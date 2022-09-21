Read full article on original website
Another CNY Restaurant Bites the Dust, Closes Doors For Good
A Central New York fast food restaurant has closed with just a note on the door after serving the community for years. The Burger King located at 700 South Salina Street in Syracuse closed. According to Syracuse.com, a note on the door said - “Closed for business. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
Get Inspired To Decorate This Halloween In The City Of Rome New York
It’s time to get spooky and the City of Rome New York this Halloween. Do you love decorating?. The City of Rome will be hosting a community-wide Halloween Decorating contest for homes all across the city. According to their Facebook page, the entry period to submit will begin on October 1st and run until October 26th. Voting will begin October 27th to October 30th. What the city is looking for is for residents to have their decorations on display the weekend of Halloween, October 28th through October 30th from 7PM to 9:30PM.
PHOTOS: Explore Earth and Its Prehistoric Past at the Museum of the Earth in Ithaca
It's much harder to find things like arrowheads today than it was when we were kids, isn't it? I vividly remember going for walks in the woods and finding all sorts of treasures in the dirt but those days are very few and far between now. While we may not...
Uticon Celebrating The Love Of Comic Books And Pop Culture In Upstate New York
Do you love comic books and the pop culture world around it? It's time to celebrate here in Upstate New York and Utica. The ‘Uticon’ comic book show is returning for its 17th year to the Mohawk Valley. This event not only celebrates the love of comic books, it also helps raise funds for the American Cancer Society.
New State of the Art Restaurant Coming to Utica Waterfront
A historic building is being transformed into a new state-of-the-art restaurant, banquet facility, and regional event center on the waterfront in Central New York. Utica's historic waterfront at Harbor Point will go from a former industrial area to a year-round destination for residents and tourists thanks to a decade of planning. Mohawk Valley Garden (MVG) plans to rehabilitate the 1933 building and construct an 8,000-square-foot facility at the southeastern portion of the harbor.
Take Scariest Walk Through Gates of Hell on CNY Road for Halloween
A night of horror and terror returns to Oswego Road in Liverpool this October. This frightening experience is fun for the whole family, but only the bravest souls will make it to the other side. "A Nightmare on Oswego Road" is back again this year, being held every Friday and...
Long-Awaited Film About CNY Rock Icon Is Finally Here, Where to Watch
The new documentary celebrating the life of rock legend and Cortland native Ronnie James Dio is ready to drop. Dio: Dreamers Never Die is getting a special two-day-only showing at the following CNY theaters:. Wednesday, September 28th, 7pm: Regal Destiny USA, Syracuse, New York. Wednesday, September 28th, 7pm: Movie Tavern,...
New Haunted Tunnel in Central New York for a Spooky Halloween
The Halloween Creepy Crawl is back in Central New York this year with a spookier twist in a new haunted tunnel. The annual haunted riverwalk in Oswego will be transformed the train tunnel on East First Street into a haunted tunnel. There will also be ax chuckers, rock climbing, a mechanical bull, live music, food, and beverages in the beer garden that will be held in Rotary Park. "Same event, new twist," said Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow.
See the Funny Sign War Between Oswego KFC and the New Popeyes
Is the town of Oswego big enough for two national fried chicken chains?. A new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen opened recently in the Central New York port city, and they received a welcome message from the unlikeliest of sources: KFC. These photos come courtesy of Cheryl McKeown Accordino of Oswego, and...
Made In Utica Hosting 6th Annual Downtown Getdown – Here’s What We Know
It's back! Made In Utica is returning with a walkable music and arts festival in Utica. Get ready for the 6th Annual Downtown Getdown. The Downtown Getdown is a way that Made in Utica highlights just a few of the incredible things that the Utica area has to offer - featuring music, art and local vendors throughout Handshake.City, Bagg’s Square and Downtown Utica. It's all taking place on Saturday, September 24.
Jackpot! Winning $1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold in New York
Jackpot! Someone in New York is a millionaire after hitting the Mega Millions jackpot. One second-prize ticket for the September 20 Mega Millions drawing was sold in Brooklyn worth a guaranteed $1,000,000. The winning numbers were:. 9-21-28-30-52 + 10. The ticket was purchased at ANSHA located at 6824 4thH Avenue...
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Campion Road Ramp to Routes 5/8/12 in Utica and New Hartford
A traffic advisory is in effect for the Oneida County city of Utica and the town of New Hartford, New York. Weather permitting, the Campion Road ramp to Routes 5/8/12 northbound will be temporarily closed to traffic on Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 7:00am to 12:00noon. The temporary ramp closure...
Syracuse Mets Pitching Huge Discount for Ballpark Beer Fest
The history of cheap booze promotions at sporting events is... well, not great. Luckily Ballpark Beer Fest in Syracuse is not accompanied by an actual game. Hoping to attract big numbers, the Syracuse Mets are offering a steep discount on 2022's edition of Amazing Ballpark Beer Fest. The cost of entry has been slashed from $55 in 2021 to just $25 this year. That's more than a 50% cut.
Someone Hit a Power Pole in CNY So Hard it Almost Snapped in Half
How can someone hit a power pole so hard it almost snaps in two and then just drive away? It happened on Route 5 in Clinton, New York. It all started on Sunday morning. There was a loud bang outside that was so big it caused the house to shake. My first thought was someone had run into our home. Turns out someone ran into the power pole out front, hitting it so hard it almost broke in two.
Big Fight at Stevens Field Leads to Multiple Injuries but No Cooperation in Rome, New York
Police are asking for help from the victims of a crime in the city of Rome, as they investigate an alleged fight with injuries. Officers with the Rome Police Department (RPD) were called to an area near the park at Stevens Field at the intersection of Frederick Street and West Court Street at approximately 5:00pm on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 after receiving a call about a large fight. The Rome Fire Department and AmCare Ambulance also responded to te scene.
Bye Bye, Best Buy Laptop: Have You Seen This Man Wanted in Lansing?
Authorities are asking for help from the public identifying and locating a suspect in an alleged theft from an electronics retailer in Tompkins County. The suspect pictured is accused of illegally taking a laptop, according to the New York State Police, "from an office within the Best Buy store located at the Shops at Ithaca off Catherwood Road in the village of Lansing," New York at approximately 1:44pm on Sunday, September 18, 2022.
Skaneateles Suspect Sought After Allegedly Charging $3,500 on Victim’s Credit Card
Authorities are asking for help from the public identifying and locating a suspect in an alleged theft in Central New York. The New York State Police says that the suspect or suspects "broke the driver-side window of the victim’s vehicle and stole her purse along with several credit and debit cards along with a checkbook."
You Wouldn’t Like Him When He’s Angry: ‘Hulk’ Star Leaves Syracuse Movie Set
Bodybuilding legend and 'Incredible Hulk' star Lou Ferrigno has left the tumultuous set of a new horror movie being filmed in Syracuse, it was recently reported. The Hermit -- a horror movie that was to see Ferrigno play a cannibalistic pig farmer that makes "human jerky" -- has been plagued with a variety of issues, and production has been suspended.
Onondaga Deputy Recovering After Allegedly Being Cut with Folding Saw at Oncenter in Syracuse
A Central New York deputy is recovering after officials say the deputy was attacked on Tuesday. According to a written release from the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office, two deputies who completed their work shifts at the Onondaga County Justice Center "were walking in the parking lot on the Oncenter when a homeless Syracuse man approached them in an aggressive manner while armed with a folding hand saw and a folding metal stool.
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Ciro Passes at the Age of 13
A K-9 who served Central New York for more than eight years passed away at the age of 13. The Onondaga County Sheriff's Office says K-9 Ciro passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Ciro's handler was Sergeant Craig Belcher, and Ciro worked beside him as a member of the...
