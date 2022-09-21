Oysters tell stories. The narrative begins as each is pried open, shucked from its shell, and slid into a waiting mouth. There, you'll taste hints of where it grew, how many times the farmer touched and tumbled it, the salinity of the water, food consumed, weather endured. All of it's there, the story of the farmer, their life, their home, and the hours on the water tending their crop.

