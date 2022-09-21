ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Western Oregon running back Dixon-Land closing in on program's rushing record

By Pete Martini, Salem Statesman Journal
Western Oregon running back Omari Dixon-Land could break a longtime program record this weekend.

Dixon-Land is the Wolves’ second all-time leading rusher with 3,015 yards, just 157 shy of Bill Volk’s record.

Western Oregon hosts Texas Permian Basin at 1:05 p.m. Saturday at McArthur Field.

Dixon-Land, who had 170 yards last week against Western New Mexico, needs 158 yards to beat Volk’s mark, which has stood since Volk’s college career ended in 1995.

“Honestly, I just want to do what I can to help my team be successful and the accolades that come with that are just the icing on the cake for me," he said. "It is a honor to be in the position I am, though, and I couldn’t have done it without the brothers I’ve surrounded myself with here at WOU.”

Dixon-Land, a redshirt senior from Oakland, California, has scored 26 career touchdowns for the Wolves.

Western Oregon is 1-2 this season, including 1-0 at home.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Western Oregon running back Dixon-Land closing in on program's rushing record

