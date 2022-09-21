A happy ending: South Brunswick parents thank first responders for saving their 1-year-old son

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Around 2:50 p.m. the Hamilton Township Police Department and Hamilton Township Fire Department was dispatched to the Hamilton Township Public Works Department at 240 Tampa Avenue for a “Hazardous Materials” incident but the worker reporting the hazmat would not say what it was. About 4 minutes later additional fire units were sent to the scene at Hamilton Public Works Garage for some kind of incident in the hazardous materials storage unit. A short time later a NJ State Police Bomb Unit and members of their Hazardous Materials Team arrived. Fire crews stretched a hose line for protection.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO