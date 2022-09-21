ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Holly, NJ

NJ.com

Times football notes Week 4: Schmelzer, Surace, lead way for top area teams

What a week it was for the Montgomery and Hopewell Valley football teams. The Bulldogs picked up Mercer County’s first (and so far only of the West Jersey Football League teams) win outside of the county with an impressive defensive display against Northern Burlington. But there are still some questions about Hopewell that could be answered in the coming month, with the main one, is this team good enough to win a Capitol Division title by beating Nottingham and Notre Dame?
HOPEWELL, NJ
NJ.com

HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup

There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
RAMSEY, NJ
NJ.com

Top girls soccer seniors in N.J. - Our picks, your votes

New Jersey is a state littered with Division I talent and All-Americans every year. Some of those playmakers are the catalysts for the best programs in the state, while other shine at smaller schools. This year’s senior class is headlined by some elite stars.
SOCCER
Mount Holly, NJ
NJ.com

bet365 promo code: Bet $1, get $200 for NFL Week 3, win or lose

Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. It’s Week 3 and bettors who sign up with a bet365 promo code in New Jersey have a clear path to $200 in...
GAMBLING
#Field Hockey
NJ.com

Jets’ Quincy Williams carted off field with scary ankle injury vs. Bengals

Another injured Jets player left the field during Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Linebacker Quincy Williams was carted off of the field in the second half. Williams was injured stopping Bengals running back Chris Evans short of the marker on third down, deep in Jets territory. Williams leg bent awkwardly and immediately making the tackle went down grabbing at his lower left leg near the Cincinnati sideline. Members of the Bengals’ medical staff reached Williams before the Jets trainers did.
CINCINNATI, OH
NJ.com

Jets show they have figured nothing out with series of disastrous mistakes in 27-12 loss to Bengals

Sunday brought a huge opportunity for the New York Jets. Against the scuffling Bengals, the Jets could prove that they had learned from the mistakes that crushed them in the first two games of the season. And thanks to their ridiculous Week 2 escape act in Cleveland, the Jets were in position to climb above .500 for the first time since September of 2018.
CINCINNATI, OH
NJ.com

Ex-wrestler from N.J. high school fatally shot on city street

A former wrestler from Montclair High School died Thursday after authorities said he was shot on a street in Orange. Katon Washington, 28, of Montclair, was found by police officers responding to a shooting about 1 a.m. in the area of Aldine and Cleveland streets in Orange, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

QuickChek opens another N.J. location, more to come

Convenience store chain QuickChek has opened another store in New Jersey. QuickChek opened in Parlin (Sayreville) on Sept. 20. The 4,542 square-foot store is located at 3101 Bordentown Ave. at the intersection of Bordentown Ave. and Cheesequake Rd. The new QuickChek replaces an older, smaller format of the store. “Our...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

State of unease: Colorado basin tribes without water rights

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part of a collaborative series on the Colorado River as the 100th anniversary of the historic Colorado River Compact approaches. The Associated Press, The Colorado Sun, The Albuquerque Journal, The Salt Lake Tribune, The Arizona Daily Star and The Nevada Independent are working together to explore the pressures on the river in 2022.
COLORADO STATE
