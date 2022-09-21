Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Champions races finish schedule for Macon Speedway's 2022 season
MACON -- The 2022 Macon Speedway season came to a close on Saturday night to cap off the 77th consecutive season of racing at the world's fastest 1/5-mile dirt track during the BRANDT Professional Agriculture Race for the Cup finale. For the final six racing divisions at the track, many knew who the likely champions would be at the start of the night as long as the top point drivers would arrive. The evening still featured many outstanding finishes and celebrations.
Herald & Review
Hillsboro engineers impressive victory over Buffalo Tri-City 6-1
Hillsboro earned its community's accolades after a 6-1 win over Buffalo Tri-City in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 24. In recent action on September 19, Buffalo Tri-City faced off against Decatur St Teresa and Hillsboro took on Raymond Lincolnwood on September 19 at Hillsboro High School. For a full recap, click here.
Herald & Review
Mahomet-Seymour tells Danville "No Soup For You" in shutout 8-0
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Mahomet-Seymour's 8-0 blanking of Danville in Illinois boys soccer on September 24. Last season, Mahomet-Seymour and Danville faced off on September 4, 2021 at Danville High School. For more, click here. In...
Herald & Review
Storm warning: Springfield Southeast unleashes full fury on Decatur St. Teresa 6-1
Springfield Southeast's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Decatur St. Teresa 6-1 on September 24 in Illinois boys high school soccer. In recent action on September 19, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Buffalo Tri-City and Springfield Southeast took on Beardstown on September 10 at Beardstown High School. For more, click here.
Herald & Review
Halt: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin refuses to yield to Decatur MacArthur 52-0
A suffocating defense helped Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin handle Decatur MacArthur 52-0 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 23. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin breathed fire in front of Decatur MacArthur 21-0 to begin the second quarter. The Cyclones fought to a 24-0 intermission margin at the Generals' expense. Springfield...
Herald & Review
Complete command: Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley dominates Watseka in convincing showing 6-1
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley controlled the action to earn an impressive 6-1 win against Watseka in an Illinois boys soccer matchup. In recent action on September 17, Watseka faced off against Champaign Judah Christian and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Gilman Iroquois West on September 19 at Gilman Iroquois West High School. For a full recap, click here.
Herald & Review
Monticello blanks Bismarck-Henning in shutout performance 8-0
Defense dominated as Monticello pitched an 8-0 shutout of Bismarck-Henning in Illinois boys soccer action on September 24. In recent action on September 12, Bismarck-Henning faced off against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Monticello took on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond on September 19 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School. For a full recap, click here.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur CVB stages first Central Park Jamboree
DECATUR — There aren’t too many occasions that give you the chance to play hockey with a polar bear in Decatur’s Central Park. Luckily for 4-year-old Karson Poland from Forsyth, his timing was good. Karson was in the park Sunday afternoon and so was Puck the polar bear, the official mascot of the Decatur Blaze ice hockey team. They had to improvise a bit with the ice — a smooth, shiny surface laid down on the grass did the job — and then Karson tried his luck at shooting while Puck did his lumbering best to guard the goal.
Herald & Review
Columbia blanks Rochester 3-0
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Columbia bottled Rochester 3-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup. Recently on September 8 , Rochester squared off with Alton in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here. You're reading a news brief powered by...
Herald & Review
Score no more: Quincy's defense is flawless in stopping Rochester 1-0
Quincy's impenetrable defense prompted a 1-0 blanking of Rochester on September 24 in Illinois boys high school soccer action. Recently on September 17 , Quincy squared off with Chatham Glenwood in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a...
Herald & Review
Powerhouse performance: Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op roars to big win over Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran 50-8
Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op showed no mercy to Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 50-8 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 24. Recently on September 10 , Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran squared off with Danville Schlarman in a football game . We covered the...
Herald & Review
Decatur event provides a fighting dance intro to Hispanic culture
DECATUR — The fighting dance art of Capoeira Angola stormed into Decatur on Sunday. It was one of the surprising attractions at the Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration staged under Pavilion One in Fairview Park. It was presented by musicians and dancers from the Capoeira Angola Center of Illinois, and...
Herald & Review
Effingham busts Taylorville 48-13
Effingham built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 48-13 win over Taylorville during this Illinois football game. Last season, Effingham and Taylorville faced off on September 24, 2021 at Taylorville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here. Recently on September 9 , Taylorville squared off...
Herald & Review
Abracadabra: Shelbyville makes Warrensburg-Latham's offense disappear 46-0
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Shelbyville bottled Warrensburg-Latham 46-0 on September 23 in Illinois football action. Shelbyville stormed in front of Warrensburg-Latham 26-0 to begin the second quarter. Shelbyville thundered to a 46-0 lead heading into the final quarter. Both teams were blanked...
Herald & Review
Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op exerts defensive dominance to doom Macon Meridian 26-0
A suffocating defense helped Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op handle Macon Meridian 26-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 23. Recently on September 9 , Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op squared off with Tuscola in a football game . For more, click here. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream,...
Herald & Review
Halt: Tuscola refuses to yield to Moweaqua Central A&M 13-0
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Tuscola followed in snuffing Moweaqua Central A&M's offense 13-0 in Illinois high school football action on September 23. Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and second quarters. Tuscola took control in the third quarter with a 7-0...
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for September 26
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (1) update to this series since Updated 19 min ago.
Herald & Review
Score no more: Effingham St. Anthony's defense breaks down Pana 6-0
A vice-like defensive effort helped Effingham St. Anthony squeeze Pana 6-0 in a shutout performance in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 24. Recently on September 10 , Effingham St Anthony squared off with Decatur St Teresa in a soccer game . For more, click here. You're reading a...
Herald & Review
Pana's rally cap fits just right in squeezing Piasa Southwestern 35-21
It started as a hard day's night but Pana banded together to spring past Piasa Southwestern 35-21 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 23. Piasa Southwestern authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Pana at the end of the first quarter. The Panthers kept a...
Herald & Review
Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op ends the party for Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 21-6
Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op dumped Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 21-6 on September 23 in Illinois football. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
