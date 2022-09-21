What a week it was for the Montgomery and Hopewell Valley football teams. The Bulldogs picked up Mercer County’s first (and so far only of the West Jersey Football League teams) win outside of the county with an impressive defensive display against Northern Burlington. But there are still some questions about Hopewell that could be answered in the coming month, with the main one, is this team good enough to win a Capitol Division title by beating Nottingham and Notre Dame?

HOPEWELL, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO