As the summer comes to a close, the flea market held at the Vandalia Area Fairgrounds approaches the end of its first year, with the last event being scheduled for October. Open to the public twice a month, the flea market has continued to attract both vendors and customers since June, and the number of each group has steadily grown. One of the new vendors was offering fresh-cooked breakfast and lunch items out of their custom mobile kitchen.

VANDALIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO