal funds from the Justice40 Initiative and the Inflation Reduction Act — coupled with inflation currently at a 40-year high — those people who spoke at Wednesday’s meeting urged the board to not rush its decision.

During the five years prior to the current surge in inflation, Richards said the cost of utility-scale solar fell more than 50%, making the latest cost increases in renewable energy an exception to the trend.

In a board meeting earlier this month, Chris Dawson, vice president of MLGW’s energy consultant GDS Associates, said that the rising cost of solar energy essentially priced out some of TVA’s competitors.

Throughout MLGW’s evaluation of possible power suppliers, some members of the public have urged the utility to leverage its standing as TVA’s largest customer to negotiate the best deal for the city.

But, according to TVA CEO Jeff Lyash, that’s not possible: If TVA offers something to one of its long-term signees, it must offer the same deal to the rest.

TVA introduced its long-term agreement in 2019, and 147 of its 153 local power company customers have signed on. The long-term contract offers a 3% base rate reduction but has a 20-year termination clause.

Once a power company gives notice of termination, the benefits are phased out.

Lyash said decades-long commitments are necessary in the power industry for investments in reliable energy.

MLGW board chair, Mitch Graves said the utility doesn’t plan to extend the comment period. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

The Sept. 1 recommendation to sign with TVA started the clock on a 30-day public comment period. Memphians can still submit comments via email until the deadline, but the two board meetings in that time frame have passed.

MLGW board chair Mitch Graves said the utility doesn’t plan to extend the comment period, despite multiple requests from advocacy groups.

Whitehaven resident Angela Johnson made arrangements to miss work to attend Wednesday’s board meeting, but she noted that not everyone has that flexibility. She also questioned the board’s timeline.

“Given the magnitude of this decision and how it can impact citizens,” Johnson said, “especially those that have been historically impacted by the pollution from the TVA Allen Fossil Plant, why is there a push or a rush into a contract that has no signs of escape?”