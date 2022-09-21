DECATUR — There aren’t too many occasions that give you the chance to play hockey with a polar bear in Decatur’s Central Park. Luckily for 4-year-old Karson Poland from Forsyth, his timing was good. Karson was in the park Sunday afternoon and so was Puck the polar bear, the official mascot of the Decatur Blaze ice hockey team. They had to improvise a bit with the ice — a smooth, shiny surface laid down on the grass did the job — and then Karson tried his luck at shooting while Puck did his lumbering best to guard the goal.

DECATUR, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO