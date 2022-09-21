Read full article on original website
Pen City Current
Symphony is on its way to Fort Madison
FORT MADISON — American Cruise Lines proudly announces that American Symphony, the newest riverboat on the Mississippi, begins cruising the Upper River for the first time this week, arriving in Fort Madison, Iowa, on Sunday, September 25th. Christened in Natchez, Mississippi, on August 30th, 2022, the brand new riverboat is currently sailing the company’s longest river cruise itinerary, a 22-Day Complete Mississippi River Cruise from New Orleans, Louisiana, to St. Paul, Minnesota.
tspr.org
New hospital search could take year in Keokuk
It will be a while before a new urgent care provider could possibly occupy the soon-to-be vacated hospital in Keokuk. Blessing Health announced this month that it will close the hospital on Oct. 1. The corporation cited “consistently low demand for inpatient and emergency services” for the shutdown. Blessing Health purchased the 49-bed hospital from UnityPoint Health in March 2021.
tspr.org
McDonough County Board to intervene in pipeline case
The McDonough County Board agreed to get more involved in the fight against a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline. The board voted 18-1 to intervene in the case before the Illinois Commerce Commission. Joe Erlandson voted against intervening. Larry Aurelio and Cindy Helling were absent. McDonough County State’s Attorney Matt Kwacala...
Two Mo. communities without hospitals after entire staff fired
The news, under Noble Health letterhead, arrived at 5:05 p.m. on a Friday, with the subject line: “Urgent Notice.”. Audrain Community Hospital, Paul Huemann’s workplace of 32 years, was letting workers go. Word travels fast in a small town. Huemann’s wife, Kym, first heard the bad news in...
Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades
More than 40 Walmart locations across Missouri will be under construction as stores are updated and remodeled. The post Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Watch Wild Lightning from Sunday’s Storm in Liberty, Illinois
It's no secret that the storm that rolled through the tri-state area last Sunday was a wild one. There's new video shared from that storm showing a wild lightning display captured from Liberty, Illinois. I haven't seen the name of the person who shared the video on Rumble, but ViralHog...
vandalialeader.com
Flea Market continues to grow at fairgrounds
As the summer comes to a close, the flea market held at the Vandalia Area Fairgrounds approaches the end of its first year, with the last event being scheduled for October. Open to the public twice a month, the flea market has continued to attract both vendors and customers since June, and the number of each group has steadily grown. One of the new vendors was offering fresh-cooked breakfast and lunch items out of their custom mobile kitchen.
khqa.com
Judge Robert Adrian 'not recommended' to be retained in ISBA Judicial Advisory Poll
QUINCY, Il. (KHQA) — Adams County Judge Robert Adrian came under fire after he found an 18-year-old Quincy man guilty of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old Quincy girl following a bench trial in October 2021, but he later threw out the conviction. On January 3, 2022, when Judge Adrian vacated...
WZZM 13
Passenger falls out of car sunroof in Illinois, dies from injuries
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Illinois — A Table Grove, Illinois, woman died after falling out of the sunroof on a car early Tuesday morning on Interstate 64 in St. Clair County. At about 4:10 a.m. Tuesday, the 2017 Mercedes-Benz C300 was traveling westbound on I-64 near Interstate 55 south, according to Illinois State Police.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Sept. 20, 2022
Steven J Scott (60) 4611 State for FTA Speeding at 521 Vermont NTA 177. Dorisann M Burke (31) Homeless for FTA Driving Whiile License Suspended at 524 Wisherd Lodged 126. William L Anderson, 29, 931 1/2 Washington St, FTA Unlawful Restraint at 931 1/2 Washington St. Lodged 155. Isaac Hilderbrand...
kttn.com
Elderly woman dies in Highway 36 crash with Freightliner truck
A woman from Independence was killed Thursday when the sports utility vehicle she was driving crashed into the rear of a Freightliner tractor-trailer. Seventy-one-year-old Mary Kliethermes of Independence was pronounced dead at the scene, three miles east of Macon. Her body was transported to Greening Egan-Hayes Funeral Home in Macon.
KWQC
Fort Madison police find suspected explosive device in camper
Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said students are safe and that school is operating normally. Quad Cites Marathon will impact traffic on several streets in Bettendorf Sunday. The Quad Cities Marathon should be off Bettendorf streets by approximately 11:00 a.m. New mental health services for Genesis cardiac patients provided by...
muddyrivernews.com
Issue about holiday pay creating stalemate in contract negotiations between city, police union
QUINCY — The Police Benevolent and Protective Association Labor Unit 12, which represents the officers and supervisors with the Quincy Police Department, filed a complaint Sept. 14 with the Illinois Labor Relations Board against the city of Quincy. The city responded two days later by filing a petition for...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy man arrested in connection to shots being fired at Fourth, Kentucky
QUINCY — A Quincy man was arrested Thursday and is lodged in the Adams County Jail after shots were fired around Fourth and Kentucky. Officers from the Quincy Police Department were dispatched at 10:31 a.m. Thursday to Fourth and Kentucky. When officers arrived on scene, the parties involved had left. Officers began speaking to people in the area and learned about an argument that resulted in an accident and one subject firing one shot at another.
25newsnow.com
Fulton County woman killed in southern Illinois traffic crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police are investigating after a Fulton County woman was killed after a traffic crash in St. Clair County. Illinois State Police say that Makenze Coulter, 23, of Table Grove, was standing through the sunroof of a vehicle in the front passenger seat when she fell out of the top of the vehicle as the driver went through a curve on the interstate.
wlds.com
Morgan County Man Injured in Single Vehicle Crash in Missouri Sunday
A Morgan County man was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Missouri over the weekend. According to a report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 58-year-old Paul W. Curtis was traveling westbound on Missouri State Highway 154 just south of Pike County Road in Pike County, Missouri at approximately 9:15 Sunday morning.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy woman receives five-year sentence for unlawful delivery of heroin, Xanax
QUINCY — A Quincy woman received a five-year sentence to the Illinois Department of Corrections on Wednesday afternoon in Adams County Circuit Court. Caitlin Dietiker, 32, pled guilty to two charges of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance on July 13 in exchange for a prison term of no longer than 10 years. Judge Roger Thomson sentenced her to five years for delivery of heroin, a Class 2 felony, and 3 ½ years for delivery of Xanax, a Class 3 felony. He said the sentences would run concurrently.
