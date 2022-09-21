Read full article on original website
Puppies find forever home after left in suitcase in North Carolina
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Four puppies left in a suitcase on the side of a Guilford County home have now found their forever homes. The Guilford County Animal Shelter said a good Samaritan found four puppies in a suitcase and brought them to the shelter last Saturday. The puppies...
Florida Police Rescue Dog Thrown From Bridge in Plastic Container
A four-year-old dog affectionately called “Daisy” by her rescuers has now found her forever home. This is wonderful news after Daisy faced a terrifyingly cruel incident earlier this week in Florida. According to a Facebook post shared by the Orange County Animal Services in Florida, authorities were called to help Daisy. The rescue came after someone tossed the pup from a moving vehicle.
Deputies wrangle loose emu wandering near North Carolina road
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in North Carolina responded to an unusual situation when an emu was spotted running loose in the area. The Lee County Sheriff's Office said they spotted the emu Wednesday in Tramway, and deputies responded to help capture the flightless Australian bird. The sheriff's office...
Two teens stabbed at North Carolina fair
Two teenagers were stabbed at a county fair in North Carolina Saturday, the Pitt County Sheriff's Office said.
DWI suspect hits NC trooper with car, knocks him onto highway in Durham, officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina state trooper was hit by a car and “hurled” onto a highway in a DWI crash late Friday night in Durham, officials said. The incident was reported just after 11:45 p.m. along U.S. 15-501 near Weymouth Street in Durham, according to a news release from Sgt. Marcus Bethea of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
The South's Oyster Trails Are Drawing Hungry Crowds
Oysters tell stories. The narrative begins as each is pried open, shucked from its shell, and slid into a waiting mouth. There, you'll taste hints of where it grew, how many times the farmer touched and tumbled it, the salinity of the water, food consumed, weather endured. All of it's there, the story of the farmer, their life, their home, and the hours on the water tending their crop.
Deputies: 2 moms involved in a parking lot fight at a North Carolina high school
Northwood High School was put under lockdown as a precaution, deputies said.
North Carolina school bus crashes into a city bus
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two buses were involved in a crash on Friday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department in North Carolina. At 4:58 p.m on Friday, officers came to the 2300 block of North Patterson Avenue after receiving reports about a vehicle crash. Investigators say that the driver of a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school […]
‘Heart & soul of Rowan County’: Twin brothers killed in wrong-way North Carolina crash
Twins John and James Woodson, 27, were among three killed in the crash.
Body Found in Outer Banks Following Ultralight Glider Crash
On Wednesday, September 21, an ultralight glider carrying two passengers crashed into the ocean at the Outer Banks, North Carolina. Unfortunately, only one person survived the accident. According to local officials, the glider had malfunctioned in flight and landed in the water in the vicinity of 120 Ocean Boulevard in...
South Carolina woman has warning after bears eat her chickens, destroy property
An Upstate woman is pleading for folks not to feed bears after two bears ate her chickens and destroyed her property. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. "If you have chickens and do not have electric fence, beware," Amy McIntosh Allen posted...
North Carolina man says he will buy his dream car with $200,000 lottery win
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Aaron Alston, of North Carolina, said he wants to buy a sports car after winning $200,000 from a $5 scratch-off ticket, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I’ve always wanted a sports car,” Alston said. “Probably a Camaro.” Alston bought his winning Carolina Jackpot ticket from Fuel Doc on […]
Cow causes multi-vehicle crash in North Carolina, 1 seriously injured, troopers say
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A cow caused a crash involving multiple vehicles in High Point on Wednesday night, according to the NC Highway Patrol. At 9:21 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a crash on US 29 near US 311 in Randolph County. A 62-year-old Thomasville man, a 27-year-old Greensboro driver and a […]
All eyes on Ian: Storm expected to turn into hurricane; Impacts on NC, if any, unclear
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Atlantic hurricane season runs until Nov. 30 -- Sept. 10 was the peak of the season and as we near the end of September, it is quite busy over the basin!. The storm we are most concerned about the weekend of Sept. 24-25 is...
North Carolina sheriff dies unexpectedly, according to NC Sheriffs’ Association
The North Carolina Sheriffs' Association confirmed Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid died unexpectedly on Wednesday.
North Carolina woman prints her resume on a cake, has it hand-delivered to Nike
Karly Pavlinac Blackburn has a resume that takes the cake. Recently, the 27-year-old went viral for a LinkedIn post about her recent job application experience and the teamwork that went into it. As Blackburn explained, with her mind set on a job at Nike, she decided to make a bold...
Audit finds $91M unused as thousands await hurricane repairs in North Carolina
A new federal audit shows just how woefully delayed the response has been for recent hurricane victims in North Carolina.
Search warrants detail final moments of North Carolina deputy Ned Byrd’s life
Newly released search warrants reveal the final moments of Deputy Ned Byrd's life before he was fatally shot on August 11.
Fight between student, administrator at North Carolina high school caught on camera
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County Schools leader is addressing a video circulating on social media showing an administrator getting punched in the face. “That type of behavior is not acceptable in our schools, period,” said Mike Richey, GCS emergency management director. It happened inside a Ragsdale High School classroom Wednesday afternoon, according […]
Holy cow! Multiple cars hit a cow wandering in the roadway
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to several car crashes after a cow was found walking the highway on Wednesday night. The multiple crashes took place on US-29 near US-311 around 9:20 p.m. in Randolph County. Officials said the drivers were unable to avoid running into...
