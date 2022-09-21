When I prep for my radio show each morning, you know what I find very interesting- the best content I am coming across at the local level is on radio station websites. It's not generally coming from the newspaper, and it's not coming from the TV stations (although I will find great content from both of those platforms also). It sure as heck isn't coming from the #MTPol hashtag on Twitter anymore.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 6 DAYS AGO