A happy ending: South Brunswick parents thank first responders for saving their 1-year-old son

Three Pedestrians Killed By Car In South Jersey
Three pedestrians were struck and killed by a car in Burlington County Saturday, Sept. 24, authorities said. A Nissan Maxima heading north on Chatworth Barnegat Road (CR-532) struck the rear of a Ford Mustang, also heading north around 11:25 p.m. in Woodland Township, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
Good Samaritans pull man from burning vehicle following crash, cops say
A group of good Samaritans rescued a man from his burning SUV after he veered off a road and crashed into a tree Mercer County on Tuesday evening, officials said. The 33-year-old was driving on Whitehorse Hamilton Square Road in Hamilton at about 9:50 p.m. when the crash took place and the vehicle burst into flames, township police said.
NJ State Police Bomb Squad Called To Hamilton Township Public Works For Unknown “HazMat”
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Around 2:50 p.m. the Hamilton Township Police Department and Hamilton Township Fire Department was dispatched to the Hamilton Township Public Works Department at 240 Tampa Avenue for a “Hazardous Materials” incident but the worker reporting the hazmat would not say what it was. About 4 minutes later additional fire units were sent to the scene at Hamilton Public Works Garage for some kind of incident in the hazardous materials storage unit. A short time later a NJ State Police Bomb Unit and members of their Hazardous Materials Team arrived. Fire crews stretched a hose line for protection.
987thecoast.com
34 Year Old Man Killed in Hamilton Township Crash
34 year old Justin Vanaman of Cumberland County lost his life Wednesday during a head on motor vehicle accident in Hamilton Township. Police say Vanaman’s vehicle crossed the center line of Millville Avenue and collided with another vehicle. An 80 year old woman who was driving the other vehicle was hospitalized.
9 Activities Police in New Jersey Consider Distracted Driving
Being 'distracted' is so much more than just texting while driving. These days, when you think 'distracted driving', you probably think that means texting while driving, or talking with your phone in your hand while driving. But, police in New Jersey consider a bunch of other activities being distractions behind the wheel.
Poles Down In Route 9 Jersey Shore Crash
Route 9 was closed in both directions due to a crash that toppled utility poles on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash occurred early Friday morning, Sept. 23, near Route 33 in Freehold Township, the New Jersey Department of Transporation said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to follow Daily Voice...
Driver killed, another seriously hurt in head-on crash in Atlantic County
One driver was killed and another seriously injured in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon in Atlantic County, authorities said. Justin Vanaman was driving his car west on Millville Avenue in Hamilton at about 12:40 p.m. when he crossed over the center line and slammed into an eastbound SUV, police said.
One Dead, One Seriously Injured in Head-on Crash in Hamilton Twp., NJ
Authorities in Hamilton Township say a man from Cumberland County died and an 80-year-old woman was seriously hurt in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon. The accident happened around 12:45 on Millville Avenue in the area of Pittsburg Avenue. According to the Hamilton Township Police Department,. The preliminary investigation revealed a...
Monroe woman dies in fatal crash in South Brunswick
SOUTH BRUNSWICK – A 21-year-old Monroe woman, who was a front seat passenger in a vehicle, was killed in a fatal motor vehicle crash on Route 130 near Deans Rhode Hall Road, according to South Brunswick Deputy Police Chief James Ryan. The fatal crash occurred at 10:32 p.m. on...
Body pulled from waters off Staten Island may be woman reported missing in N.J.
The body recovered from the waters off of Great Kills Park in Staten Island on Thursday morning may be a woman reported missing in New Jersey the night before, authorities said. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death for the unidentified female whose body was spotted just before...
Man Charged With Murder In Ocean County Shooting
TOMS RIVER – A Monmouth County man has been charged with murder after shooting a man and injuring two others at a hookah lounge, officials said. Eric Manzanares, 22, of Asbury Park, has been charged with Murder in connection to the death of Nymere Tinsley, 25, of Brick Township. Additionally, Manzanares was charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.
Driver Hospitalized As Honda Rear-Ends Toyota, Flips On Rt. 287: State Police
A driver was taken to a nearby hospital after a Honda rear-ended a Toyota and flipped on Route 287 on Wednesday, Sept. 21, state police confirmed. A blue Honda rear-ended a white Toyota Camry and overturned in the southbound lanes near milepost 52 in Pequannock Township just after 9:30 p.m., NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.
Cranbury police lose veteran police officer to ‘medical episode’
The Cranbury Police Department has lost one of their veteran brothers after he “suffered a medical episode,” according to Cranbury Police Chief Michael J. Owens. Todd Galla passed away on Sept. 17 surrounded by his family, according to Owens, who posted a statement of Galla’s passing in a social media post on Sept. 18.
ocscanner.news
LACEY: WOMAN ARRESTED FOR SHOPLIFTING $8.00 ITEM AT WALMART
On Friday, September 16, 2022, at 6:14 p.m., Officers Pandorf, D’Antonio, and Primavera responded to Walmart for a reported shoplifting. The store employee advised officers that they had observed a female attempt to leave the store without paying for an item, valued at $8.00. Officers met with the suspect, Stephanie Woodford, 41, of Seaside Heights, and placed her under arrest. Stephanie was transported to police headquarters, charged with Shoplifting, and released on a summons pending a future court appearance.
New York man charged with alleged 2021 carjacking in South Brunswick
TRENTON – A New York man has been charged with an alleged armed carjacking committed in South Brunswick in 2021, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Jashawn Robinson, 21, of Queens, N.Y., is charged by complaint with one count of carjacking and one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. The charges were announced through a press release by the U.S. Attorney District of New Jersey on Sept. 16.
NJ could soon be seizing and destroying obnoxious ‘boom cars’
TRENTON – "Boom cars" carrying souped-up sound systems that blast music heard through neighborhoods could be seized and destroyed, under new legislation developed by a group of Democratic lawmakers from South Jersey. The bill – S3047/A4686 – was proposed Thursday so hasn’t yet gotten scheduled for a hearing....
QuickChek opens another N.J. location, more to come
Convenience store chain QuickChek has opened another store in New Jersey. QuickChek opened in Parlin (Sayreville) on Sept. 20. The 4,542 square-foot store is located at 3101 Bordentown Ave. at the intersection of Bordentown Ave. and Cheesequake Rd. The new QuickChek replaces an older, smaller format of the store. “Our...
New Jersey, If You Hear This Emergency Code On An Airplane Brace Yourself
Have you ever noticed that society thinks we can’t handle ourselves? I already told you about codes used in shopping centers to communicate a “situation” without us knowing what is going on. Well, that’s not the only place they use a secret language. If you are ever flying on a plane and you hear this, brace yourself.
roi-nj.com
N.J.’s first Walmart has been remodeled to provide Turnersville customers with better way to shop
Gloucester County residents got a first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 3501 Route 42, Turnersville, on Friday as the the store celebrated its “re-grand opening.”. A brief ceremony honoring associates and recognizing local fire and police departments with a $2,000 donation to each organization was held...
New Jersey’s 22 most scenic roads for the perfect fall drive
A version of this story was originally published in 2018. It’s time to get out of the house and hit the road.
