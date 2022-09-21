BMW crashes under F150 in Clarksburg parking lot
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Clarksburg Police are investigating a strange car collision that happened in Clarksburg on Wednesday.
Witnesses of the accident told a 12 News reporter that the BMW was traveling U.S. Route 19, Milford Street, in Clarksburg when it went off the road and into the parking lot of Smoketime Sams. The car allegedly drove under the back of a Ford F150 truck that was parked at the shop, causing the truck to rest directly on top of it.
Clarksburg Police are still investigating the incident, but no injuries were reported, according to officials on the scene.
